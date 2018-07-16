Miss Anguilla, Dee-Ann Rogers wins Miss Universe Great Britain
Montserrat Reporter

16 July 2018 Â  Â  The Daily Herald â St. Maarten ANGUILLAâDee-Ann Rogers was crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2018 at the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport on Saturday, July 14. She will...

0
Jamaica's BATV to expand regionally
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's business and lifestyle cable channel, Business Access TV, will launch its expansion into the wider Caribbean, come May 11.The expansion will include; Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Cayman, The Bahamas, Barbados,...

0
Rebuilding after Irma
Jamaica Observer

One month after being destroyed by Hurricane Irma, musician Bankie Banx is still picking up the pieces at his Dune Preserve venue in Anguilla.The popular seaside location, named Best Beach Bar three straight years by CNN...

0
Three crowns in one week for King Zacari
Antigua Observer

Antigua & Barbudaâs 2017 Calypso Monarch has won another crown in Anguilla after he dethroned last yearâs Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch, Anguillan calypsonian Roxy following his two wins last Sunday in...

0
Omari’s walking on Sunshine
Jamaica Observer

With his second album expected to be released before summer, Omari Banks is eager to establish himself as a singer/guitarist. The 36-year-old Banks is in Kingston for recording sessions on Sunshine, his second album. He...

0
Chris, Romain for Moonsplash fest
Jamaica Observer

FORMER winners of the televised talent show Digicel Rising Stars, Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo have been announced as the headliners for this yearâs staging of the Moonsplash Festival on the Caribbean island...

1
A-Math comes up with with new formula
Jamaica Observer

Anguillan singer A-Math believes the world is ready for a new genre, regg-oul, a blend of reggae and soul. âThroughout my career, Iâve worked with various types of music, and I am convinced that reggae and...

0
Omari Banks pitches Naturally
Jamaica Observer

ANGUILLIAN singer Omari Banks takes another crack at the Jamaican market with Naturally, a lovers rock song he did with producer Clive Hunt. Naturally was released digitally last week. It is the former West Indies...

0
Livin In The Sun, Ultimate World Class Dance Music Festival In Anguilla!
Anguilla Life

What happens when top deejays from around the world are marooned on a desert island? Three nights, 2 days, 5 amazing venues, Livin in the

0
Invitational Netball Festival
Dominica Vibes

Â  The Sports Division in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Constituency Empowerment will host the 8th Annual 13 & Under Regional Invitational Netball Festival from Sunday, 14 to 18, 2016. This year...

0
Omari Banks rails
Jamaica Observer

WITH the West Indies taking on India in the second Test match at Sabina Park, former West Indies off-spinner Omari Banks is not eyeing a comeback. âThose days are over,â he said, laughing. âThat cricket...

0
St Kitts enters CFU top three as T&T jumps six spots
Trinidad Guardian

ST JOHNâSâSt Kitts and Nevis have jumped into the top three of the Caribbean Football Union but the latest FIFA rankings have hardly been kind to regional teams, with several of them suffering sharp declines....

0
System set for Banks
Jamaica Observer

Though he announced his retirement from cricket at the age of 28 four years ago, singer/guitarist Omari Banks is still identified with sports by many people in the Caribbean. These days, the lanky Banks is more keen to...

0
US citizenship law that treats men, women differently to be reviewed
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON (AP) â The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to referee a dispute about an odd piece of US citizenship law that treats men and women differently. Local News Tue, 28 Jun 2016 11:11:12 GMT Vaccines block Zika in...

0
Monkey study finds Zika infection lasts longer in pregnancy 
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON (AP) â Researchers infected pregnant monkeys with the Zika virus to learn how it harms developing fetuses â and in a highly unusual twist, the public can get a real-time peek at the findings. Local...

0
Reggae Sumfest to showcase 360-degree virtual reality streaming
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â This year's 24th staging of Jamaica's Reggae Sumfest will be introducing live 360-degree virtual reality streaming for the public, including fans abroad, to experience the festival on any device...

0
Another athlete pulls out of Rio Olympics due to Zika fears 
Jamaica Observer

AKRON, Ohio (AP) â Jason Day pulled out of the Olympics on Tuesday because of the Zika virus, costing golf its No 1 player as it returns from a century-long absence at the games. Local News Tue, 28 Jun 2016 08:37:46...

0
JLS unveils new logo co-funded by Bill and Melinda Gates
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica Library Service (JLS) recently unveiled a colourful, new logo as part of its rebranding process. The new-look logo captures the transformation of the JLS into a modern educational,...

