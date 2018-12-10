Yaneek Page | Beware those business opportunity scams in 2019
Jamaica Gleaner

QUESTION 1: I am in a major pickle and need your help please. I invested money in loom and expected to get back at least double my money. It has been months since and I canât get any of my interest or even the...

0
Higher employment boosts Christmas shopping - Cash transactions projected at $20b
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's positive economic developments, including what the Statistical Institute of Jamaica said is a decrease in unemployment, are believed to have contributed to a boost in consumer spending over the past weeks as at...

0
Black Ink wins for best quality leadership
Jamaica Observer

BLACK Ink, a Jamaican marketing agency, was one of 50 companies around the world that won the Best Quality Leadership Award 2018 at a recent presentation ceremony on Monday, December 10, 2018 at Caesars Palace hotel in...

0
Have you been
Jamaica Observer

PERHAPS because I don't have any children as yet, I only recently learned about Elf on the Shelf. In case you are as in the dark as I was, this more recent Christmas craze came about due to a book published in 2005 by...

0
Concerns over low inflation pushes BOJ to reduce lending rates
Jamaica Observer

Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has reduced the rate offered on overnight placements with Bank by 25 basis points to 1.75 per cent.The central bank's decision to lower its rate on short-term or 'overnight' loan is aimed at...

0
Skimming a deep problem for BNS customer
Jamaica Observer

Dear ClaudienneâSkimmingâ is a polite way of describing credit and debit card fraud. Basically it's theft.Both of my BNS cards were âskimmedâ in January 2017, after being used at a medical facility.

0
Best time to be on the Rock First Rock promotes local real estate investments
Jamaica Observer

RYAN R Reid, co-founder, president and CEO, First Rock Capital Holdings Ltd, thinks there has never been a better time to invest in Jamaica.âIt is the best time, at least in my adult years: It's the best time I have...

0
Earning monthly income from stock market investments
Jamaica Gleaner

QUESTION: I was recently made redundant and am in a position to invest $2 million. My hope is to have a return of at least $30,000 to offset my living expenses. My risk potential is medium to high. I am thinking of...

0
Higher employment boosts Christmas shopping - Cash transactions projected at $20b
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's positive economic developments, including what the Statistical Institute of Jamaica said is a decrease in unemployment, are believed to have contributed to a boost in consumer spending over the past weeks as at...

0
Guardsman, eMedia to revive Sunsplash - reggae festival
Jamaica Gleaner

Guardsman Group and eMedia Interactive, in which the security company has a 35 per cent stake, are to take another run at reviving a long-dead music festival that was the calendar event of its day.Reggae Sunsplash, which...

0
'Kai Kits' - 9-year-old to launch sanitation packages for kids
Jamaica Gleaner

At nine years old Kailee Coombs is jumping into the world of entrepreneurship with her own brand of sanitation kits dubbed 'Kai Kits for Kids'.The hygiene kit, which includes at least seven items for girls and boys, was...

0
Digital economy could reduce youth unemployment
Jamaica Gleaner

Senior research fellow at the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Dr Indianna Minto-Coy, is urging Jamaicans to look at online entrepreneurship to address the...

0
Investing in real estate with less than J$16K (Advertorial)
Jamaica Gleaner

The average investor with an interest in getting a piece of the real estate pieÂ can enjoy a slice of the returns and benefits with an investment of just J$15,500, in the JMMB Optimum Capital Real Estate unit trust...

0
Bank of Jamaica lowers policy rate to 1.75%
Jamaica Gleaner

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has lowered the policy interest rate â the rate offered on overnight placements with the central bank â by 25 basis points to 1.75 per cent. The decision reflects the Bankâs most...

0
Noddy Virtue eager to please his fans
Jamaica Star

The career of St Elizabeth-based Noddy Virtue as a reggae cabaret singer got a boost when he entered the Digicel Rising Stars in 2005. Noddy, a former sound system devotee, told THE WEEKEND STAR that although he is a...

0
Glaxo, Pfizer tomerge consumer healthcare divisions
Jamaica Gleaner

Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline, GSK, and Pfizer plan to merge their consumer health businesses into what will be the world leader in sales of non-prescription medicines such as pain relievers, vitamins...

0
NCB reverts to original GHL takeover target - Gets financing support from Lok Jack, Ahamad families
Jamaica Gleaner

NCB Financial Group Limited has reverted to its original plan to grow its stake in Guardian Holdings to 62 per cent, and is willing to pay a higher price...

