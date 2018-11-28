Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme to be extended
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaicans will continue to benefit from eye care services provided by Cuban health professionals for another six months.This is being facilitated under an extended technical cooperation agreement between the Governments...

0
Cuba decides to scrap same-sex marriage law in new constitution despite majority support
Telegraph UK

One of the main defenders of the LGBT community in Cuba is Mariela Castro, a daughter of . She said Tuesday on Facebook that the fight to defend these people will go on despite the scrapping of the proposed constitutional...

0
Cuba calls medical treatment to President Granger its 'fraternal duty'
Kaieteur News

Â  Cuba is calling its provision of needful medical treatment to President David Granger its fraternal duty. At least this is according to Cubaâs Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. This was...

0
Cuba finally rolls out mobile 3G though too costly for most
Jamaica Observer

LA HABANA, Cuba (AFP) â Cuba became one of the last countries in the world to get 3G mobile internet services on Thursday, though most citizens on the communist-run island won't be able to afford it.Cuba's internet...

0
Cuba to become one of last states to launch full internet access on mobile phones
Telegraph UK

Cuba to become one of last states to launch full internet access on mobile phones

0
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Go Jamaica

There is a cold front west of Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the northern Caribbean before stalling across southern Cuba on Friday.

0
Cuba wants increased cooperation with Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua Observer

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Antigua and Barbuda, Fiffe Cabreja, has indicated her countryâs interest in increasing cooperation with the twin island state in several areas, including agriculture.

0
Fears for Brazil's healthcare system as Cuba pulls out thousands of doctors in row with far-Right Bolsonaro
Telegraph UK

Fears for Brazil's healthcare system as Cuba pulls out thousands of doctors in row with far-Right Bolsonaro

0
G.O.B. Honors Cuban Revolutionary, Fidel Castro
Channel 5 Belize

Two years ago, in November 2016, Commandante Fidel Castro, Cubaâs former president, died at the age of ninety from natural causes. In the 1950âs, Castro emerged as the Leader of [...]

0
Growth & Jobs | JAMPRO trade mission penetrates Cuban market
Jamaica Gleaner

To support the agency's market development strategy and market penetration efforts in Cuba, the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) led a trade mission to the Havana International Fair (FIHAV).The fair, which was held...

0
