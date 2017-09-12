Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has been listed in the top ten best resorts in the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Turks & Caicos in the 2018 CondÃ© Nast Traveler Readersâ Choice Awards, and was ranked the best...
Harris Paints Group, the parent company of Jamaican company B-H Paints, has acquired the assets of Antigua-based Lee Wind Paints.The acquisition gives Harris Paints Group sole manufacturing rights in Antigua in addition...
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AFP) â The collapse of the Turkish lira has caused trauma as Turks see their purchasing power slashed, but bargain-hunting foreign tourists visiting the country at the peak of the summer season are...
Andrew Mitchell QC has been installed as chairman of the board of Mora Ven Holdings Limited (MVHL), replacing George Nicholas III who has stepped down to devote more time to his âgrowing international...
GEORGETOWN, GuyanaâThe 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) grouping said it is âdeeply concernedâ about the potential impact on the economies of some of its associate members as Britain lawmakers get...
The Digicel NBA Jumpstart programme will make its fourth consecutive return to the Caribbean as the two-day event will shoot off in the Turks and Caicos, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago this...
Digicel and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Basketball Camps has returned to the Caribbean for a fourth consecutive year with stops in Turks & Caicos, Antigua...
Margaritaville (Turks) Limited (MTL) is one of only seven US dollar-denominated stocks on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), and investors appear to be holding on to the stock.While there are 67.5 million units available...
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts â Hurricanes Irma and Maria that swept through the Lesser Antilles in September ârudely interrupted and reversedâ the significant stride that had been made by the Eastern Caribbean...
THE Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) breathed a collective sigh of relief last Thursday when the Beaches TCI resort reopened its rooms to tourists, having been forced to close in September after category five hurricanes...
Massy United Insurance (MUI) has honoured more than 1000 insurance claims valued at more than US$250 million which were made by its policyholders after hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. In a statement, MUI said, âto...
Renewed efforts by the Ministry of Tourism to showcase T&T as an ideal travel destination is already reaping success as the 2017/2018 cruise season promises to be a bumper one with 71 calls scheduled to put into port....
The large contingent of Digicel network restoration teams already on the ground in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) is now turning its attention towards preparing for the potential threat of Hurricane Maria bearing down...
The Bahamas government is in talks with the CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) to split The Bahamas into three regions in order to get the most out of the countryâs tropical...
Hurricane Irma has triggered payments from CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) of approximately US$29.6 million, with The Bahamas receiving $234,000. A release from CCRIF SPC yesterday...
âAs sad as that may seemâ that Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on other popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean, Minister of Tourism Dionisio DâAguilar said yesterday that the stormâs devastation...
Press Release Tuesday 12th September 2017 â Cockburn, Turks and Caicos: As Turks and Caicos struggles to come to grips with the full impact of Hurricane Irma, Digicel has formed an alliance with the Red Cross. The...
DIGICEL has forged a partnership with the international relief organisation, Red Cross, in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) which the telecommunications provider said yesterday will allow its customers and the public...
Sterling Global Financial, a private banking, asset management and real estate financing firm with US$9 billion under management and administration, has announced the appointment of Khaalis E. Rolle as senior executive...
Margaritaville Caribbean Limited (MCL) will delist its preference shares from the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) by early next week.Its subsidiary restaurant company, Margaritaville Turks Limited, will continue to trade on...
The Turks and Caicos Islands has appealed to Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries to continue to maintain a united position on the issue of de-risking and the loss of corresponding banking relationships (CBRs). Premier...
PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands (CMC) â A new study by the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has found that if the region is to enhance productivity and economic growth, new initiatives and...
A Reuters article is reporting that Sandals Resorts International is allegedly looking at a potential sale of the company. According to the article written by Carl OâDonnell on May 10, "Sandals has hired investment...
Gordon âButchâ Stewart, legendary founder and chairman of Sandals Resorts International, accepted the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award last week Friday, April 28 at the annual Caribbean Hotel & Resort...
WASHINGTONâ The IMF has released a Working Paper that reviewed the tax administration reforms that have been undertaken by 20 Caribbean countries with the support of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the...
Bahamas Striping received tremendous validation of its work after securing and successfully completing its first regional assignment, a five-figure contract to mark seven miles of roads in Turks and Caicos. "Since...