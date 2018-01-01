Belizean recording artiste Jhaytea is optimistic that his collaboration with Vershon, 'Little Red Riding Hood', will improve his chances of getting the elusive international breakthrough in 2019.The song has been...
Jenelli Fraser, Miss Universe Belize, is undertaking final preparations for Sundayâs competition. She has already appeared in the swimsuit, introduction and evening gown segments representing the Jewel the best she...
Millions across the world tuned in this morning for the preliminary competition at the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. Here, Belizeans woke up early to view the pageant that [...]
Ninety-four representatives from countries around the world are in Bankok, Thailand, for the Miss Universe Pageant.Â They have been there for about a week, preparing for the final competition which [...]
Miss Belize, Jenelli Fraser, appeared on stage this morning in Bankok, Thailand where the national costume competition of Miss Universe took place. Fraser wore a stunning ensemble designed by David [...]
Miss Universe Belize, Jenelli Fraser has been making waves in Thailand which plays host to the 2018 international beauty pageant. The twenty-eight-year-old Belizean beauty ambassador arrived in Thailand last week [...]
Miss Universe Belize, Jenelli Fraser, is currently in Taiwan en route to Bangkok, Thailand for the international pageant to be held on December sixteenth. Fraser has gone through extensive training [...]
Miss Universe Belize Jenelli Fraser will depart Belize on Thursday. She leaves for Los Angeles where she will finalize her wardrobe and do her final preparations, including picking up her [...]
Today, the National Institute of Culture and History presented beauty queen Jenelli Fraser with the national gift to take to the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.Â The ânational giftâ [...]
The annual Belize International Film Festival opening ceremony takes place on Thursday at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts in Belize City. The red carpet affair leading up to [...]
Having worked with acts like Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, Square One and Shabba Ranks, Mesha Steele learned early in her career to appreciate different sounds. The Belizean singer's songs reflect the eclectic taste.
The Toledo Institute for Development and Education is hosting its annual conservation festival. In the past, it was called the TIDE Fish Festival, but this year, it has been renamed [...]
Earlier today, Miss Universe Belize, Jenelli Fraser made an appearance on the KTLA Five News.Â The recently crowned beauty ambassador will be representing the Jewel in the 2018 Miss Universe [...]
There are pageants such as Miss Universe, Miss Costa Maya, Miss World, Miss Earth and now there is Miss Scuba International at which Belize will compete for the first time.Â [...]
Deejay Samantha J is back on the recording track, approximately eight weeks following an accident in Belize that left her with a fractured arm, broken jaw and teeth and bruises on her body. She has recovered sooner than...
FECTAB says that the B.T.B. is appeasing Carnival Cruise Lines at the detriment of the small tour operators and tour guides posted outside of FSTV. According to the umbrella organization, [...]
The fifth annual Soca and Culture Festival takes place on twentieth night as one of the celebration activities used to recognize Belizeâs independence. Every year, it sees a line-up of [...]
The carnival road march went off without bloodshed, but around nine on Saturday night, a Crooked Tree resident was shot and killed on Baldwin Drive. Twenty-four-year-old Anthony McDonald was wounded [...]
Saturdayâs Carnival Road March featured ten bands, five in the senior and the remaining five in the junior category. It started at the corner of Neal Pen Road and Central [...]
A trio of thieves netted a sizeable haul this morning, ahead of the extended carnival weekend and tenth holiday, during an armed robbery at Premium Wines and Spirits on Newtown [...]
Music lovers from across the country will converge on the Old Capital this carnival weekend for three nights of concert performances from Belizean and international artists.Â Itâs a ticket that [...]
Get ready for Saturdayâs carnival road march and stay tuned to this station for our live coverage beginning at one p.m. with the Jâouvert. Now, there are fewer mas bands [...]
And if you have concerns about the annual Carnival Road March taking place on Saturday, the police say that you should have no fear. As you may have noticed, the [...]
One of the busiest days of the year for emergency medical response teams is carnival day which is this Saturday. In tonightâs Healthy Living, we find out why and what [...]
Mas camps leading up to this yearâs carnival road march got underway on Tuesday night.Â Tensions are flaring up on the south side of the city, but revellers were energised [...]
There is controversy brewing over the results of this yearâs carnival King and Queen Competition. The event was held on Saturday night at the Marion Jones Stadium. But when the [...]