High demand for T&T’s cocoa beans
Trinidad Guardian

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon wants cocoa industry stakeholders to place more emphasis on developing a range of value added products. In an interview at the Cocoa Food Festival hosted by the Montserrat...

Work to begin this year on expansion of Ian Fleming airport
Jamaica Observer

Work is slated to begin this year on the expansion of the runway at the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary. Local News Sat, 15 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT United in Social MediaÂ ...

United in Social Media 
Jamaica Observer

On Monday, a video made rounds on the internet of a man who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight on Sunday night. Uproar ensued online. Then an official statement from the CEO followed, which only fuelled...

interCaribbean Airways beefs up flights with increased air link to BVI
Jamaica Observer

InterCaribbean Airways has added another flight to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, making travel easier for Caribbean nationals without a US Visa. Local Business Thu, 13 Apr 2017 02:00:00 GMT Bank of Jamaica...

Science meets dancehall
Jamaica Observer

The JN Foundation is collaborating with Professor Christopher Emdin to launch Science Genius Jamaica, a new education project that will fuse dancehall music with science. Local News Mon, 20 Feb 2017 00:00:00 GMT The Blue...

Brown’s Town High wins police debate competition
Jamaica Observer

IT was a proud moment for students and staff of the St Ann-based Brownâs Town High School last Wednesday when the debate team defeated St Mary High in the finals of the Area Two Police debate competition. Local News...

They are a menace!
Jamaica Observer

SENIOR Medical Officer (SMO) at the Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland, Dr Alfred Dawes, is calling for a crackdown on illegal bike riders who he says are putting serious pressure on the health care...

Gov't funds LAMP land titling project through 2017/18
Jamaica Observer

Concerns raised by Opposition Senator Sophia Fraser Binns about the possible âdisbandingâ of the government's Land Administration and Management Programme(LAMP), have been dispelled in the 2017/18 Estimates of...

Sigma Run reaches $50.5m
Jamaica Observer

The 19th staging of the Sagicor Sigma 5K run yesterday garnered a whopping $50.5 million in funds for charity. Local News Mon, 20 Feb 2017 00:00:00 GMT Gov't funds LAMP land titling project through 2017/18...

More people homeless
Jamaica Observer

The Board of Supervision, commonly known as the poor relief department, says its December 2016 survey on homelessness indicates that more people are now living on the nationâs streets than the approximately 1,500...

Number of abandoned children on the increase
Jamaica Observer

THE number of abandoned children at the Missionaries of the Poor (MOP) apostolates in Kingston has seen a significant increase since its inception in 2004. Local News Mon, 20 Feb 2017 00:00:00 GMT More people homeless...

Government starts new programme to assist deportees
Jamaica Observer

While the country grapples with its crime issues, over 100 Jamaicans are being deported home every month from developed nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, for various reasons. Local News...

Teacher’s death shocks Charlemont High School
Jamaica Observer

STUDENTS and staff at Charlemont High School in St Catherine have been left searching for answers after the body of a male teacher was discovered Saturday morning in bushes in Barrett Hall, St Ann. Local News Mon, 20 Feb...

TTRFU to host rugby sevens next month
Trinidad Guardian

One month beforeRugby Americas North (RAN) crowns two regional sevens champions, 14 menâs teams and ten womenâs teams have been confirmed to participate in the annual international competition. The tournament...

St Kitts enters CFU top three as T&T jumps six spots
Trinidad Guardian

ST JOHNâSâSt Kitts and Nevis have jumped into the top three of the Caribbean Football Union but the latest FIFA rankings have hardly been kind to regional teams, with several of them suffering sharp declines....

Scrub Island Resort to host The BVI Sailing Festival's Island Invitational race.
Anguilla News

Tortola, BVI - Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, a private-island resort in the British Virgin Islands, will host the March 30 Scrub Island Invitational

Jamaican jamboree in T&T
Jamaica Observer

JAMAICA captured Best Production Award for Jonkanoo Jamboree at the recent Caribbean Schools' Drama Festival 2015 in Trinidad and Tobago. The awards ceremony was held at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts in San...

IFERTARI kicks off tour
Jamaica Star

Reggae singer Ifertari kicks off her 'Learning Process' tour next weekend for one week - with gigs in the British Virgin Islands.

Bahamas team participating in Miami culinary event
Nassau Guardian

Food and cooking enthusiasts, as well as those who enjoy island fare and libations, will have the opportunity to savor Caribbean creations during the 2015 Taste of the Caribbean culinary event scheduled for June 12-14 at...

UWI students to benefit from concert
Jamaica Observer

THE American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is rallying to the assistance of UWI students across the region who are experiencing challenges in paying their tuition. The non-profit organisation...

14 Nations for BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival
Anguilla News

A magnificent fleet of yachts from Europe, North America and the Caribbean will be racing at the 44th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival where

St. Martin News Network - Miss West Indies 2015.
St Martin News Network

MARIGOT:--- Miss West Indies Pageant, is a contest, where beauty, intelligence and talentÂ predominate. This contest features some of the most beautiful, intelligent andÂ talented young women in the Americas.Â The...

St. Martin News Network - Port St. Maarten to Surpass St. Thomas with Two Million Cruise Passengers at Year-end. July sets new record of 1.2 million cruise passengers since January.
St Martin News Network

POINT BLANCHE:--- With increasing competition in the region, Port St. Maarten continues to move forward with re-inventing itself by looking at ways and means to stay ahead of the others. Port St. Maarten according to...

Fire-works to end festival celebrations
BVI News

The skies over the British Virgin Islands will come alive with brilliant colours lit by crafty fireworks on Saturday night (August 9), as the curtains come down on the festivities which marked the diamond jubilee...

Catch Di Riddim
Jamaica Observer

Vitchous has Big Dreams Deejay Vitchous is banking on his latest single Big Dreams to give him the big breakthrough. Big Dreams was coproduced by Cheef Entertainment / Walker Entertainment and is available on iTunes and...

Carnival plans cruise port for Haiti
Nation News

KINGSTONÂ  (AP) - Â A major Florida-based cruise line has signed a letter of intent to develop a new port on an isolated Haitian barrier island that has long been a major launching spot for smugglers, authorities said...

