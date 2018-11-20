Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills
Dominica News Online

On Universal Childrenâs Day this year,Â November 20th 2018, Saint Lucia joined its sister islands of Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda in the passage of theÂ Child Justice BillÂ and...

0
Digicel wins 15-year contract in St Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent
Jamaica Observer

Telecommunications company, Digicel, has been awarded a 15-year ICT-managed services contract by the governments of St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines. Digicel will be working with partners, Cisco and...

0
Digicel signs 15-year ICT agreement with three C'bean countries
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Telecommunications company, Digicel, has signed a multi-million dollar information communication technology (ICT) contract with three Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries as part of...

0
Private sector group wants an end to breaches of confidentiality
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Aug 22, CMC â The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture (SLCCA) s warning both private and public sector workers of engaging in breaching confidentiality. which it said is...

0
DHTA urges Private Sector to take the lead on Improving Resilience in Tourism Sector
Dominica Vibes

Press Release During the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Associationâs 49th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 15th September, Keynote Speaker and Immediate Past President of the St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association,...

0
Private sector urged to take lead in tourism sector resilience
Dominica News Online

During the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Associationâs 49th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 15th August, Keynote Speaker and Immediate Past President of the St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association, Sanovnik Destang...

0
Caribbean Hotel Executive touts Tourism Enhancement Fund as game changer for Dominica
Dominica News Online

The establishment of a private sector-driven Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) has the potential to be a âgame changerâ as Dominica rebuilds its vital tourism industry. Immediate Past President of the St. Lucia...

0
RFHL makes offer for Cayman bank
Trinidad Guardian

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) announced yesterday that it is in discussions with Cayman National, the parent of Cayman National Bank Ltd, for potential acquisition of a majority stakeâat least 51 per...

0
SWWTU leader warns: Job losses if ports are privatised
Trinidad Guardian

Port privatisation, an issue affecting T&T and the wider Caribbean, can result in job losses and dismantling of trade unions, Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union ( SWWTU) President Michael Annisette warned...

0
Chastanet says no decision made on subsidising LIAT
Nation News

CASTRIES â St Luciaâs Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has clarified his Governmentâs position on LIAT following reports carried by local and regional media that St Lucia will subsidise the airline, saying...

0
No decision yet by Saint Lucia on subsidizing LIAT
Dominica News Online

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Allen Chastanet, has denied media reports that his country will be subsidizing regional airline, LIAT. He said St. Lucia supports the airline but remains committed to âseeing the...

0
Gabriel joins TKR
Trinidad Guardian

The Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Shannon Gabriel for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Windies bowler will replace South African Junior Dala, who is no longer available for the tournament that runs...

0
Crop Over, horse racing fail to keep cricket fans awayvinod
Trinidad Guardian

The fans in Barbados showed up for Test cricket last evening and as much as 2,000 were present for the first session that started at 3 pm, for the first-ever day-night Test match in the Caribbean. The cricket was...

0
Sandals show Windies the love
Trinidad Guardian

Their tagline is âLove is all you needâ and in a time when Windies cricket has come in for bashing for all kinds of reasons, Sandals Resorts have decided to share its love with a partnership after the West...

0
PwC reopens its doors in St Lucia
Jamaica Observer

Castries, St Lucia â Global accounting firm PwC has returned to St Lucia as a sign of significant potential for growth in the eastern Caribbean.

0
West Indies, Digicel part ways prematurely
Trinidad Guardian

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados â Cricket West Indies and telecommunications giants Digicel have severed their sponsorship agreement prematurely, ending a 13-year commercial relationship. In a statement yesterday, CWI said an...

0
MovieTowne closer to listing on TTSE
Trinidad Guardian

Background work has been completed in preparation for the listing of MovieTowne on the T&T Stock Exchange (TTSE). Chairman Derek Chin, in confirming this yesterday, said a 30 per cent stake is likely to be offered to...

0
T&T still on tax haven blacklist
Trinidad Guardian

BRUSSELSâTwo Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries are likely to be removed from the European Union list of tax havens next week, when European finance ministers meet here. The Bahamas and St Kitts-Nevis had in the...

0
Bermuda insurer gets stake in Beacon
Trinidad Guardian

Bermuda-based insurerâs Colonial Group International Limited has acquired a minority stake in the Beacon Insurance Company Limited. The partnership agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval by the Central...

0
Commonwealth secretary general visiting C’bean ahead of hurricane season
Dominica Vibes

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) â Commonwealth Secretary General Dame Patricia Scotland has arrived here for talks with regional leaders exploring the London-based secretariatâs role in minimising the impact of extreme...

