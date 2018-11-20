On Universal Childrenâs Day this year,Â November 20th 2018, Saint Lucia joined its sister islands of Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda in the passage of theÂ Child Justice BillÂ and...
Telecommunications company, Digicel, has been awarded a 15-year ICT-managed services contract by the governments of St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines. Digicel will be working with partners, Cisco and...
By staff writer CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Aug 22, CMC â The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture (SLCCA) s warning both private and public sector workers of engaging in breaching confidentiality. which it said is...
Press Release During the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Associationâs 49th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 15th September, Keynote Speaker and Immediate Past President of the St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association,...
Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) announced yesterday that it is in discussions with Cayman National, the parent of Cayman National Bank Ltd, for potential acquisition of a majority stakeâat least 51 per...
Port privatisation, an issue affecting T&T and the wider Caribbean, can result in job losses and dismantling of trade unions, Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union ( SWWTU) President Michael Annisette warned...
CASTRIES â St Luciaâs Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has clarified his Governmentâs position on LIAT following reports carried by local and regional media that St Lucia will subsidise the airline, saying...
The Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Shannon Gabriel for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Windies bowler will replace South African Junior Dala, who is no longer available for the tournament that runs...
The fans in Barbados showed up for Test cricket last evening and as much as 2,000 were present for the first session that started at 3 pm, for the first-ever day-night Test match in the Caribbean. The cricket was...
Their tagline is âLove is all you needâ and in a time when Windies cricket has come in for bashing for all kinds of reasons, Sandals Resorts have decided to share its love with a partnership after the West...
Castries, St Lucia â Global accounting firm PwC has returned to St Lucia as a sign of significant potential for growth in the eastern Caribbean.
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados â Cricket West Indies and telecommunications giants Digicel have severed their sponsorship agreement prematurely, ending a 13-year commercial relationship. In a statement yesterday, CWI said an...
Background work has been completed in preparation for the listing of MovieTowne on the T&T Stock Exchange (TTSE). Chairman Derek Chin, in confirming this yesterday, said a 30 per cent stake is likely to be offered to...
BRUSSELSâTwo Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries are likely to be removed from the European Union list of tax havens next week, when European finance ministers meet here. The Bahamas and St Kitts-Nevis had in the...
Bermuda-based insurerâs Colonial Group International Limited has acquired a minority stake in the Beacon Insurance Company Limited. The partnership agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval by the Central...
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) â Commonwealth Secretary General Dame Patricia Scotland has arrived here for talks with regional leaders exploring the London-based secretariatâs role in minimising the impact of extreme...
Officials of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) warned yesterday that reports of Petrotrin finalising the sale of its failed World Gas to Liquid (WGTL) plant to NiQuan Energy Trinidad Limited could threaten the...
CASTRIES, St. Lucia (CMC) â Former Prime Minister Dr Kenny Anthony is threatening to take legal action to force the St Lucia Government to renegotiate a multi-billion dollar investment that critics claim poses...
CASTRIES, St Lucia, (CMC) â Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is predicting continued economic growth for St Lucia this year after indicating that the island had recorded growth of 2.5 per cent in 2017.Chastanet,...
The problems of the seabridge between Trinidad and Tobago has led some local vacationers to explore other vacation options in other countries said Brian Frontin, CEO, Trinidad Hotel Restaurants and Tourism Association...
Winfresh switchesto plastic crates for banana exportThe producers of Windward Islands bananas, Winfresh, is holding talks with the St Lucia government and carton manufacturing company Winera regarding its switch to...
BRUSSELS, Belgium â St Lucia will join its Caribbean neighbours Barbados and Grenada in being removed from a list of tax havens drawn up by the European Union.The Reuters news agency said it had seen an EC document...