IN the four years Antiguan production company Federation Family Studio has been around, it has provided a platform for a number of that country's reggae and dancehall artistes.
Members of the National Festivals Commission are actively promoting and marketing Carnival 2019 way ahead of schedule.Â Two teams from the Commission are currently on separate missions overseas promoting the annual...
Reggae/dancehall artiste Dovey Magnum has been breaking barriers, securing hits, and cementing her presence in the music industry over the past year.The artiste, who is known for her raunchy singles, seductive appeal and...
IN a move to promote its brand globally, Antigua-based sound system Kanabis has released a mixtape titled Vibes Don't Lie Vol 1. The project, which features more than 40 tracks, was released a month ago and distributed by...
Prime Minister Gaston Browne has reiterated his governmentâs commitment to expanding and developing this countryâs cruise tourism product.
Minister of Sports, Festivals and the Arts, Daryll Matthew expressed his shock and disappointment on the revelation that the multiplex facility being constructed in the Grays Green area is not an indoor basketball arena.
A Dominican mechanic living in Antigua and Barbuda has been found guilty of fraud and was ordered to pay $6,000 forthwith by Antiguan Magistrate Joane Walsh or face two years at Her Majestyâs Prison....
T&T Women Warriors will be hoping to end their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round on a high when they Bermuda from 4 pm in Kingston, Jamaica today. On Friday night at...
Jamaicaâs Khadija Shaw scored a late double to help sink T&T 4-1 in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualifiers in Jamaica, yesterday. In the top...
Kayla Taylor netted a first-half double as the T&T Women footballers strolled past Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 for a second win from as many matches. The teams met in the Womenâs Caribbean Football Union Final Round...
Jamaica will look for their second consecutive win when they face off against Bermuda in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women's World Cup Qualifier at the National Stadium today at 7 p.m.In the first game of the double-header,...
At least four new horses, including first-timer, Syrian Soca, will be on show for the Antigua Turf Clubâs (ATC) Back to School Race Meet scheduled for September 2 at the Cassada Gardens Race Track.
Even though Dominica is still rebuilding from Hurricane Maria, the organizers of the Dominica Festivals Commission believe the staging of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) will be successful this year. In fact, the...
Daryll Matthew, the minister of Culture and National Festivals, is disappointed with this yearâs Miss Antigua Barbuda Competition. He shared his thoughts during a postmortem carnival interview on OBSERVER AM...
âIt cannot be fair, right or reasonable that the government invests significant funds into our festival through waiver of duties and so forth and on the back end you get faced with threats and ultimatums and so forth...
During a post-Carnival interview, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ali and Associates masâ troupe, Alister Thomas, indicated that it was his belief that in order to improve our Carnival product, there must be...
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ali and Associates Mas Troupe, Alister Thomas, believes that to improve the product of carnival, there must be a review of how carnival has been produced in the past.
Insane Carnival will continue to celebrate their win of Band of Year and the T-Shirt Mas competition despite criticism by the public that their costumes amount to camouflage which is illegal for civilians to wear in...
Up until 8 o'clock last night, police were reporting a ârelatively quietâ carnival season, while at the same time expressing sincere gratitude to the public and other agencies that assisted in ensuring that law...
The newly crowned Jumpy Monarch, Tian Winter, says nabbing top spot came as a surprise. Winter won the jumpy section of the competition for his performance of All For One. He was visibly surprised when the judgesâ...
Popular sound system Stonewall is packing up and pulling out of Carnival City at the Antigua Recreation Ground over non payment.
Antigua and Barbudaâs Carnival is the countryâs premiere event. We bill it as the Caribbeanâs Greatest Summer Festival and to do so we have to offer a safe festival where locals and visitors can enjoy a...
Ount St. Johnâs Medical Centre (MSJMC) is urging consumers and vendors to be more vigilant with the consumption and handling of food during the carnival celebrations.
We are not quite sure if the Director-General of Communications for the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and current chairman of the Antigua Barbuda Festivals Commission, Mr. Maurice Merchant was asked to respond to...
Fourteen contestants from 11 secondary schools across the twin island state will vie for the coveted titles of Mr. and Miss Teenage Pageant 2018, this evening at Carnival City.
The head of Traffic Department is making an urgent plea for motorists to adhere to the traffic management plan that is in place for the duration of the 2018 carnival festivities.