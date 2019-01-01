This week's shutterbugs
| 12:11 AM Old country house in Chapleton. Raindrop in the foliage. The land we love - Monkey Island, Portland. Petals and dewdrops - photo taken in Gazeland, St. Elizabeth Pollen and the bee. 1 2 3 4 5 More Stories...

A Matter of Land | Strata lots vs gated communities
Last week, we spoke about strata lots and how they are unlike regular properties as it is really ownership of a space, an area, and one that may be vertically above ground while the land is a shared property known as the...

Tough-talking commissioner - Increased prosecution coming for operators of trucks overloaded with sand or gravel
The overloading of trucks transporting quarry material remains a major concern for Commissioner of Mines Roy Nicholson, who is again appealing to operators to discontinue this dangerous practice.Nicholson last week noted...

The origin of Christmas
Christmas is the most revered holiday on the calendar of the western world. Unlike other holidays with a single purpose, Christmas has several features which are all compelling. It is recognised for its religious...

Oxford and Cambridge education
The Times High Education Supplement has recently placed Oxford and Cambridge in first and second place, respectively, among the best universities in the world.

Winston Chung Fah: Requiem for a soccer legend
Sporting activity has become a major part of people's lives in modern global society. Global communication capabilities have expanded the bandwith of broadcasting and the competition for broadcasting rights has made...

Deceptive advertising and your health Deceptive advertising and your health
CHRISTIANS around the world celebrate Christmas this week, commemorating the birth of baby Jesus as a redeemer for the sins of people on Earth.The period leading up to Christmas, however, has evolved in recent times into...

'I love KC'
What sport shall we deviseHere in this garden,To drive awayThe heavy thought of care?â Shakespeare, Richard II ÃÂ 

Kingston High students rise up
Students of the Kingston High School in downtown Kingston assembled in the school's auditorium recently to join the rest of the world in observing International Human Rights Day.

Take care of your teeth this Christmas
YES, it is the season to be jolly and we'll all be indulging in a few festive treats. However, all that eating and drinking can take its toll on your teeth as well as your waistline.During the party, festive season it's...

5 tips to eat healthy this Christmas
IT is now Christmastime and, of course, this means more festivities and high-calorie foods at your fingertips.It's also much harder to stick to small portions, especially at family dinners and Christmas parties.Eating...

Exercising when diabetic
EXERCISE is essential when trying to maintain good health. If you are suffering from a medical condition, you should consult your doctor before embarking on any exercise regime.People with diabetes should always follow...

Jamaican, 9, to launch kits to keep kids clean, healthy
WHAT started as a set of curious hygiene-related questions from her friends has led nine-year-old Kailee Coombs to launch a set of kits to help protect children.The bubbly Kailee is set to launch a convenient kit to...

Liquid sugar: Let's not turn a blind eye
WHEN was the last time you went back for a few more spoonsful of your favourite dish or decided to 'finish the plate' even though you already had enough? How many glasses of the fruit punch did you drink, or continued to...

