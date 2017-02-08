B-H Paints parent company acquires Antigua paint company
Jamaica Observer

Harris Paints Group, the parent company of Jamaican company B-H Paints, has acquired the assets of Antigua-based Lee Wind Paints.The acquisition gives Harris Paints Group sole manufacturing rights in Antigua in addition...

BMR to re-energise St Croix, USVI
Jamaica Observer

BMR Energy Ltd, parent company to BMR Jamaica Ltd, announced recently that it has purchased the four-megawatt, fixed ground-mount solar facility from NRG Energy, Inc in St Croix, US Virgin Islands, which was damaged...

USVI oil refinery to reopen under deal with ArcLight
Jamaica Gleaner

The US Virgin Islands announced Monday that it reached a US$1.4 billion deal to reopen one of the world's largest oil refineries in a move expected to boost the United States territory's economy.Governor Kenneth Mapp said...

T&T stays on EU blacklist
Trinidad Guardian

BRUSSELSâThe Council of the European Union (EU) has announced the removal of The Bahamas and St Kitts Nevis from the EUâs list of non-co-operative tax jurisdictions. However, T&T remains on the list along...

CCCR meets with FCC on regional resilience
Trinidad Guardian

Members of the Commission on Caribbean Communications Resilience (CCCR) has met with United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) representatives to discuss new ways to increase the resilience of regional...

Guardian ad wins ADDY Gold
Trinidad Guardian

The Guardian Newspaperâs relaunch campaign, Get to the Point, won gold at the 2018 Caribbean Advertising Federation ADDY Awards. It was among seven gold and 13 silver awards won by McCann Port-of-Spain. Other awards...

Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands face painful hurricane recovery — NY Fed
Jamaica Observer

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) â The US territories of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands will need to take painful actions to restore their economies amid the hurricane devastation, New York Federal Reserve...

Democratic senators present US$146B bill for Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Democratic senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren proposed a bill Tuesday earmarking US$146 billion for the reconstruction of the hurricane-hit US territories of Puerto Rico...

Debris near Eleuthera possibly from missing plane
Nassau Guardian

Debris found in waters near Eleuthera is believed to be from a private passenger plane that went missing while flying over The Bahamas, according to U.S. Coast Guard Liaison Officer to The Bahamas Lieutenant Commander...

Regional airline cuts unprofitable routes
Trinidad Guardian

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua, In a statement, the Antigua-based airline said it would stop servicing the USVI from March 1, when it ends flights to St Croix. Service to St Thomas will end on June 14, it said. LIAT said it would...

Noranda Bauxite, Alumina appoint team of chief officers
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â DADA Holdings LLC has announced the appointment of their team of chief officers for the Noranda Bauxite and Noranda Alumina, affiliated companies in the bauxite mining and alumina-refining...

CARICOM, Cuba sign new trade agreement
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Guyana-based Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat says the 15-member regional integration movement has reached an agreement with Cuba on the expansion of preferential access to...

UN launches US$291m programme to save lives, build resilience in Haiti
Jamaica Observer

UNITED NATIONS (CMC) â The United Nations says it is collaborating with relief organisations in Haiti to launch a two-year, US$291 million response plan with the government to reach more than 2.4 million people...

Phillips remains sole candidate vying for PNP leadership
Jamaica Observer

ST ANDREW, Jamaica â Dr Peter Phillips remains the only candidate in the running to take over the leadership of the Peopleâs National Party (PNP) from Portia Simpson Miller. Local News Wed, 08 Feb 2017 11:34:17...

PHOTO: Moravian leaders return to court this morning
Jamaica Observer

MANCHESTER, Jamaica â Former Moravian Church president Rev Dr Paul Gardner and his deputy Jermaine Gibson made their appearance at court in Mandeville this morning to answer to carnal abuse and indecent assault...

Gov't to develop national policy on emissions
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Cabinet has given instructions for an inter-ministerial committee to move speedily to develop a national policy on emissions. Local News Wed, 08 Feb 2017 12:26:36 GMT PHOTO: Moravian leaders...

Jamaica committed to implement WTO agreement on trade facilitation
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith says the government while awaiting entry into force of the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation, has been taking steps to ensure...

Moravian Church leaders granted bail again
Jamaica Observer

MANCHESTER, Jamaica â Former Moravian Church president Rev Dr Paul Gardner and his deputy Jermaine Gibson who made their appearance at the Manchester Circuit Court this morning had their bail extended again. Local...

‘Suspicous’ men arrested, gun seized after residents summon cops
Jamaica Observer

ST ANDREW, Jamaica â A firearm along with several rounds of ammunition was seized on Pamela Drive, in Constant Spring, St Andrew on Tuesday, after residents noticed two men acting in what they described as a...

Mapp Pushes Senate to Enact Reforms to Save the Territory
St John Source

Gov. Kenneth Mapp compared the state of the territory to "A Tale of Two Cities," saying that on one hand the economy has grown and expenses are down, but on the other, the government might not make payroll in February if...

