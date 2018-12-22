Around The Churches, December 22, 2018
LtbgtCHRISTMAS EVEltbgtltbgt Allen Temple AME Church ltbgtAll are welcome to our Christmas Eve celebration at 10. 45pm. 2 Temple Lane, Sound View Road, Sandys. ltbgt Centenary United Methodist Church ltbgtAll are welcome...

Sad news as we lose the traditional Monday evening game
With Christmas around the corner let me wish all my readers a very Happy Christmas and belated Hannukah greetings. When I was in my bridge obsessed days, I looked forward to these holidays with mixed feelings. I loved the...

Patty shared darkest moments in cancer fight
For Patty Fischer, this Christmas in particular will be a time of great joy and thankfulness. Told she had cancer a year ago, shes watched God heal her body of the disease. From where I was in my cancer journey last year...

Charity Christmas Tree Winners Announced
The winners of the sixth Charity Christmas Tree Event have been announced, with each participant receiving a $750 donation and winners receiving increased amounts. A spokesperson said, âThis will be the sixth year...

Christmas Edition Of Destination Dockyard
Everything from a free Christmas movie on a giant screen to fire dancers will be on show on Sunday [Dec 23] in a special Christmas edition of Destination Dockyard. âItâs going to be an awesome relaxed evening,...

Video: Children Spread Holiday Spirit At KEMH
Not to be forgotten and certainly in need of joyful injection to the spirit are those suffering from health problems, several of whom are confined to confined to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital over the holiday season....

Review: Hamilton Princess Festive Afternoon Tea
[Written by Mikaela Ian Pearman] Christmas time is my favourite time of the year. The weather is cooler, the people are friendlier, and the food gets decadent. Food, itâs my favourite thing in the entire world,...

‘Cracking The Codes: System Of Racial Inequity’
Somersfield Academy is getting set to hold a film screening and dialogue event with Dr. Shakti Butler on January 4 at BUEI, with Dr. Butler using the film âCracking the Codesâ and dialogue to âgrapple with...

Spectacular ‘Gingerbread Cubicle’ Wins Contest
Christmas is a season that invokes festive traditions, and testament to this is a spectacularly delectable âGingerbread Cubicleâ designed by Asia Ming-Raynor as part of the Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB] Human...

Immersion learning for Saltus Year 5
Sarah Fellows, Schools CorrespondentSaltus Grammar School Year 5 students recently completed an exciting Project-Based Learning exhibition to showcase their learning. The project answered the driving question How did I...

BHS Round Square Day when our differences are celebrated
The Bermuda High School took inspiration from last years Diversity Day to use as its theme for the global 2018 Round Square International Conference, Bring Your Difference to inspire students. Approximately 300 students...

Walking in another mans shoes or sneakers
How many pairs of sneakers do you have in your closet?If you have any to spare, Ezekiel Stoneham can put them to good use. He is on track to deliver more than 500 pairs to people who would otherwise go without. It is all...

Free Admission To ‘VENU’ Party On New Year’s
The âVENU of Champagne Barons De Rothschild: Bermudaâs Ultimate New Yearâs Eve Celebrationâ will be on December 31 from 9.00pm to 2.00am, with free general admission for those who RSVP and are vetted....

North Hamilton gets Gombey mural
A mural featuring Gombey Dancers has been installed in north Hamilton. The mural at Tills Hill, painted by Ashante Foggo, shows three Gombeys at different stages of a performance. Ms Foggo said Gombeys are a staple of...

Gombey Mural By Alshante Foggo On Till’s Hill
The City of Hamilton announced that the final public art installation for this year has been completed and erected at Tillâs Hill in North Hamilton. âBermudian artist, Alshante Foggo, responded to the initial...

Hidden genius in musics history
Although the list of female classical composers is a long one, the average person cannot name five. Amy Beach, Florence Price and Louise Farrenc are among those the Frisson Ensemble will highlight when it takes to the...

Magma Song Included In Reggae Compilation
A song by Bermudian singer Magma, titled âDiamonds,â is included on reggae compilation âUltimate 2018â², an effort compiled by...

Video: Somersfield Librarians Spread Cheer
Two librarians at Somersfield Academy are spreading some holiday cheer, with Julia Pitt and Frances McCallum joining forces to create a holiday lip sync song cover. A spokesperson said, âFrances is an outstanding...

A playful take on Christmas tradition
Ltigt Joy To The World Featuring The Bermuda Chamber Choir and Orchestra with The Bermuda School of Music Youth Choir at St Johns ChurchltigtOnce again Marjorie Pettit has created a completely joyous and masterfully...

Photos & Video: St Paul AME Christmas Concert
The Choir of St. Paul A.M.E. Church hosted their annual Christmas Concert last night [Dec 16] in the Church Sanctuary. Under the Chief Patronage of former Premier Alex Scott and his wife Olga Scott, the event featured...

Knowing whose shoulders you stand on
Anyone brave enough to get on a stage and portray a legendary entertainer knows the deal go big or go home. Kathryn Kates and Mary Bridget Davies will both take on icons for the Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts....

Having a gas families enjoy Christmas event
Santa got a lot of little helpers this weekend when a charity event collected hundreds of gifts for children and families in need. Gina Spence Productions joined forces with Terceiras gas stations to collect about 600...

Book Launch Event For ‘Home Birth Movement’
The Lotus Integrated Health and Wellness Studio is getting set to host a book launch and signing event for a book by Sophia Cannonier titled The Home Birth Movement on Tuesday, December 18 from 6.00pm to 7.30pm at Bermuda...

Around the churches
LtbgtTODAYltbgtltbgt Heard Chapel AME Churchltbgt The Rosalie B Johnson Womens Missionary Society is hosting a holiday bake sale starting at 9am on the church grounds. 42 Glebe Road, Pembroke. ltbgt St Peters Church...

Light the World with Christmas spirit
Teaching his children the true meaning of Christmas has always been important to missionary David Moss. For more than two decades his family would go carolling, handing out cookies baked especially for their neighbours...