0
OWTU warns against WGTL sale
Trinidad Guardian

Officials of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) warned yesterday that reports of Petrotrin finalising the sale of its failed World Gas to Liquid (WGTL) plant to NiQuan Energy Trinidad Limited could threaten the...

0
Former St Lucia PM threatens lawsuit over multi-billion dollar project
Jamaica Observer

CASTRIES, St. Lucia (CMC) â Former Prime Minister Dr Kenny Anthony is threatening to take legal action to force the St Lucia Government to renegotiate a multi-billion dollar investment that critics claim poses...

0
PM predicts continued economic growth for St Lucia
Jamaica Observer

CASTRIES, St Lucia, (CMC) â Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is predicting continued economic growth for St Lucia this year after indicating that the island had recorded growth of 2.5 per cent in 2017.Chastanet,...

0
Trinidad benefits from Tobago loss
Trinidad Guardian

The problems of the seabridge between Trinidad and Tobago has led some local vacationers to explore other vacation options in other countries said Brian Frontin, CEO, Trinidad Hotel Restaurants and Tourism Association...

0
Winfresh switches to plastic crates for banana export
Jamaica Gleaner

Winfresh switchesto plastic crates for banana exportThe producers of Windward Islands bananas, Winfresh, is holding talks with the St Lucia government and carton manufacturing company Winera regarding its switch to...

0
St Lucia to be removed from EU blacklist
Jamaica Observer

BRUSSELS, Belgium â St Lucia will join its Caribbean neighbours Barbados and Grenada in being removed from a list of tax havens drawn up by the European Union.The Reuters news agency said it had seen an EC document...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Film-maker Serieux turns to experimentation

Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival

St Lucia songbird teams up with Safaree

Capleton's show on tonight

Caribbean Hall of Fame Awards postponed to June 2019

Songwriters urged to secure their creations

11PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Kirk in the Eastern Carribbean Sea…Tropical storm conditions expected to persist, particularly across...

SPORTS more
Coach Crandon wants batsmen to build on starts As Guyana face Hurricanes in Antigua from today

Reds disappointed, but hopeful as his concept for Sports Tourism seems to be going nowhere

CSF to host computer coding workshops in St Lucia

Caribbean Boxing Championships No Guyanese hospitality inside the ring – Poole warns

Dominican Bouyon star looks to T&T Carnival

Knight, van Niekerk bowled over by Caribbean response

Matthews powers Windies Women into T20 semi-finals

POLITICS more
Grenada PM calls for easier intra-Caribbean travel

Former prime minister critical of Caribbean Development Bank

Former Prime Minister critical of Caribbean Development Bank

Opposition files motion of no confidence in St. Lucia government

Opposition files motion of no confidence in St Lucia Gov't

Opposition files no confidence motion in St Lucia government

Opposition files motion of no confidence in St. Lucia government

BUSINESS more
Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills

Digicel wins 15-year contract in St Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent

Digicel signs 15-year ICT agreement with three C'bean countries

Private sector group wants an end to breaches of confidentiality

DHTA urges Private Sector to take the lead on Improving Resilience in Tourism Sector

Private sector urged to take lead in tourism sector resilience

Caribbean Hotel Executive touts Tourism Enhancement Fund as game changer for Dominica

TECH more
FDCC launches new website

FDCC launches new website

FDCC launches new website

Bermudas UCG Launches New St. Lucian App

OECS education meeting scores breakthrough in enhanced data management

St Lucia's endemic reptile population on the verge of extinction

Ethno-botanist delivers lectures in St Lucia and Martinique

CRIME more
Commission says evidence is not enough for action against legal officer

Educator calls for criminal prosecution of those responsible for circulating sex video featuring school child

St Vincent’s marijuana bill not for St Lucia

Former police officer charged with the murder of St Lucian

St. Lucia conducting nationwide survey on crime

Dominican national arrested in Saint Lucia for urinating in public

Capleton's show on tonight

MISCELLANEOUS more
US food company recalls 'Fiesta Corn' from some Caribbean countries

Saint Lucia among countries affected by “Fiesta Corn” recall

US food company recalls 'Fiesta Corn' from some Caribbean countries

Jamaica among four countries to benefit from regional Rainwater Harvesting Project

St Lucia warns against consuming unsafe meat

Team Guyana regain CBC Title on home soil Allicock adjudged ‘Best Boxer’ as Guyana win 15 Medals

Hitchhiker's guide to Lucian Freud: how chance meeting led to creation of two little-known portraits 

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...