NCB Financial Group increases Guardian Holdings offer
Jamaica Observer

NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) has increased its offer to US$2.79 for the shares in Guardian Holdings Limited of Trinidad (GHL) a month after failing to acquire the outstanding shares in the regional insurance...

NCB increases GHL share offer to US$2.79
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) has increased its offer to US$2.79 for the shares in Guardian Holdings Limited of Trinidad (GHL), a month after failing to acquire the outstanding shares in the...

24 grants awarded at Caribbean Angel Investor Forum
Jamaica Observer

âDriving Growth Through Private Investmentâ, was the focus of the second Caribbean Angel Investor Forum held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The forum is part of the LINK-Caribbean...

David Jessop | At last, a time for action on the CSME
Jamaica Gleaner

At the conclusion of the recent special summit in Trinidad, Caricom heads of government issued the 'St Ann's Declaration'.It set out in the dusty language of officialese the measures being taken to breathe life into the...

Berger Jamaica now producing former rival Penta brand
Jamaica Gleaner

Berger Jamaica now producing former rival Penta brandOnce its foreign import rival in the paint market, Berger has brought the production of Penta paints in-house, a new arrangement that migrates manufacturing business...

GraceKennedy Foods USA to consolidate with Majesty Foods Factory for joint venture
Jamaica Observer

Grace Foods (USA), Inc (Grace Foods), a company owned by GraceKennedy Limited (GKL), a publicly traded Jamaican corporation listed on the Jamaica and Trinidad stock exchanges, has announced that it will acquire a 49 per...

Strategic plan for Scotia Ja in 2019 ...Buildout of multi-platform, 1 branch to go
Jamaica Observer

With eyes on the proposed sale of Scotiabank's banking asset in nine Caribbean countries, and plans to divest its life insurance business in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to Sagicor, Chief Executive Officer David Noel...

Blue Dot sights opportunity in Barbados and Trinidad
Jamaica Observer

Blue Dot Data Intelligence Ltd, one of the three companies to receive an injection of capital from SSL Ventures, has expanded its service offerings to Barbados and is close to signing off on another agreement in Trinidad...

Construction boom attracts Kaleidoscope back to Jamaican paint market
Jamaica Observer

WITH an increase in construction on the island, Trinidad and Tobago-based paint company Kaleidoscope Paints (KPL) is making its re-entry into Jamaica, this month, after an absense of more than 20 years.The company brings...

Caricom Committee of Ambassadors charting enhanced role
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Caricom Committee of Ambassadors opened their eighth meeting here yesterday, with heightened expectations of the group following the ground-breaking Special Meeting of Caricom Heads of...

Trinidad signs agreement with BP and Shell
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The Government yesterday signed an agreement with energy giants BP and Shell, that will lead to âsignificantâ financial benefits to the twin island republic.

Scotiabank defends decision to exit some markets in the Caribbean
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Scotiabank Wednesday defended its decision to exit some markets in the region even as it insisted that the âCaribbean is very importantâ to its overall operations.

Sagicor Financial profit projected to jump 50% on Scotia Life acquisition
Jamaica Gleaner

Sagicor Financial profit projected to jump 50% on Scotia Life acquisitionThe acquisition of Scotiabank's life insurance businesses in Jamaica and Trinidad...

Scotiabank to sell nine operations in Caribbean
Jamaica Gleaner

Scotiabank yesterday announced an agreementÂ to sell its banking operations in nineÂ non-core markets in theÂ CaribbeanÂ to Trinidad-based Republic Financial Holdings Limited. The countries included...

Scotiabank to sell insurance operations in T&T, Jamaica
Jamaica Observer

OTTAWA, Canada (CMC) â The Bank of Nova Scotia yesterday confirmed that it would be selling its insurance operations in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago as part of a shake-up of its businesses that also included plans...

Sagicor Financial Corp to be acquired by Canadian company
Jamaica Observer

Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd (Sagicor), which is listed on the Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and London stock exchanges, announced today that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Alignvest...

Guardian Holdings fined over - NCB Financial takeover offer - New date for - share bid still undetermined
Jamaica Gleaner

The Trinidad...

MPC Caribbean set for US$50m listing in two markets
Jamaica Gleaner

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited, a start-up investment company that invests in renewable projects across the region, aims to raise US$50 million from cross-listing in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.The brokers...

Canadian company to acquire all Sagicor shares
Nation News

Â  Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited, which is listed on the Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and London Stock Exchanges, announced today that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement...

NCB to make new offer for Guardian Holdings shares
Jamaica Gleaner

NCB Financial Group Limited (NCB), which operates one of the largest financial entities in the region, will make another bid for additional shares in regional insurance conglomerate Guardian Holdings Limited of Trinidad...

Trinidad Gov't defends guarantee to Petrotrin
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â The Trinidad and Tobago government Wednesday said it provided guarantees of more than US$400 million to the cash-strapped oil company, Petrotrin, to meet its financial and other...

Haiti discussing CSME ahead of special summit in Trinidad
Antigua Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Oct 29, CMC â Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is to hold talks with Haitiâs president, Jovenel Moise here on Tuesday on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Single Market and Economy...

Stable outlook for T&T's Home Mortgage Bank
Jamaica Observer

Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) has revised its rating on Trinidad and Tobago's Home Mortgage Bank (HMB) from negative to stable.

Jamaica slips to 79 in Global Competiveness Report
Jamaica Observer

Jamaica has lost its position as the highest-rated Caribbean island in the Global Competitveness Report, as it has slipped to 79th position from 70th position it held last year. As a result, Trinidad and Tobago is now the...

Keller Williams launches in Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica Observer

Texas-based real estate company Keller Williams (KW) has been awarded a licence for a new master franchise in Trinidad and Tobago.The new Keller Williams master franchise is currently starting operations and is expecting...

Opposition Leader calls for general elections, dismisses budget
Montserrat Reporter

Â  by staff writer October 5, 2018 Business No Comments 168 views Â  PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Oct 5, CMC â Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar Friday called for fresh general elections as she dismissed...