0
19-y-o killed, body dragged to open lot on Maxfield Avenue
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an empty lot on Berwick Road in the Maxfield area early Tuesday morning. Local News Tue, 28 Jun...

0
Vaccines block Zika in mice, boosting hopes for human jab
Jamaica Observer

PARIS, France (AFP) â New research in lab animals, including Zika vaccines successfully tested on mice, boosted hopes Tuesday for a jab to shield humans against the brain-damaging virus. Local News Tue, 28 Jun 2016...

0
Akae Beka hits Billboard
Jamaica Observer

Akae Beka, the roots reggae band from St Croix, enters the Billboard Reggae Album chart for the first time this week with Portals , which comes in at number eight. It was released on April 1 by I-Grade Records. Akae Beka...

0
Free Ebook for Kids—Bugs in Paradise—Released to Promote Birds & Bugs Event
Anguilla News

Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  For our coming festival We thought it would be nice To make an ebook just for kids Called Bugs in Paradise. With photos to astound the eye Of creatures where

0
Valley Street Festival - Anguilla Tourism Week 2015
Anguilla Life

As part of Anguilla Tourism Week 2015, The Valley Street Festival will take place on Saturday, November 28th, 2015 from 10am to 9pm in the

0
Jamaican jamboree in T&T
Jamaica Observer

JAMAICA captured Best Production Award for Jonkanoo Jamboree at the recent Caribbean Schools' Drama Festival 2015 in Trinidad and Tobago. The awards ceremony was held at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts in San...

0
St. Martin News Network - Flock to Saturday’s Migratory Bird Festival for Fun Activities and Fascinating Presentations
St Martin News Network

Grand Case:--- This Saturday, the Migratory Bird Festival returns to St. Martin with new activities and an all-star roster of presenters. The free, family-friendly Festival celebrates the amazing migratory birds that...

0
A Good Read: The Allure of Anguilla
Today SXM

The newest literary festival/book fair in the Caribbean Anguilla / by Melanie Reffes*Â â It was nirvana for literary lovers over the US Memorial Day weekend when the Anguilla Literary Festival was the hottest...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Miss Anguilla, Dee-Ann Rogers wins Miss Universe Great Britain

Jamaica's BATV to expand regionally

Rebuilding after Irma

Three crowns in one week for King Zacari

Omari’s walking on Sunshine

Chris, Romain for Moonsplash fest

A-Math comes up with with new formula

SPORTS more
Two veteran players back on Dominica football team for St. Martin leg

Devon Smith back in the West Indies test team

Smith earns Windies recall

‘the Dream’ Delivers Gold

Liam Sheppard…rising tennis star

T&T, regional boxers clash in CAC warm-up

T&T, regional boxers clash in CAC warm-up

POLITICS more
Devon Smith back in the West Indies test team

Smith earns Windies recall

Six Caribbean territories and states eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis

St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other Caribbean countries

St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other countries

Rebuilding after Irma

PM promotes ‘Caribbean-type evacuations’

BUSINESS more
Scotiabank to sell nine operations in Caribbean

CIBC FirstCaribbean shutters Anguilla operation

Anguilla to receive US$5.6-m loan from CDB

Smith earns Windies recall

Caricom concern over money laundering law

ECCB Governor says hurricane reversed significant strides in 2017

Police investigate mid-morning shooting incident in George Hill

TECH more
Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

While I am Alive My Awake.

Anguilla tourist board launches new web site

CRIME more
Police in Anguilla investigate 5th murder for 2018

Anguilla records 4th murder for 2018

Three nationals of Dominican Republic arrested and charged for drug offences

Two arrested for and charged with murder of Lofton Foreman

Kittian is Anguilla's 3rd murder victim of 2018; two assisting police with their investigation

23 year old arrested for possession of Cocaine - Police Reports

Anguillan hotelier sentenced to five months, slapped with fine

MISCELLANEOUS more
Editorial: Apparently, it will not be that easy

Dominica among several Scotiabank operations in the Caribbean to be sold

FAO/UWI Sargassum Symposium to Discuss Sustainable Management and Solutions

Anguilla represented at Open-source Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Workshop

Still displaced by Hurricane Irma - ASD's Commemoration of Statistics Day 2018 focuses on Anguilla's Primary School

IDB and NTT Data partner to promote open innovation and digital transformation

A tale of two islands: Brexit blues hit Caribbean cousins

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...