0
New Fortress completes offshore LNG terminal
Jamaica Gleaner

Golar expects to generate US$22m from Jamaica projectNatural gas supplier New Fortress Energy has erected its new floating regasification vessel called the Golar Freeze offshore Old Harbour, under a long-...

0
8 great Christmas gifts for the entrepreneur in your life
Jamaica Observer

It's that time of year again when we celebrate Christmas, spend time with family and friends, and burn a hole in our wallets in the name of love.However, even though we are willing, it can sometimes be hard to decide what...

0
BOJ projects $18.1 billion demand during the festive season
Jamaica Observer

Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) projects that the demand for Jamaican notes and coins will increase by approximately $18.1 billion or 16.5 per cent during the festive period, creating an estimated total of $128. 1 billion in local...

0
Make it a social Xmas
Jamaica Observer

At the recent close-out Ceremony of the Social Enterprise Boost Initiative (SEBI) held at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston, Chairman of the JN Foundation Parris Lyew-Ayee encouraged Jamaicans to support the social...

0
Glaxo, Pfizer to merge consumer health care divisions
Jamaica Gleaner

Glaxo, Pfizer tomerge consumer healthcare divisionsDrugmakers GlaxoSmithKline, GSK, and Pfizer plan to merge their consumer health businesses into what will be the world leader in sales of non-prescription medicines such...

0
Altria strides into vape market with stake in Juul
Jamaica Gleaner

Altria strides into vape market with stake in JuulAltria, one of the world's biggest tobacco companies, is spending nearly US$13 billion to buy a huge stake in the vape company Juul as cigarette use continues to...

0
Jan Keil | Jamaica needs a special industrial zone
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica needsa special industrial zoneIn last week's column, I argued that a country like Jamaica can only escape poverty through industrialisation. This is a long process of rapid growth in emerging manufacturing...

0
NCB reverts to original GHL takeover target
Jamaica Gleaner

NCB reverts to original GHL takeover targetGets financing support from Lok Jack, Ahamad familiesNCB Financial Group Limited has reverted to its original plan to grow its stake in Guardian Holdings to 62 per cent, and is...

0
New Fortress completes offshore LNG terminal
Jamaica Gleaner

New Fortress completes offshore LNG terminalGolar expects to generate US$22m from Jamaica projectNatural gas supplier New Fortress Energy has erected its new floating regasification vessel called the Golar Freeze offshore...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Former festival queen to be mentor in We Transform programme

Stella Maris, NDTC, Tivoli Gardens Dance Troupe receive Keys to the City

Story of the song | Scofield Reference Bible informs Garnet Silk songs - 'Zion in a Vision' especially meaningful to late...

Curtains!

Date announced for Buju in T&T

Plug pulled on CFW

A great evening with the University Singers

SPORTS more
Jamaican leads team to win US accounting contest

Grief at Christmas — how children are affected

Should you put Christmas on your credit card?

Former festival queen to be mentor in We Transform programme

Institutional accreditation lovely Christmas gift — UTech president

Desperation, disruption and disunity

Christmas presents for language learners

POLITICS more
Desperation, disruption and disunity

Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, gets innovative with Caribbean ecosystem, technology

It appears we will not have

Gov't looking to tighten plastics law

Rastafari: a universal philosophy

Yesterday is on tonight

I admire, respect and love the energy, passion of Gordon 'Butch' Stewart — PM Holness

BUSINESS more
Yaneek Page | Beware those business opportunity scams in 2019

Higher employment boosts Christmas shopping - Cash transactions projected at $20b

Black Ink wins for best quality leadership

Have you been

Concerns over low inflation pushes BOJ to reduce lending rates

Skimming a deep problem for BNS customer

Best time to be on the Rock First Rock promotes local real estate investments

TECH more
Government officials in dry-run for Tsunami

Environmentalists raise concern over habit threats

Sandy heads for Cuba after pounding Jamaica

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Jamaica phone company Digicel acquires Voilà

Big companies endorse Facebook campaign against high electricity rates

CRIME more
Desperation, disruption and disunity

'Supa Willy' and cops bring Christmas cheer to the elderly

Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, gets innovative with Caribbean ecosystem, technology

Skimming a deep problem for BNS customer

Nonsense!

DaCosta now $1.47m clear of Nunes

Quarry operators to be trained to police themselves

MISCELLANEOUS more
This week's shutterbugs

A Matter of Land | Strata lots vs gated communities

Tough-talking commissioner - Increased prosecution coming for operators of trucks overloaded with sand or gravel

The origin of Christmas

Oxford and Cambridge education

Winston Chung Fah: Requiem for a soccer legend

Deceptive advertising and your health Deceptive advertising and your health

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...