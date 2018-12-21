“Feed My Sheep” organization receives $60,000 donation
Its goal is to assist Dominicans in need and now the ability of the âFeed My Sheepâ organization to pursue its mission has been greatly enhanced by a $60,000.00 donation from the government of Dominica....

IN PICTURES: Dominicans protest in New York for electoral reform
A protest was held today in New York city in the vicinity of the United Nations. The action was held by a group of Dominicans which calls itself âPatriots of Dominicaâ in support of electoral reform back home....

BUSINESS BYTE: New grocery store opens at Prevo Cinemal
Roseau, Dominica, December 21, 2018 â All 4Â Grocery, Bakery, Beverages & Snacks whichÂ specialises in French grocery products, highly sort after biodegradable items, and so much more, has just opened its...

Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd. committed to creating value for customers and shareholders
On November 27, 2018, Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (SFC) announced that it had entered into an âArrangement Agreementâ with Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation (Alignvest) which heralds in yet another...

DPSU formally submits proposal to government
General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has revealed that the organization has formally submitted its proposal to government for salary increase for 2018 â 2021. In November,...

Democracy: An Illusion or an Institution
Dear Dominican Brothers and Sisters, We, the Peopleâs Party of Dominica, are currently witnessing the most depraved actions of a regime hell bent on clutching onto the last straws of survival. The events of the last...

BUSINESS BYTE: More winners in Flow’s Christmas Draw!
Roseau, Dominica â December 21st, 2018 â More customers have tried their luck and won big in Flowâs âGet Xtraâ Christmas Campaign. Since the launch of the campaign in mid- November, customers have...

Val Ferry reaches out to the elderly at Christmas
Val Ferry has extended the spirit of Christmas to two institutions in Dominica this festive season âto show our appreciation to Dominicansâ. On Wednesday December 19, the company visited Community Hostels Inc...

DBS Christmas Song Contest ready to go
As preparations near completion for the 2018 DBS Christmas Song Contest, it is being promoted as an event that families can look forward to. The show will be held at the Old Mill Cultural Center from 7 pm on Sunday,...

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Lecturer in General Nursing
Â  Announcement of Vacancy: Lecturer in General Nursing Â  Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of General Nursing Lecturer, Faculty of Health Sciences, Dominica State College....

ANNOUNCEMENT: The following individuals are asked to contact DYBT
Â  The Dominica Youth Business Trust requests the following individuals to contact the office no later than Monday 28th January, 2019. Â We can be contacted at 266-3768/ 266-4159/ 266-3968 to book an appointment....

Cathedral roof could be completed in 6 months says Bishop Malzaire
Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, is optimistic that the recommencement of the Cathedral Roof Renovation project which resumed from December 3, 2018, will go on uninterrupted, as planned. The Roseau...

DSS Director calls on construction workers to pay up
Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean Jacques Thomas, says the greatest concern of the DSS, is the continued avoidance of contributions by workers in the construction sector. She said this has always...

Dominica well on its way to implementing Styrofoam and plastic ban
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry responsible for the Environment, Careen Prevost, has said Dominica is well on its way to ban the use of Styrofoam and plastic items in the New Year. TheÂ ban is part of the...

