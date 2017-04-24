The torrential rains and ensuing gridlock in the Corporate Area did not put a damper on the 2018 Jamaica Food & Drink festival's meet-and-greet. Regional media visiting the island to attend the festival joined local...
Jamaica's Reggae Boyz will be seeking their second win in the 2018 CONCACAF Nations League when they face lowly Bonaire in CuraÃao at 5 p.m. today.The Theodore Whitmore-coached Boyz slammed Cayman Islands 4-0 at the...
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao â Jamaica's Reggae Boyz are set to go up against Bonaire in a Concacaf Nations League qualifying game in Curacao tomorrow evening.The Boyz are determined to exorcise the demon of their less than...
Veteran Darren Mattocks and Cory Burke both netted braces as Jamaicaâs Reggae Boyz predictably made light work of minnows Cayman Islands in their opening match of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League.
Two local football experts have given the Reggae Boyz a thumbs up after a 4-0 win over the lowly ranked Cayman Islands in their opening CONCACAF Nations League match at the National Stadium on Sunday.Harbour View FC's...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Organisers of tomorrow's Concacaf Nations League opener against the Cayman Islands inside the National Stadium, are advising that tickets are currently on sale at ticket outlets and will not be...
I would like to feature, during this very warm weather, red wines that are best served at 55F. I say this for the wine lovers of Bermuda, Bahamas, Belize, Cayman, Palau, the United States and its associated territories...
Three Bermuda youth teams will compete in the Junior Rugby Festival, which starts in Freeport, Bahamas, this week. The Bermuda under-10, under-12 and under-14 sides will take on Bahamas, Cayman Islands, New Providence and...
Reigning Cayman Islands soca monarch Andrea Rivera came to Jamaica last weekend to participate in this year's carnival.She marched with the Xodus band. Rivera said she had visited Jamaica twice before but relished this...
Jamaica's business and lifestyle cable channel, Business Access TV, will launch its expansion into the wider Caribbean, come May 11.The expansion will include; Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Cayman, The Bahamas, Barbados,...
Jamaica will play The Cayman Islands at home in their opening CONCACAF Nations League match when the tournament kicks off in September with 17 games. The Reggae Boyz play their second game away to Bonaire in October, then...
Cayman-based dancehall artiste Sassiperiller is optimistic that her record 'Money A Di Pree' will bring her much success in the music industry.According to the deejay, the music industry has been seeing a resurgence of...
ÃÂ The second Love and Harmony Cruise, scheduled for March 24-29, will have another strong musical line-up, but promoters promise a more folksy affair.Ronnie Tomlinson, publicist for the event, told the Jamaica...
Four years after a sold-out performance, clergy, their family, and church workers in the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands (Anglican) return to the stage for another Clergy in Concert today at the Karl Hendrickson...
Khabir Dill scored eight tries as the Bermuda Under-13 team won their division for the first time at the Freeport Junior Rugby Festival in the Bahamas. Bermuda won all their games, beating Key Biscayne 25-10, Cayman...
MANDEVILLE, Manchester â Members of the teachersâ union, Jamaica Teachersâ Association (JTA), gathered in their numbers at the Mizpah Primary School in Walderston, northern Manchester, earlier this month...
MONTEGO BAY, St James â The 147th Synod of the Anglican Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands was last week reminded that it was called to âwalk in the way of Christ, show love and serveâ. Local News...
HENRY Blair and his family are giving God thanks for life today as he narrowly escaped death on Saturday when flood waters swept through his house in 19 Miles/Palmetto Pen, Clarendon. Local News Mon, 24 Apr 2017 00:00:00...
Heavy, persistent rain caused by a trough in the vicinity of Jamaica over the weekend brought disaster to sections of south-east Clarendon Saturday. Local News Mon, 24 Apr 2017 00:00:00 GMT Saved by the grace of God...
The newly constructed Air Traffic Control Tower at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay which is expected to be commissioned into service before the end of the year. In the background is the Jamaica Civil...
Jamaica needs better politics to rebuild trust and not one rooted in tribal divisiveness where State funds are used to advance narrow political views instead of to develop holistic measures to solve our problems,...
MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia âBabsyâ Grange is defending Governmentâs position on the staging of Jamaica 55 celebrations amid a slew of questions and concerns raised by her...
AN attempt by gunmen yesterday to carry out an early morning attack on Hayes Police Station in north-west Clarendon was foiled by the quick action of cops there. Local News Mon, 24 Apr 2017 00:00:00 GMT Grange defends...
Cleophas Adderley, founder and director of The Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC), will be the recipient of the ALIV Bahamian Icon Awardsâ first Lifetime Achievement Award, for his trans-generational contributions...