When law enforcement lacks humanity!
Spice Islander

By Dr. Neals Chitan The departure lounge at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts was quickly becoming a hive of disgruntled travellers on Monday December 17, 2018 as a crippled Leeward Island Air...

0
Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Dec 13, CMC â The St. Kitts-Nevis government says the economy grew by 2.1 per cent last year as the twin island Federation continues to demonstrate resilience amidst prevailing...

0
St Kitts economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017 Citizenship programme a major contributor
Jamaica Observer

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) â The St Kitts-Nevis Government says the economy grew by 2.1 per cent last year as the twin-island federation continues to demonstrate resilience amidst prevailing downside risks in the...

0
Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills
Dominica News Online

On Universal Childrenâs Day this year,Â November 20th 2018, Saint Lucia joined its sister islands of Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda in the passage of theÂ Child Justice BillÂ and...

0
Cruise passenger arrivals exceed one million in St Kitts
Jamaica Observer

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) â St Kitts and Nevis has reached a milestone as the federation welcomed its millionth cruise ship passenger on Monday.St Kitts Tourism Authority and Ministry of Tourism said this now gives...

0
Loans Available For Marijuana Production In The Caribbean
Montserrat Reporter

By LK Hewlett St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN):Â JuneÂ  25, 2018 â With Canada recently legalizing marijuana for recreational use and a number of Caribbean countries contemplating taking that step,Â Invest Caribbean...

0
T&T stays on EU blacklist
Trinidad Guardian

BRUSSELSâThe Council of the European Union (EU) has announced the removal of The Bahamas and St Kitts Nevis from the EUâs list of non-co-operative tax jurisdictions. However, T&T remains on the list along...

0
EU takes Bahamas, St Kitts off tax haven list
Jamaica Observer

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) â The European Union (EU) on Friday removed the Caribbean nations of The Bahamas and Saint Kitts and Nevis from a blacklist of tax havens, bringing the number of jurisdictions to seven. The...

0
ANSA McAL achieves highest revenue in history of company
Trinidad Guardian

The ANSA McAL Group recorded a four per cent increase in revenue, up from from $6.001 billion in 2016 to $6.244 billion for the 2017 financial year. However, profit before tax was $986 millionâless than the $1.107...

0
T&T still on tax haven blacklist
Trinidad Guardian

BRUSSELSâTwo Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries are likely to be removed from the European Union list of tax havens next week, when European finance ministers meet here. The Bahamas and St Kitts-Nevis had in the...

0
Bermuda insurer gets stake in Beacon
Trinidad Guardian

Bermuda-based insurerâs Colonial Group International Limited has acquired a minority stake in the Beacon Insurance Company Limited. The partnership agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval by the Central...

0
St Kitts promotes citizenship programme to Dubai and Hong Kong
Jamaica Observer

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) â Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris is leading a high-level delegation to the Middle East promote the federation's Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI), according to an official...

0
EU lists The Bahamas, St Kitts-Nevis as tax havens
Jamaica Observer

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CMC) â The European Union (EU) Tuesday named The Bahamas as a tax haven, with the Hubert Minnis Government saying that it had done so âwithout discussionâ.

0
T&T benefits US$23.6M from CPL T20 campaign
Trinidad Guardian

BRIDGETOWN, BarbadosâT&Tâs hosting of preliminary round and playoff matches in the Caribbean Premier League, has resulted in an economic impact of US$23.6 million, tournament organisers have said. A study...

1
T&T to host 2018 CPL finals
Trinidad Guardian

T&T will be missing out on the Womenâs World T20 later year, but fans can take heart with the news that this country will be hosting the finals of the 2018 Digicel Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Guardian Media...

0
ECCB Governor says hurricane reversed significant strides in 2017
Trinidad Guardian

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts â Hurricanes Irma and Maria that swept through the Lesser Antilles in September ârudely interrupted and reversedâ the significant stride that had been made by the Eastern Caribbean...

0
Massy pays millions in claims following hurricanes
Trinidad Guardian

Massy United Insurance (MUI) has honoured more than 1000 insurance claims valued at more than US$250 million which were made by its policyholders after hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. In a statement, MUI said, âto...

0
CDB approves US$76 million for St Kitts
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has announced a programme of assistance of US$76.2 million for St Kitts and Nevis over the period 2017 to 2021.On Thursday, the bank's board of...

0
ECLAC makes progress on regional debt
Trinidad Guardian

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) subregional headquarters for the Caribbean has established a task force to advance ECLAC's Debt for Climate Adaptation Swap Initiative. An ECLAC media...

0
Regional players fined for breach
Trinidad Guardian

Nkrumah Bonner, Terence Warde and Jonathan Carter were all fined yesterday for breaches of the Code of Conduct during the fourth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the Digicel 4-Day Championship. All three...

0
Jamaica, Grenada and St Kitts are exemplary regional models — Lagarde
Jamaica Observer

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde has singled out Grenada, St Kitts and Jamaica as exemplary countries for the region having successfully implemented reforms to bring down debt...

0
Cruise tourism to inject nearly EC$200 million into St Kitts-Nevis in 3 months
Nation News

BASSETERRE â Nearly EC$200 million will be pumped into the St Kitts and Nevis economy between November 2017 and January 2018, thanks to a booming cruise tourism industry. Minister of Tourism, Honourable...

0
Hurricanes game was a good test – Coach Crandon
Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers in St Kitts in association with Connections Travel & Vnet Communications Vishaul Singhâ unbeaten 97 dug the Guyana Jaguars out of a dark hole while Shiv Chanderpaulâs second innings century...

0
CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Shiv roars to 77th ton as Jaguars stay on top with draw against Hurricanes
Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Vnet Communications & Connections Travel The Leeward Hurricanesâ effort to win a game that they controlled for most of their CWI Digicel Regional four-day match...

0
CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships… Singh’s defiant unbeaten 97 keep Jaguars alive, but Hurricanes enforce follow-on
Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers in St Kitts In association with Vnet Communications & Connections Travel A defiant unbeaten 97 by Guyana Jaguarsâ 28-year-old Vishaul Singh kept the Jaguars alive although it was not enough to...

0
Red Force blows away Volcanoes
Trinidad Guardian

T&T Red Force defeated the Windwards Volcanoes by 10 wickets on the third day of their CWI Digicel Regional Professional Cricket League (PCL) clash at the Queenâs Park Oval in St Clair, Port-of-Spain, yesterday....

0
