Exodus from Venezuela leaves
Jamaica Observer

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) â When Emili Espinoza was finally able to make a video call to the 3-year-old son she hadn't seen since fleeing Venezuela, the little boy named Elvis didn't recognise her.âNo,â he told...

Bondholders sue Venezuela over defaulted debt
Jamaica Gleaner

Bondholders sue Venezuela over defaulted debtA trust representing holders of Venezuelan bonds filed suit in New York federal court on Tuesday demanding payment on more than US$34 million in unpaid debt.The lawsuit is...

Raising cattle a risky business for Venezuela ranchers
Jamaica Observer

BARINAS, Venezuela (AFP) â Rotting hides on the road are all that is left of three butchered cows. Such carnage is common in Venezuela's cattle country, where thieves, squatters and government policy threaten a vital...

Venezuelan Government takes over Goodyear plant
Jamaica Observer

CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â The Venezuelan g overnment took control Tuesday of installations owned by Goodyear, a day after the US tyre-maker closed its operations in the crisis-torn South American country.In a...

Venezuela's El Nacional newspaper to cease print edition
Jamaica Observer

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) â Venezuela's last nationally circulated, anti-government newspaper will stop publishing its print edition amid unrelenting g overnment pressure and paper shortages, editors said yesterday.El...

Goodyear halts tyre production in Venezuela
Jamaica Gleaner

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is halting production in Venezuela, making it the latest international corporation to abandon a South American nation in economic crisis, officials said Monday...

Goodyear halts tyre production in Venezuela
Jamaica Gleaner

Goodyear Tire...

Putin vows 'support' as Venezuela's Maduro seeks financial aid
Jamaica Observer

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) âRussian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday voiced support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as he visited Moscow seeking financial assistance for the socialist country's collapsing...

Maduro announces $6 billion in Russian investments in Venezuela
Jamaica Observer

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) â Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced $6 billion in Russian oil and gold mining investments in his crisis-wracked South American country yesterday, after talks in Moscow with Kremlin...

Venezuela holds onto prized US refineries amid legal battle
Jamaica Observer

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) â Venezuela will hold onto its US-based Citgo refineries, settling a long-standing dispute that threw ownership of the crisis-wracked country's prized assets into peril as its massive debt...

Venezuela holds on to Citgo refineries amid legal battle
Jamaica Gleaner

Venezuela will hold on to its Citgo refineries in the United States, settling a long-standing dispute that threw ownership of the crisis-wracked country's prized assets into peril as its massive debt mounts.Venezuela on...

The Flip Side Of Petrocaribe
Jamaica Observer

PLACENCIA, Belize (CMC) â A leading Caribbean academic says that while Venezuela's PetroCaribe initiative helped participating Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries get through a difficult patch, it also deterred...

Venezuelan tycoon indicted for bribery
Jamaica Gleaner

American prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday against a Venezuelan media tycoon close to President NicolÂ·s Maduro's government, accusing him of paying US$159 million in bribes to top officials in exchange for...

IMF executive board to meet on Venezuela
Jamaica Gleaner

IMF executive board to meet on VenezuelaThe International Monetary Fund, IMF, said on Thursday its executive board will meet in the "coming weeks" to discuss the failure of the Venezuelan government to provide updated...

At least 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled crisis since 2015 — UN
Jamaica Observer

GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) â At least 2.3 million people have fled Venezuela's economic and political crisis since 2015, the UN said yesterday, warning that host countries' capacity to shelter them was now...

US slaps 'tough' sanctions on Venezuela, targets gold sector: Bolton
Jamaica Observer

MIAMI, United States (AFP) â The White House imposed âtoughâ new sanctions against Venezuela yesterday, denouncing Caracas as being part of a âtroika of tyrannyâ that also includes Cuba and...

Crime and crisis turn Caracas streets dark
Jamaica Observer

CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) â Crime and a grinding economic crisis have turned the traditionally vibrant, teeming streets of Caracas into no man's land once the sun goes down.

Ex-Venezuela oil official pleads guilty in graft probe
Jamaica Gleaner

Ex-Venezuela oil official pleads guilty in graft probeThe former finance chief of Venezuela's state oil company pleaded guilty on Wednesday to participating in an alleged US$1.2-billion embezzlement scheme, a major...

US official: Maduro 'looting' Venezuela's gold reserves
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON (AP) â A top US official is accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of illegally exporting tons of gold in a bid to rescue his country's collapsing economy.US Treasury's Assistant Secretary Marshall...

Venezuelan exiles turn to prostitution to feed families
Jamaica Observer

CALAMAR, Colombia (AFP) â Back in Venezuela, they were teachers, police officers and newspaper carriers, but were forced to flee their homeland in search of work and money to survive.But the women, without identity...

US official accuses Maduro of 'looting' Venezuela's gold
Jamaica Gleaner

US official accuses Maduro of 'looting' Venezuela's goldVenezuelan Presi-dent NicolÂ·s Maduro has been illegally exporting tons of his country's gold to Turkey in a bid to rescue a collapsing economy once bolstered by...

Spain arrests four, seizes 115 properties in Venezuelan probe
Jamaica Gleaner

Spain arrests four, seizes 115 properties in Venezuelan probeSpanish police have arrested a former Venezuelan official and an exiled opposition leader's relative and seized more than 115 properties in a money-laundering...

Haitians protest alleged misuse of PetroCaribe funds
Jamaica Gleaner

A protest by tens of thousands of people across Haiti turned violent Wednesday as anger grows over the alleged misuse of funds from an oil assistance programme sponsored by Venezuela.Gunshots rang out while protesters...

World Bank warns of Latin America's 'fragile' recovery
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â The World Bank has expressed concern over the âfragileâ economic recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean, weighed down by Venezuela's spiraling crisis and weak...

What does 10,000,000% inflation look like? See Venezuela
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP) â What does it look like to have inflation of 10 million per cent? When something that cost $1 now costs $100,000, is there even a way to calculate the impact?

Nearly 2 million Venezuelans flee crisis since 2015 — UN
Jamaica Observer

GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) â Nearly two million people have fled Venezuela's economic and political crisis since 2015, the UN said Monday, calling for a ânon-politicalâ response to an exodus that is...

