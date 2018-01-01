Police net guns, drugs in raid
Nation News

On Sunday, December 16 around 2:45a.m., police carried out an operation at Cheapside Road, St Michael. The operation targeted a fete being held at a location occupied by A&A Wholesale, where over 300...

Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival
Dominica News Online

Grenadaâs Jab Jab music, St Luciaâs Dennery Segment and Barbadosâ Bashment Soca have all succeeded at some point or the other in finding a place in Trinidad and Tobagoâs Carnival. Now, Bouyon stars...

Meghan off to Thailand
Nation News

Miss Universe Barbados 2018 Meghan Theobalds is off to Bangkok, Thailand. The beauty, who turned 27 recently, became the third Miss Universe Barbados under the Crown Events Franchise, and 16th for...

Lashley in top 30
Nation News

Miss Barbados World has made it into the top 30. Â The announcement was made on the official Miss World page on Wednesday. Â In a short post on her Facebook page, Miss Barbados World Ashley Lashley...

Foundation encore
Nation News

Christ Church Foundation created their own carnival on Tuesday when netball supremacy remained in deserving hands after the final of the Barbados Secondary Schools Under-19 League Competition. With...

PHOTO: Miss Jamaica at Miss World costume parade
Jamaica Observer

This weekend, the city of Sanya, China hosted a colourful costume parade to launch the 68th staging of the Miss World pageant. Here, contestants from Barbados, United States, Cook Islands, Sri Lanka, Gibraltar, Ukraine...

Caribbean designers benefit from expert business advice
Jamaica Observer

Emerging and established fashion designers across the Caribbean are being urged to dig deeper into the region's cultures in creating styles that appeal to the global market. Last month, fashion influencers, bloggers,...

SOCIAL SCENE: Barbados Food And Rum Festival
Nation News

Foodies were out in their numbers for the 2018 Barbados Food And Rum Festivalâs spectacular Taste Of The Exotic Signature Rum Event at Limegrove Lifestyle Centre. Patrons from Barbados, across the...

It's Alicia Keys
Jamaica Observer

Grammy Award-winning Jamaican act Sean Paul has disclosed that R&B artiste Alicia Keys is the person he would most like to collaborate with on a song.Sean Paul, who has recorded duets with a number of female acts...

Job Vacancy – Carnival Cruise Lines
Spice Islander

ST. GEORGEâS, GRENADA, MONDAY 29th, OCTOBER 2018 âGIS:Â Trinity recruitment services Inc headquartered in Barbados, agents for Carnival Cruise Lines, Apollo ship Chandlers Inc, Fleet PRO, and Emirates...

Range of talent on NIFCA stage
Nation News

Barbadian talent in song, dance and poetry were on full display last Friday night when the 2018 National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) semi-finals got underway. The first of six semi-final...

Marvellous Meghan: I want the Miss Universe Crown
Nation News

Miss Universe Barbados Meghan Theobalds is heading to Thailand on a mission â to bring home that Miss Universe Crown. Itâs been just past a week since her coronation and the âqueenâ is already in...

Roast Cruise enflames NYC and gears up for Miami Carnival
Spice Islander

Bridgetown, Barbados (Sonique Solutions) â The recent Labor Day Weekend in New York City was undoubtedly a memorable one. Adding to this mix of unforgettable events was the 2018 edition of the famed âRoast...

AX week kicks off tomorrow
Nation News

The north will come alive this weekend when the Alexandra School and the Alexandra School Alumni Association kick off the institutionâs Founders Week activities. The week starts with an Old Dub Fete...

NIFCA celebrates 45 years with more performances
Nation News

Â  Two nights of dance and two nights of theatre are in the line-up for the 2018 finals of the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA), so says Chief Cultural Officer of the National...

Rihanna reggae/dancehall album still in the works
Jamaica Star

Bajan pop princess Rihanna says her new reggae and dancehall album is almost here.The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer gave fans an update on her highly anticipated compilation last week after a fan reached out,...

Rihanna's Diamond Ball shone bright
Jamaica Gleaner

Celebs turned out to help Rihanna's Diamond Ball shine in its fourth year and continued to make a name as one of the industry's white-hot and must-attend parties - all while raising money for charity.The pop star,...

Megan Theobalds is Miss Universe Barbados 2018
Nation News

Megan Theobalds came, she saw and conquered. Minutes before 10 tonight at the Lloyd Erskine SandifordÂ Centre, a very stunned Theobalds was announced as the new Miss Universe Barbados.Â  She stood...

Stars turn out for RIHANNA
Jamaica Observer

NEW YORK (AP) â Rihanna's Diamond Ball shined in its fourth year and continued to make a name as one of the industry's white-hot and must-attend parties â all while raising nearly US$6 million for charity.The...

Dancers’ Paradise: Steven Cornwall to teach dancehall fusion in Barbados
Jamaica Star

With one week left to go before The Company Dance Theatre heads to Barbados to perform and conduct various workshops, dance tutor and choreographer Steven Cornwall (known as Stevz on social media) is preparing himself to...

Rihanna's dancehall project coming
Jamaica Observer

It's coming. That is all pop princess Rihanna is prepared to say at this time regarding her upcoming reggae and dancehall album.In response to an impatient fan on social media, the Barbadian-born artiste confirmed that...

Rihanna unleashes the wild beast
Jamaica Gleaner

NEW YORK (AP):Rihanna unleashed the wild beast in a lush tropical land that turned to arid desert, with women of all shapes, sizes and colours writhing, cackling, frolicking and stalking like animals in lace, fishnet and...

Kadooment goes to Hollywood
Nation News

It will be a Grand Kadooment in Hollywood. Thatâs because director of the Kadooment band Kontact, Anthony Layne, will be showcasing the islandâs premier festival event when he takes a costumed section...

Aretha Franklin's gospel roots celebrated at Queen of Soul's funeral
Nation News

DETROIT â A Detroit church swelled with the sound of gospel music on Friday as family, friends and fans of Aretha Franklin bid rousing farewell to the Queen of Soul at a funeral that featured tributes...

Carnival Fascination rescues Bajan fishermen
Nation News

MIAMI â Two Barbadian fishermen were rescued by the cruise liner Carnival Fascination on Wednesday night about 25 nautical miles fromÂ their homeland. Officials from the Florida-based cruise ship said...

Small all for longer jump
Nation News

Two-time Best Festival Designer Kevin Small is willing to embrace changes for the Republic Bank Grand Kadooment next year, after Minister of Culture John King suggested the jump should go back to its Warrens...

