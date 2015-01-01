BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) â When Emili Espinoza was finally able to make a video call to the 3-year-old son she hadn't seen since fleeing Venezuela, the little boy named Elvis didn't recognise her.âNo,â he told...
Bondholders sue Venezuela over defaulted debtA trust representing holders of Venezuelan bonds filed suit in New York federal court on Tuesday demanding payment on more than US$34 million in unpaid debt.The lawsuit is...
BARINAS, Venezuela (AFP) â Rotting hides on the road are all that is left of three butchered cows. Such carnage is common in Venezuela's cattle country, where thieves, squatters and government policy threaten a vital...
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â The Venezuelan g overnment took control Tuesday of installations owned by Goodyear, a day after the US tyre-maker closed its operations in the crisis-torn South American country.In a...
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) â Venezuela's last nationally circulated, anti-government newspaper will stop publishing its print edition amid unrelenting g overnment pressure and paper shortages, editors said yesterday.El...
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is halting production in Venezuela, making it the latest international corporation to abandon a South American nation in economic crisis, officials said Monday...
MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) âRussian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday voiced support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as he visited Moscow seeking financial assistance for the socialist country's collapsing...
MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) â Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced $6 billion in Russian oil and gold mining investments in his crisis-wracked South American country yesterday, after talks in Moscow with Kremlin...
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) â Venezuela will hold onto its US-based Citgo refineries, settling a long-standing dispute that threw ownership of the crisis-wracked country's prized assets into peril as its massive debt...
PLACENCIA, Belize (CMC) â A leading Caribbean academic says that while Venezuela's PetroCaribe initiative helped participating Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries get through a difficult patch, it also deterred...
American prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday against a Venezuelan media tycoon close to President NicolÂ·s Maduro's government, accusing him of paying US$159 million in bribes to top officials in exchange for...
IMF executive board to meet on VenezuelaThe International Monetary Fund, IMF, said on Thursday its executive board will meet in the "coming weeks" to discuss the failure of the Venezuelan government to provide updated...
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) â At least 2.3 million people have fled Venezuela's economic and political crisis since 2015, the UN said yesterday, warning that host countries' capacity to shelter them was now...
MIAMI, United States (AFP) â The White House imposed âtoughâ new sanctions against Venezuela yesterday, denouncing Caracas as being part of a âtroika of tyrannyâ that also includes Cuba and...
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â Crime and a grinding economic crisis have turned the traditionally vibrant, teeming streets of Caracas into no man's land once the sun goes down.
Ex-Venezuela oil official pleads guilty in graft probeThe former finance chief of Venezuela's state oil company pleaded guilty on Wednesday to participating in an alleged US$1.2-billion embezzlement scheme, a major...
WASHINGTON (AP) â A top US official is accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of illegally exporting tons of gold in a bid to rescue his country's collapsing economy.US Treasury's Assistant Secretary Marshall...
CALAMAR, Colombia (AFP) â Back in Venezuela, they were teachers, police officers and newspaper carriers, but were forced to flee their homeland in search of work and money to survive.But the women, without identity...
Spain arrests four, seizes 115 properties in Venezuelan probeSpanish police have arrested a former Venezuelan official and an exiled opposition leader's relative and seized more than 115 properties in a money-laundering...
A protest by tens of thousands of people across Haiti turned violent Wednesday as anger grows over the alleged misuse of funds from an oil assistance programme sponsored by Venezuela.Gunshots rang out while protesters...
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â The World Bank has expressed concern over the âfragileâ economic recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean, weighed down by Venezuela's spiraling crisis and weak...
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP) â What does it look like to have inflation of 10 million per cent? When something that cost $1 now costs $100,000, is there even a way to calculate the impact?
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) â Nearly two million people have fled Venezuela's economic and political crisis since 2015, the UN said Monday, calling for a ânon-politicalâ response to an exodus that is...