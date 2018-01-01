Plug pulled on CFW
Jamaica Observer

The Jamaica Observer continues its reflection on the year in entertainment. This daily column looks on the achievers, trendsetters, those who died, and the controversies. ÃÂ AFTER a 17-year run, organisers of...

All Aboard Fi Di Windy Rush for 2018 Pantomime
Jamaica Gleaner

'All Aboard Fi Di Windy Rush' for 2018 PantomimeUndoubtedly one of the major news stories this year was the plight of the Windrush Generation persons invited to the United Kingdom from the Caribbean, in particular,...

ENTERTAINMENT YEAR-IN-REVIEW 2018: The Viceroys' Wesley Tinglin passes on
Jamaica Observer

The Jamaica Observer continues its reflection on the year in entertainment. This daily column looks on the achievers, trendsetters, those who died, and the controversies. ÃÂ Wesley Tinglin, the charismatic founder,...

PHOTO: Welcome home Queen Kadijah
Jamaica Observer

Miss Jamaica World 2018, Kadijah Robinson returned to the island following a four-week trip to Sanya, China where she participated at the prestigious Miss World 2018 pageant.Kadijah, who hails from Carr District in New...

KC ushers in Christmas spirit
Jamaica Observer

It was a full house at the University Chapel, Mona, on Sunday to take in the annual Christmas concert of the Kingston College Chapel Choir.Parents, alumni, and well wishers gathered in the old cut-stone church located at...

Kingston College Chapel - Choir continues rich tradition
Jamaica Gleaner

The phrase "rich tradition of excellence", bestowed upon the Kingston College (KC) Chapel Choir, was on Sunday justified.A packed University of the West Indies (UWI) Chapel, Mona, was treated to high-quality vocals,...

CTO declares 2019 Year of Festivals
Nation News

On the heels of the past yearâs successful Year of Rejuvenation, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has declared 2019 the Year of Festivals in the Caribbean. Throughout 2019, the region will celebrate...

Miss World Caribbean Kadijah Robinson - not just a pageant girl
Jamaica Gleaner

Twenty-three-old Kadijah Robinson has won the hearts of her fellow Jamaicans following her top-five placement at the recent Miss World competition.The pageant finals, which were held in Sanya, China, last Saturday, saw...

George Nooks spawns radio hit with new single
Jamaica Star

Reggae artiste George Nooks is pleased with the feedback for his latest single, 'Love Light', from his 'For You' album."The feedback has been incredible so far, the lover's rock fans from all over the world, Africa, the...

Reggae Grammy list getting better - But insiders want more from Recording Academy
Jamaica Star

That with the first female nomination in years (Etana), and the nomination of artistes who are both internationally known and beloved in Jamaica, the Caribbean audience feels there is less of a disconnect with the...

Nathi Prince looks to Protection EP
Jamaica Observer

Nathi Prince is gearing up to release his debut seven-track EP titled Protection in 2019.âI got a lot of positive feedback with my Protection single as it got airplay in Gambia, Kenya, South Africa, the Caribbean,...

Dancehall and soca converge for Rebellion Band launch
Jamaica Gleaner

Although given the title of King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man's versatility as an entertainer has afforded him the privilege of being added to various carnivals across the Caribbean. The featured entertainer for the...

Ja takes fourth place at Miss World
Jamaica Observer

For the second consecutive year Jamaica's representative to the Miss w orld pageant finished in the top five of the competitionKadijah Robinson, who is a physical therapist attached to the Black River hospital in St...

Fuse ODG strengthens Ja-Ghana link with 'Bra Fie'
Jamaica Gleaner

Fuse ODG invites all Africans of the diaspora - Afro-Caribbean, African-Americans, and British-Africans - to 'come home'.Last month, the Ghanaian-English recording artiste released his latest single, Bra Fie (Come Home),...

Fourth place finish for Khadijah at Miss World
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's Khadijah Robinson has finished fourth in the grand final of the Miss World pageant, which took place earlier today in Sanya, China. Robinson, a 23-year-old physiotherapist, was also crowned Miss World Caribbean....

Jamaica's Kadijah Robinson finishes 4th at Miss World
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Kadijah Robinson , Jamaica's representative to the Miss World pageant has finished 4th in the grand final which took place earlier today in Sanya, China.Robinson, a physiotherapist at the Black...

Reggae Sumfest gets title sponsor
Jamaica Observer

Joe Bogdanovich, chairman of Downsound Entertainment (DSE) and Reggae Sumfest, has signed a deal with Caribbean Airlines, naming it presenting sponsor for Reggae Sumfest 2019.

Standing ovation for patois cantata 'Jiizas a-go Baan'
Jamaica Gleaner

The Jamaica Philharmonic Orchestra received a very long and loud round of applause at the end of Sunday's concert at the University of the West Indies Mona Chapel.The applause was for the superb presentations in the...

JFF, Caribbean Airlines announce Reggae Girlz partnership
Jamaica Gleaner

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and Caribbean Airlines are pleased to announce a partnership, which will position the airline as the 'Official Airline of the Reggae Girlz'.The partnership comes at a very opportune...

Caribbean Airlines inks deal as presenting sponsor for Sumfest 2019
Jamaica Gleaner

Chairman of Downsound Entertainment and Reggae Sumfest Joe Bogdanovich has signed a deal with Caribbean Airlines, naming the airline the new presenting sponsor for Reggae Sumfest 2019. Â  âWe are very excited about...

Kim Kelly sings to empower women
Jamaica Star

With the recent incidents of violence against women in Jamaica, reggae/dancehall artiste Kim Kelly has decided to join a performance-driven movement to empower women.The performances will take place at several venues over...

I was always able to travel - Shauna Chyn bashes rumours about her status
Jamaica Star

Dancehall artiste Shauna Chyn said despite popular belief, she has always been able to travel outside of the Caribbean.The Control Button singer sent tongues wagging recently when she posted a video of herself heading to...

Lennie Little-White producing Portia documentary
Jamaica Gleaner

Lennie Little-White's next masterpiece may not be a long-running series with hundreds of episodes aired across the Caribbean, but it will stand the test of time as part of Jamaica's audiovisual historical archives. The...

Celebrating 'Jiizas'
Jamaica Observer

MUSICAL works from the translated Jamiekan (patois) Bible form the linchpin of nativity cantata, Jiizas a Go Baan, scheduled for the University Chapel at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, on December 1 and...

Keeper of the flame
Jamaica Observer

This is the 70th year since the Empire Windrush docked in the United Kingdom, carrying hundreds of West Indians seeking work to bolster that country's war-torn economy. Most of them were Jamaicans who settled in...

