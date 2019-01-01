Antiguan family affair
Jamaica Observer

IN the four years Antiguan production company Federation Family Studio has been around, it has provided a platform for a number of that country's reggae and dancehall artistes.

0
Heavy promotion ahead of Carnival 2019
Antigua Observer

Members of the National Festivals Commission are actively promoting and marketing Carnival 2019 way ahead of schedule.Â  Two teams from the Commission are currently on separate missions overseas promoting the annual...

0
Dovey Magnum heads to Antigua
Jamaica Star

Reggae/dancehall artiste Dovey Magnum has been breaking barriers, securing hits, and cementing her presence in the music industry over the past year.The artiste, who is known for her raunchy singles, seductive appeal and...

0
Kanabis drops 'red-hot' mixtape
Jamaica Observer

IN a move to promote its brand globally, Antigua-based sound system Kanabis has released a mixtape titled Vibes Don't Lie Vol 1. The project, which features more than 40 tracks, was released a month ago and distributed by...

0
Carnival Cruise executives visit Antigua
Antigua Observer

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has reiterated his governmentâs commitment to expanding and developing this countryâs cruise tourism product.

0
Matthew: I was not aware it wasn’t an indoor facility
Antigua Observer

Minister of Sports, Festivals and the Arts, Daryll Matthew expressed his shock and disappointment on the revelation that the multiplex facility being constructed in the Grays Green area is not an indoor basketball arena.

0
Dominican found guilty of fraud in Antigua
Dominica News Online

A Dominican mechanic living in Antigua and Barbuda has been found guilty of fraud and was ordered to pay $6,000 forthwith by Antiguan Magistrate Joane Walsh or face two years at Her Majestyâs Prison....

0
Women Warriors aim for positive finish
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Women Warriors will be hoping to end their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round on a high when they Bermuda from 4 pm in Kingston, Jamaica today. On Friday night at...

0
Soca Princesses’ defence falls apart
Trinidad Guardian

Jamaicaâs Khadija Shaw scored a late double to help sink T&T 4-1 in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualifiers in Jamaica, yesterday. In the top...

0
Soca Princesses Record 2nd Win
Trinidad Guardian

Kayla Taylor netted a first-half double as the T&T Women footballers strolled past Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 for a second win from as many matches. The teams met in the Womenâs Caribbean Football Union Final Round...

0
Self focus - Reggae Girlz hunt second win against unfamiliar Bermuda - Marc Stamp/Gleaner Writer
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica will look for their second consecutive win when they face off against Bermuda in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women's World Cup Qualifier at the National Stadium today at 7 p.m.In the first game of the double-header,...

0
Syrian Soca and Breakfast Fete to debut at Cassada Gardens
Antigua Observer

At least four new horses, including first-timer, Syrian Soca, will be on show for the Antigua Turf Clubâs (ATC) Back to School Race Meet scheduled for September 2 at the Cassada Gardens Race Track.

0
Dominica promotes WCMF in Antigua and Barbuda
Dominica News Online

Even though Dominica is still rebuilding from Hurricane Maria, the organizers of the Dominica Festivals Commission believe the staging of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) will be successful this year. In fact, the...

0
Festivals minister disappointed with the Miss Antigua Barbuda Pageant
Antigua Observer

Daryll Matthew, the minister of Culture and National Festivals, is disappointed with this yearâs Miss Antigua Barbuda Competition. He shared his thoughts during a postmortem carnival interview on OBSERVER AM...

0
Service providers need to be reasonable – festivals minister
Antigua Observer

âIt cannot be fair, right or reasonable that the government invests significant funds into our festival through waiver of duties and so forth and on the back end you get faced with threats and ultimatums and so forth...

0
EDITORIAL: The unfortunate politics of Carnival
Antigua Observer

During a post-Carnival interview, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ali and Associates masâ troupe, Alister Thomas, indicated that it was his belief that in order to improve our Carnival product, there must be...

0
We need to remove politics from carnival
Antigua Observer

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ali and Associates Mas Troupe, Alister Thomas, believes that to improve the product of carnival, there must be a review of how carnival has been produced in the past.

0
Insane Carnival elated with wins despite criticism over costumes
Antigua Observer

Insane Carnival will continue to celebrate their win of Band of Year and the T-Shirt Mas competition despite criticism by the public that their costumes amount to camouflage which is illegal for civilians to wear in...

