DEAR EDITOR, Ours is an economy, which is comparatively small, relatively undiversified and precariously dependent upon primary production. In such an economy, experience, if not common sense, militates against the...
Grappling with millions of dollars in debts, local rice farmers say they have experienced their lowest yields ever and are blaming the government and the National Flour Mills. Figures from NFM show that farmers produced...
GEORGETOWNâCaribbean Community (Caricom) member states, Guyana and Suriname have agreed to join the regionâs Less Developed Countries (LDCs) in agreeing to add paints to the list of products benefiting from...
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AFP) â Recent deadly attacks on Surinamese fishing boats have frayed nerves and brought the country's deep-sea fishing sector to a grinding halt, officials said Friday.It is not yet clear...
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to deliver the feature address at an energy conference hosted by the Ministry of Energy at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port-of-Spain, this morning. The conference, themed âOur...
KINGSTON â Caribbean governors of the Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will meet in Jamaica later this month with a focus on helping the Caribbean embrace strategically, the reality of the...
The 2018 installment of the Energy Chamber's annual Energy Conference begins today at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port-Of-Spain. The conference will run from the 22nd January to 24th January and attract leaders from across...
NEW YORK, United States (CMC) â A major international rating agency here has placed the B1 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured notes of the Government of Suriname on review for downgrade.
Exporters yesterday declared that the time had come to reduce dependance on commercial banks for US currency, stating that increasing export volumes was now a priority. Managing director, Fresh Start Ltd, Marcus Sun Kow...
Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has recorded an after tax profit of $1.25 billion for the year ended September 30, 2017. This represents an increase of $69 million or 5.8 per cent over the core profit of $1.18...
On October 10, a report appeared in the Russian media indicating that Russia and Suriname are close to signing a military co-operation agreement.It was based on remarks made to Russia's lower house of Parliament, the...
The Guyana government says it is exploring the possibility of sharing an oil-processing facility with Suriname even as new oil companies like Chevron bid to explore for opportunities amid unexpectedly large oil finds in...
WASHINGTON â The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday that the economic prospects for the Caribbean are generally improving and that growth in the tourism dependent economies in 2017-18 is projected to be...
T&T is not ready for a devaluation of its currency according University of the West Indies Economist Dr. Daren Conrad. âWe saw it in England from 2008 to 2013 there was a 30 percent devaluation and there was no...
A recent study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) estimated the size of The Bahamasâ informal sector at 20 to 30 percent of total economic activity. The research paper titled, âEstimating the size of...
Â T&Tâs economy is expected to grow by 0.3 per cent in 2017, according to Deputy Director, Caribbean Region, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Dr. Dillon Alleyne. âThere has...
The pervasive problem of illegal tobacco trade was the central topic of discussion at the Anti-Illicit Trade Regional Conference hosted by British American Tobacco (BAT) Caribbean at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown,...
Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon says the local private sector must continue to innovate in order to foster economic diversification in T&T. âIt is the role and responsibility of the private...
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Alexander Minnis is scheduled to attend the 38th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in St. Georgeâs, Grenada. The 38th regular...
A study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) revealed yesterday that more than 80 percent of the population in The Bahamas live in low-elevation coastal zones (LECZs), marking one of the âmost extremeâ...
MIAMI, United States (AFP) â The Caribbean and its pristine beaches may be a tourist magnet, but life in paradise comes at a price: the soaring violent crime rate is higher than in Latin America or Africa.The study...
Local beverage manufacturer SM Jaleel Company Limited has won its lawsuit against the Government of Guyana over that countryâs imposition of an environmental tax applied to products packaged using non-recyclable...
In a blog post in advance of meetings in Washington DC this week, the director of the International Monetary Fundâs (IMF) Western Hemisphere department, Alejandro Werner, said: âAmid increasingly volatile...