Promoter of failed Fyre Festival gets six years in prison
Nation News

NEW YORK â A federal judge has given the creator of the highly publicised, failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas a six-year prison term. Billy McFarland was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in...

0
Dovey Magnum breaks new ground
Jamaica Observer

DOVEY Magnum is continuously breaking new ground. She recently became the first female artiste to perform at Eleuthera, Driftwood Beach in The Bahamas. The singjay is also the first dancehall artiste to grace the stage on...

0
Fifty-five degrees
Royal Gazette

I would like to feature, during this very warm weather, red wines that are best served at 55F. I say this for the wine lovers of Bermuda, Bahamas, Belize, Cayman, Palau, the United States and its associated territories...

0
Dovey Magnum tour heats up
Jamaica Star

Booked and busy are the words used to describe the 'Bawl Out' queen Dovey Magnum who recently performed at the popular Eleuthera, Driftwood Beach, in The Bahamas.This stop is one of many on her Bawl Out Nation Tour where...

0
Relying on faith in recovery battle
Royal Gazette

The stroke came in the early hours of the morning. Velinda Rolle could have panicked on May 6, but the Bermudian trusted that God would save Edward, her Bahamian husband of 29 years. Doctors later confirmed that the...

1
We were not 'unruly' - Popcaan's attorney ready for any potential lawsuit
Jamaica Star

Popcaan's lawyer Ron Young has revealed that neither he nor his client has received any documents from MVP Entertainment or Bahamian promoter Damien Thomas to suggest they will follow through on their promise of a lawsuit...

0
Unruly Popcaan
Jamaica Observer

BAHAMIAN promoter Damien Thomas is suing Popcaan and his Unruly management for losses incurred from the artiste's no-show at a concert in Abaco Islands recently. He is also blasting the singjay for...

0
Horsford, Murray and Joseph vie for title honours
Trinidad Guardian

Carifta champions Tyriq Horsford, Talena Murray and Veayon Joseph will aim to reign in the javelin throws in the National Junior Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo over the weekend. The Zenith trio...

0
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Bernews

Last night [May 21], Minister of Social Development and Sports Michael Weeks welcomed back members of the National Junior Rugby teams who made an excellent showing at the Junior International Rugby Festival in Freeport,...

5
Bermuda youth rugby teams head to Bahamas
Royal Gazette

Three Bermuda youth teams will compete in the Junior Rugby Festival, which starts in Freeport, Bahamas, this week. The Bermuda under-10, under-12 and under-14 sides will take on Bahamas, Cayman Islands, New Providence and...

0
Rugby Youth Teams To Compete In Bahamas
Bernews

The Bermuda Rugby Football Union [BRFU] today announced that the Under 10, Under 12 and Under 14 youth teams will be taking part in the Junior Rugby Festival which takes place from May 17th â 21st in Freeport,...

0
Jamaica's BATV to expand regionally
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's business and lifestyle cable channel, Business Access TV, will launch its expansion into the wider Caribbean, come May 11.The expansion will include; Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Cayman, The Bahamas, Barbados,...

0
Sociocultural influences on sports
Trinidad Guardian

There is a growing recognition of the need to understand the impacts of culture and ethnicity in sport globally and in relation to us here, throughout T&T and the Caribbean region. Sports play an important role in...

0
Amazing Grace
Jamaica Observer

Jamaican actress, singer, songwriter and supermodel Grace Jones will be honoured with the Career Achievement Award at the Bahamas International Film Festival (BIFF), currently underway until December 17.Serving as the...

0
Bahamas International Film Festival to honour Grace Jones
Jamaica Observer

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â Jamaican actress, singer, songwriter and supermodel Grace Jones will be honoured with the Career Achievement Award at the Bahamas International Film Festival (BIFF) taking place December...

0
Bermuda rules world at food competition
Royal Gazette

Bermudas Dark n Stormy ruled at a food and wine competition in the Bahamas. Mussel pies were also a big hit, along with codfish cakes, beef pies and rum swizzles. A Bahamian with Bermuda ties was responsible for it all....

0
Aidonia nominated for MOBO Award
Jamaica Star

Fresh from a pair of concerts in The Bahamas over the Heroes' Day weekend, dancehall luminary Aidonia continues to surge on the international circuit.Enjoying a superb year with tracks like Yeah Yeah, IG Girls, Fire, and...

0
Death memories lead to award-winning film
Jamaica Gleaner

Cargo, a film by Bahamian director Karim Mortimer, won the Amnesty International Human Rights Prize at the recently concluded trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff).Mortimer said that the story was influenced by a childhood...

0
‘It’ is so much more than a horror film
Nassau Guardian

It (Rated C) Cast: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer Genre: Horror/Thriller Dwightâs Rating: Good Often, real life can be scarier than your worst nightmares. Thatâs the message...

0
Scotiabank supporting Paradise Plates
Nassau Guardian

Scotiabank is pleased to join Hands For Hunger as a benefactor of Paradise Plates, the organizationâs eighth annual signature benefit event and largest local fundraising effort in aid of hunger relief. âWe are...

0
The art before the storm
Nassau Guardian

Visual artist Allan Wallace has been gaining renown since he began using Morton Salt to create hyper-realistic art pieces. In some cases Wallace also uses other seasonings, spices and miscellaneous items. He recently took...

0
Supporting young musicians
Nassau Guardian

Music with a Latin flare, from Dr. Jose Ruiz; urban funk, from Joey Sommerville, and a Bahamian fusion from The Jam Session Band made for an incredible night of music at Hillside House, as Ivory Global Management Ltd....

0
Earth friendly footwear touches down in The Bahamas
Nassau Guardian

Samba Sol, the eco-friendly Brazilian-based flip flops, debuted in The Bahamas stopping shoppers in their tracks at a pop-up event at Sabrinaâs upscale boutique nestled within the Lyford Cay Shopping Centre. Inspired...

0
Eight vie for Miss Universe Bahamas title
Nassau Guardian

N nine days, Cherell Williamson will crown her successor as eight young ladies take to the stage to vie for the 54th Miss Universe Bahamas title. Ashley Hall, Colina Kenny, Azaria Clare, Gabrielle McIntosh, Danielle...

0
‘Kidnap’ is gimmicky, but better than expected
Nassau Guardian

Kidnap (Rated C) Cast: Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Lew Temple, Chris McGinn Genre: Thriller Dwightâs Rating: Not bad âIdle hands are the Devilâs workshopâ â or âplaythingsâ, or...

0
Chasing the blond-haired, blue-eyed stunner
Nassau Guardian

Chase Carter is a blond-haired, blue-eyed stunner, and sheâs a Bahamian who has been making a name for herself in the world of modeling. Carter has been a part of Maybelline campaigns. Sheâs worked for...

0
