ISPs considering blocking streaming websites
Trinidad Guardian

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in this country are actively considering teaming up and blocking certain websites so customers will be prohibited from illegally streaming content. Stephane David the Chief Programming...

0
Azan expands to ABC islands
Jamaica Observer

Jamaican business mogul Gassan Azan has expanded his footsteps across the Caribbean with the acquisition of all five supermarkets of the Netherlands-based Van den Tweel Groep in Aruba, Bonaire, and CuraÃÂ§ao, known...

0
Gassan Azan acquires supermarket chain
Jamaica Gleaner

Alfabet Holdings, an investment group led by Gassan Azan, has acquired the Van den Tweel supermarket group, which operates in the ABC islands of Aruba, Bonaire and CuraÃao in The Netherlands Antilles.The chain...

0
PUMA Promises Steady Supply Despite Issues
Channel 5 Belize

The Government of Belize has insisted that it is not in debt for fuel shipments from Venezuela through Curacao as part of the Petrocaribe agreement. But a Mexican online media [...]

0
Gas coming to T&T soon
Trinidad Guardian

Venezuelan state oil company PetrÃ³leos de Venezuela (PDVSA) plans to export up to two billion cubic feet of gas to neighboring countries in the next 10 years through gas pipelines, according to PDVSA Gas Vice...

0
Venezuelan energy exec: Gas coming to T&T soon
Trinidad Guardian

Venezuelan state oil company PetrÃ³leos de Venezuela (PDVSA) plans to export up to two billion cubic feet of gas to neighboring countries in the next 10 years through gas pipelines, according to PDVSA Gas Vice...

0
Cudjoe says expect bumper cruise season in 2018
Trinidad Guardian

Renewed efforts by the Ministry of Tourism to showcase T&T as an ideal travel destination is already reaping success as the 2017/2018 cruise season promises to be a bumper one with 71 calls scheduled to put into port....

0
Sancho: No to going back to amateur football
Trinidad Guardian

Former national defender Brent Sancho has sounded a warning that a return to amateur league football as the premier competition locally will be the death of local football. Sancho, the Managing Director of three-time...

0
‘Bureau of Standards monitoring foreign cement’
Trinidad Guardian

With the entry of foreign cement on the market, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said the T&T Bureau of Standards is continuing to monitorÂ all products to ensure theyÂ meetÂ quality standards. She...

0
A success story
Antigua Observer

Digicel Group Director, Government Relations and Public Affairs Julian Wilkins was re-elected chairman to the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications (CANTO), the leading authority for shaping information and...

0
Regional banking body supports Fatca
Trinidad Guardian

The St Lucia-based Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) yesterday urged Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries that have not enacted the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (Fatca) Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGAs)...

0
The Bahamas to host international civil aviation conference
Nassau Guardian

An upcoming international conference being hosted by The Bahamas is expected to have a âdirect and positive impactâ on the economy. The Bahamas will host the International Civil Aviation Negotiation Conference...

0
Regional association announces its new board of directors for the 2016-2018 term
Nassau Guardian

The Caribbean Institute of Certified Management Consultants (CICMC) has elected Donald Demeritte, CMC, as president. The election, held during its recent annual conference in St. Lucia, also resulted in the election of...

0
TOYOTA rolling out mug-sized robot companion
Jamaica Observer

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) â Toyota yesterday said it will start selling a mug-sized robot called Kirobo Mini as a chatty companion for its human owners. Local Business Tue, 04 Oct 2016 02:00:00 GMT Junior minister endorses...

0
Robot customs officers debut in south China ports
Jamaica Observer

GUANGZHOU, China (Xinhua) â Ten intelligent robots have started to work as customs officers at three ports in the cities of Zhuhai and Zhongshan, southern Chinaâs Guangdong province on Saturday, according to the...

0
Tech Bytes - Facebook launches buy-and-sell ‘Marketplace’
Jamaica Observer

Facebook yesterday launched a new online âMarketplaceâ allowing members of the huge social network to buy and sell with each other. The new feature puts Facebook squarely in competition with local online selling...

0
What language barrier?
Jamaica Observer

Ever travelled to a foreign country and thought âif only I could understand their languageâ? Or maybe you plan to live and work or study in a country where English just isnât spoken. Local Business Tue, 04...

0
B-H and Harris Paints Continues to Champion Building Career Pathways with Youth Employment Programme
Jamaica Observer

Over 40 interns from Jamaica, Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Guyana and as far away as Canada, were selected to participate in the B-H and Harris Paints 2016 Youth Employment programme which began in May and will run...

0
NCB donates $1-million worth of supplies to shelters
Jamaica Observer

JAMAICANS who are currently being housed in shelters islandwide due to the impending passage of Hurricane Matthew will benefit from water and toiletries, valued at approximately $1 million, from National Commercial Bank...

0
JPS’ hurricane response
Jamaica Observer

As an essential service, JPS is always at the forefront of the nationâs hurricane response. The companyâs outstanding responsiveness to disasters over the years has been recognised at the regional and...

0
Junior minister endorses Stock Market Game
Jamaica Observer

STATE minister for Education, Youth and Information Floyd Green has hailed the efforts of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) to promote financial literacy among high school students and teachers through its Stock Market...

0
Caribbean countries warn of impending ‘economic collapse’
Jamaica Observer

UNITED NATIONS (CMC) â If the world was not listening before, Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders ensured, in the last two weeks, that their voices were heard â loud and clear â on the vexing...

0
The ABC’s of Ratings
Jamaica Observer

It was the year 2011, under Obamaâs leadership, that the United States lost its AAA (triple A) rating in a move that sent shock waves across the world. It happened in the midst of fighting over increasing the debt...

0
Nigeria takes on oil majors over ‘illegal exports’
Jamaica Observer

LAGOS, Nigeria (AFP) âChevron and Total on Friday failed to convince a court to throw out a case which implicates them in the alleged failure to declare billions of US dollars in crude exports from Nigeria. Local...

0
EU’s ‘Monsieur Brexit’ starts tough job
Jamaica Observer

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) â Frenchman Michel Barnier officially started work as the European Commissionâs Brexit negotiator yesterday in an appointment that British media called a âdeclaration of warâ....

0
Sagicor not responsible for returning health deposit
Jamaica Observer

Dear Claudienne, Local Business Sun, 02 Oct 2016 00:00:00 GMT EUâs âMonsieur Brexitâ starts tough job http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/business/EU-s--Monsieur-Brexit--starts-tough-job_75784 BRUSSELS, Belgium...

0