0
Police report incident-free carnival
Antigua Observer

Up until 8 o'clock last night, police were reporting a ârelatively quietâ carnival season, while at the same time expressing sincere gratitude to the public and other agencies that assisted in ensuring that law...

0
Jumpy soca monarch admits shock
Antigua Observer

The newly crowned Jumpy Monarch, Tian Winter, says nabbing top spot came as a surprise. Winter won the jumpy section of the competition for his performance of All For One. He was visibly surprised when the judgesâ...

0
Stonewall pulling out of Carnival
Antigua Observer

Popular sound system Stonewall is packing up and pulling out of Carnival City at the Antigua Recreation Ground over non payment.

0
EDITORIAL: More police
Antigua Observer

Antigua and Barbudaâs Carnival is the countryâs premiere event. We bill it as the Caribbeanâs Greatest Summer Festival and to do so we have to offer a safe festival where locals and visitors can enjoy a...

0
Practice proper food safety during Carnival
Antigua Observer

Ount St. Johnâs Medical Centre (MSJMC) is urging consumers and vendors to be more vigilant with the consumption and handling of food during the carnival celebrations.

0
EDITORIAL: Media gold
Antigua Observer

We are not quite sure if the Director-General of Communications for the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and current chairman of the Antigua Barbuda Festivals Commission, Mr. Maurice Merchant was asked to respond to...

0
Fourteen to compete in 2018 Scotiabank Mr and Miss Teenage Pageant
Antigua Observer

Fourteen contestants from 11 secondary schools across the twin island state will vie for the coveted titles of Mr. and Miss Teenage Pageant 2018, this evening at Carnival City.

0
Motorists encouraged to adhere to Carnival traffic management
Antigua Observer

The head of Traffic Department is making an urgent plea for motorists to adhere to the traffic management plan that is in place for the duration of the 2018 carnival festivities.

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Antiguan family affair

Heavy promotion ahead of Carnival 2019

Dovey Magnum heads to Antigua

Kanabis drops 'red-hot' mixtape

Carnival Cruise executives visit Antigua

Matthew: I was not aware it wasn’t an indoor facility

Dominican found guilty of fraud in Antigua

SPORTS more
Man Utd caretaker boss will ‘get players enjoying football’ again

23 potential candidates for Free Kick Foundation Tryouts

Jaguars Romp To 2nd Straight Win – Shillingford stars in Volcanoes victory over Red Force

Windies Pair Bowl Pride To Dramatic Comeback Win Over Scorpions

English Harbour record impressive first win, Bolans jump to top spot

Further delays for ABNA Village League

Regional 4-day Cricket in Antigua Singh leads Jaguars to first innings lead over Volcanoes

POLITICS more
Lovell, Lewis react to Throne Speech

Police destroy millions of dollars’ worth of drugs

Digicel denies claims made by PM

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

Family says setting Medical Disciplinary Committee is just the first step

PM faults Social Security for not giving timely notice of revenue shortfall

Gov’t moves ahead with plans to implement number portability

BUSINESS more
Digicel denies claims made by PM

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

Walker: Cruise tourism is crippling the economy

Efforts continue to improve air access to Dominica

Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills

Republic Holdings paying US$123m for nine Scotia operations

Scotiabank to sell nine operations in Caribbean

TECH more
PM Skerrit endorses Baroness Scotland for top Commonwealth position

LIAT grounds aircraft in Antigua

Dominica’s Next Super Model to “rip the runway” in Antigua

Entrepreneur hopes to obtain 12 million dollars selling 55 million pixels

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

CRIME more
Police destroy millions of dollars’ worth of drugs

Family demands: #JusticeforShawn

Prison authorities still grappling with smuggling

Acting commissioner calls on gov’t to fix police stations in Christmas message

Labour Dep’t investigates reports of illegal acts by businesses

Digicel denies claims made by PM

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

MISCELLANEOUS more
Editorial: The speech from the throne

Minister accuses ABS workers of cheating the system, as strike continues

Throne Speech Promises Higher Cost Of Living With More New Taxes — Richard Lewis’ response

Portuguese defender has cancer diagnosis

Workers at state media stage all out strike

Gov’t completes purchase of Deluxe Cinema

Editorial: Something stinks!

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...