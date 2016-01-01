Dominica is part of a LIAT shareholderâs meeting currently underway in St Vincent to discuss the future of the airline. The meeting started today (Monday, October 22) and it could be a defining moment for the future...
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â The St Vincent and the Grenadines Government says three people, including a Scotsman, are the new investors in Buccament Bay Resort, which has been closed since December 2016.Prime...
Telecommunications company, Digicel, has been awarded a 15-year ICT-managed services contract by the governments of St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines. Digicel will be working with partners, Cisco and...
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Telecommunications company, Digicel, has signed a multi-million dollar information communication technology (ICT) contract with three Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries as part of...
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (CMC) â The St Vincent and the Grenadines g overnment says it will clamp down on homeowners who rent their properties to visitors without paying the necessary taxes to the s tate.
Everest Insurance, the diversified specialty insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd., announced the addition of Vincent Vandendael as CEO of Everest Insurance International. Vincent will lead all facets of the...
The Technology Leadership Forum [TLF] recently celebrated the completion of their Summer Internship Programme, with a ceremony held to recognize Matthew Correia, Justine Dzofonoo-Burch, Raven Duffy, Stephen Galloway,...
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will attend a meeting of the majority shareholders of LIAT tomorrow, August 17, in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Mottley and Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines,...
Labour leaders must be like politicians, seeking membersâ interests only when they need them. That was the advice from Dr Andre Vincent Henry, director, Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, at a forum...
In productivity and work ethic, T&T is falling behind many other countries. This was pinpointed by Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis who expressed concerns about the âlevels of productivity over the past...
State owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has improved its passenger revenues, cost management and network efficiency. The carrierâs unaudited half-year results show significant improvements in revenues and earnings over...
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â Seven months after being appointed Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves has sent a clear message that he will maintain the policy of the ruling Unity Labour Party not to introduce a...
Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves has argued that T&Tâs foreign currency crunch is âimpoverishingâ Vincentians. Dr Gonsalves used the âhigh-levelâ session of a...
Eight technology interns have been selected for the tenth annual Technology Leadership Forums internship programme. The interns selected for the summer programme are Stephen Outerbridge, Justine Dzofonoo-Burch, Sher-Kyra...
On May 31st the tenth annual Technology Leadership Forum [TLF] Internship Programme launched with eight technology interns participating in the summer programme. The 2018 TLF interns who passed the rigorous selection...
Vincent Brown, who was left slightly paralysed as a result of polio shortly after his birth, will be able to move around more easily after receiving a mobile wheelchair from the Digicel Foundation on Friday.Brown, 58,...
Bermuda-based insurerâs Colonial Group International Limited has acquired a minority stake in the Beacon Insurance Company Limited. The partnership agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval by the Central...
State-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has achieved a 21 per cent increase in revenue for the first quarter of the financial year from strong passenger demand and increased cargo business together with enhanced cost...
The Antigua-based regional airline, Liat, will operate a wet lease service on the domestic air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago from March 19 to April 30. This follows ths successful conclusion of a commercial agreement...
The history of Concacaf premier competition could only be remembered by those who have been around in the early sixties when the number of affiliated countries in the Caribbean was less than what exists today. Like every...
PRESIDENT of the Union Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) Vincent Morrison is calling on employers, both in the private and public sectors, to better compensate their employees, because low wages...
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent â Come March 1, all US dollar payments from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Trinidad and Tobago will require the prior approval of the country's Director of Finance and Planning. This is...
THE Vincent HoSang UWI Venture Competition finals and awards ceremony took place recently at The UWI Regional Headquarters. The competition was first introduced in November 2002 with the objective of encouraging members...
Recognising that solid waste management poses a huge threat to Jamaica's natural environment, team Eco Structure presented a winning solution and emerged as champions of The Vincent HoSang University of the West Indies...