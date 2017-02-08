Harris Paints Group, the parent company of Jamaican company B-H Paints, has acquired the assets of Antigua-based Lee Wind Paints.The acquisition gives Harris Paints Group sole manufacturing rights in Antigua in addition...
BMR Energy Ltd, parent company to BMR Jamaica Ltd, announced recently that it has purchased the four-megawatt, fixed ground-mount solar facility from NRG Energy, Inc in St Croix, US Virgin Islands, which was damaged...
The US Virgin Islands announced Monday that it reached a US$1.4 billion deal to reopen one of the world's largest oil refineries in a move expected to boost the United States territory's economy.Governor Kenneth Mapp said...
BRUSSELSâThe Council of the European Union (EU) has announced the removal of The Bahamas and St Kitts Nevis from the EUâs list of non-co-operative tax jurisdictions. However, T&T remains on the list along...
Members of the Commission on Caribbean Communications Resilience (CCCR) has met with United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) representatives to discuss new ways to increase the resilience of regional...
The Guardian Newspaperâs relaunch campaign, Get to the Point, won gold at the 2018 Caribbean Advertising Federation ADDY Awards. It was among seven gold and 13 silver awards won by McCann Port-of-Spain. Other awards...
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) â The US territories of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands will need to take painful actions to restore their economies amid the hurricane devastation, New York Federal Reserve...
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Democratic senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren proposed a bill Tuesday earmarking US$146 billion for the reconstruction of the hurricane-hit US territories of Puerto Rico...
Debris found in waters near Eleuthera is believed to be from a private passenger plane that went missing while flying over The Bahamas, according to U.S. Coast Guard Liaison Officer to The Bahamas Lieutenant Commander...
ST. JOHN'S, Antigua, In a statement, the Antigua-based airline said it would stop servicing the USVI from March 1, when it ends flights to St Croix. Service to St Thomas will end on June 14, it said. LIAT said it would...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â DADA Holdings LLC has announced the appointment of their team of chief officers for the Noranda Bauxite and Noranda Alumina, affiliated companies in the bauxite mining and alumina-refining...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Guyana-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat says the 15-member regional integration movement has reached an agreement with Cuba on the expansion of preferential access to...
UNITED NATIONS (CMC) â The United Nations says it is collaborating with relief organisations in Haiti to launch a two-year, US$291 million response plan with the government to reach more than 2.4 million people...
ST ANDREW, Jamaica â Dr Peter Phillips remains the only candidate in the running to take over the leadership of the Peopleâs National Party (PNP) from Portia Simpson Miller. Local News Wed, 08 Feb 2017 11:34:17...
MANCHESTER, Jamaica â Former Moravian Church president Rev Dr Paul Gardner and his deputy Jermaine Gibson made their appearance at court in Mandeville this morning to answer to carnal abuse and indecent assault...
KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Cabinet has given instructions for an inter-ministerial committee to move speedily to develop a national policy on emissions. Local News Wed, 08 Feb 2017 12:26:36 GMT PHOTO: Moravian leaders...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith says the government while awaiting entry into force of the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation, has been taking steps to ensure...
MANCHESTER, Jamaica â Former Moravian Church president Rev Dr Paul Gardner and his deputy Jermaine Gibson who made their appearance at the Manchester Circuit Court this morning had their bail extended again. Local...
ST JOHNâS, Antigua (CMC) â The cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, says it is cutting its services to the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) âas part of its efforts to achieve greater profitability and...
ST ANDREW, Jamaica â A firearm along with several rounds of ammunition was seized on Pamela Drive, in Constant Spring, St Andrew on Tuesday, after residents noticed two men acting in what they described as a...
At the annual meeting of the St. Croix Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, members shared suggestions on improving the V.I. economic situation in light of the Monday night State of the Territory address. read more
Gov. Kenneth Mapp compared the state of the territory to "A Tale of Two Cities," saying that on one hand the economy has grown and expenses are down, but on the other, the government might not make payroll in February if...
