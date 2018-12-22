LtbgtCHRISTMAS EVEltbgtltbgt Allen Temple AME Church ltbgtAll are welcome to our Christmas Eve celebration at 10. 45pm. 2 Temple Lane, Sound View Road, Sandys. ltbgt Centenary United Methodist Church ltbgtAll are welcome...
With Christmas around the corner let me wish all my readers a very Happy Christmas and belated Hannukah greetings. When I was in my bridge obsessed days, I looked forward to these holidays with mixed feelings. I loved the...
For Patty Fischer, this Christmas in particular will be a time of great joy and thankfulness. Told she had cancer a year ago, shes watched God heal her body of the disease. From where I was in my cancer journey last year...
The winners of the sixth Charity Christmas Tree Event have been announced, with each participant receiving a $750 donation and winners receiving increased amounts. A spokesperson said, âThis will be the sixth year...
Everything from a free Christmas movie on a giant screen to fire dancers will be on show on Sunday [Dec 23] in a special Christmas edition of Destination Dockyard. âItâs going to be an awesome relaxed evening,...
Not to be forgotten and certainly in need of joyful injection to the spirit are those suffering from health problems, several of whom are confined to confined to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital over the holiday season....
[Written by Mikaela Ian Pearman] Christmas time is my favourite time of the year. The weather is cooler, the people are friendlier, and the food gets decadent. Food, itâs my favourite thing in the entire world,...
Somersfield Academy is getting set to hold a film screening and dialogue event with Dr. Shakti Butler on January 4 at BUEI, with Dr. Butler using the film âCracking the Codesâ and dialogue to âgrapple with...
Christmas is a season that invokes festive traditions, and testament to this is a spectacularly delectable âGingerbread Cubicleâ designed by Asia Ming-Raynor as part of the Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB] Human...
Sarah Fellows, Schools CorrespondentSaltus Grammar School Year 5 students recently completed an exciting Project-Based Learning exhibition to showcase their learning. The project answered the driving question How did I...
The Bermuda High School took inspiration from last years Diversity Day to use as its theme for the global 2018 Round Square International Conference, Bring Your Difference to inspire students. Approximately 300 students...
How many pairs of sneakers do you have in your closet?If you have any to spare, Ezekiel Stoneham can put them to good use. He is on track to deliver more than 500 pairs to people who would otherwise go without. It is all...
The âVENU of Champagne Barons De Rothschild: Bermudaâs Ultimate New Yearâs Eve Celebrationâ will be on December 31 from 9.00pm to 2.00am, with free general admission for those who RSVP and are vetted....
A mural featuring Gombey Dancers has been installed in north Hamilton. The mural at Tills Hill, painted by Ashante Foggo, shows three Gombeys at different stages of a performance. Ms Foggo said Gombeys are a staple of...
The City of Hamilton announced that the final public art installation for this year has been completed and erected at Tillâs Hill in North Hamilton. âBermudian artist, Alshante Foggo, responded to the initial...
Although the list of female classical composers is a long one, the average person cannot name five. Amy Beach, Florence Price and Louise Farrenc are among those the Frisson Ensemble will highlight when it takes to the...
A song by Bermudian singer Magma, titled âDiamonds,â is included on reggae compilation âUltimate 2018â², an effort compiled by...
Two librarians at Somersfield Academy are spreading some holiday cheer, with Julia Pitt and Frances McCallum joining forces to create a holiday lip sync song cover. A spokesperson said, âFrances is an outstanding...
Ltigt Joy To The World Featuring The Bermuda Chamber Choir and Orchestra with The Bermuda School of Music Youth Choir at St Johns ChurchltigtOnce again Marjorie Pettit has created a completely joyous and masterfully...
The Choir of St. Paul A.M.E. Church hosted their annual Christmas Concert last night [Dec 16] in the Church Sanctuary. Under the Chief Patronage of former Premier Alex Scott and his wife Olga Scott, the event featured...
Anyone brave enough to get on a stage and portray a legendary entertainer knows the deal go big or go home. Kathryn Kates and Mary Bridget Davies will both take on icons for the Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts....
Santa got a lot of little helpers this weekend when a charity event collected hundreds of gifts for children and families in need. Gina Spence Productions joined forces with Terceiras gas stations to collect about 600...
The Lotus Integrated Health and Wellness Studio is getting set to host a book launch and signing event for a book by Sophia Cannonier titled The Home Birth Movement on Tuesday, December 18 from 6.00pm to 7.30pm at Bermuda...
LtbgtTODAYltbgtltbgt Heard Chapel AME Churchltbgt The Rosalie B Johnson Womens Missionary Society is hosting a holiday bake sale starting at 9am on the church grounds. 42 Glebe Road, Pembroke. ltbgt St Peters Church...
Teaching his children the true meaning of Christmas has always been important to missionary David Moss. For more than two decades his family would go carolling, handing out cookies baked especially for their neighbours...