QUESTION 1: I am in a major pickle and need your help please. I invested money in loom and expected to get back at least double my money. It has been months since and I canât get any of my interest or even the...
Jamaica's positive economic developments, including what the Statistical Institute of Jamaica said is a decrease in unemployment, are believed to have contributed to a boost in consumer spending over the past weeks as at...
BLACK Ink, a Jamaican marketing agency, was one of 50 companies around the world that won the Best Quality Leadership Award 2018 at a recent presentation ceremony on Monday, December 10, 2018 at Caesars Palace hotel in...
PERHAPS because I don't have any children as yet, I only recently learned about Elf on the Shelf. In case you are as in the dark as I was, this more recent Christmas craze came about due to a book published in 2005 by...
Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has reduced the rate offered on overnight placements with Bank by 25 basis points to 1.75 per cent.The central bank's decision to lower its rate on short-term or 'overnight' loan is aimed at...
Dear ClaudienneâSkimmingâ is a polite way of describing credit and debit card fraud. Basically it's theft.Both of my BNS cards were âskimmedâ in January 2017, after being used at a medical facility.
RYAN R Reid, co-founder, president and CEO, First Rock Capital Holdings Ltd, thinks there has never been a better time to invest in Jamaica.âIt is the best time, at least in my adult years: It's the best time I have...
QUESTION: I was recently made redundant and am in a position to invest $2 million. My hope is to have a return of at least $30,000 to offset my living expenses. My risk potential is medium to high. I am thinking of...
Guardsman Group and eMedia Interactive, in which the security company has a 35 per cent stake, are to take another run at reviving a long-dead music festival that was the calendar event of its day.Reggae Sunsplash, which...
At nine years old Kailee Coombs is jumping into the world of entrepreneurship with her own brand of sanitation kits dubbed 'Kai Kits for Kids'.The hygiene kit, which includes at least seven items for girls and boys, was...
Senior research fellow at the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Dr Indianna Minto-Coy, is urging Jamaicans to look at online entrepreneurship to address the...
The average investor with an interest in getting a piece of the real estate pieÂ can enjoy a slice of the returns and benefits with an investment of just J$15,500, in the JMMB Optimum Capital Real Estate unit trust...
The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has lowered the policy interest rate â the rate offered on overnight placements with the central bank â by 25 basis points to 1.75 per cent. The decision reflects the Bankâs most...
The career of St Elizabeth-based Noddy Virtue as a reggae cabaret singer got a boost when he entered the Digicel Rising Stars in 2005. Noddy, a former sound system devotee, told THE WEEKEND STAR that although he is a...
Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline, GSK, and Pfizer plan to merge their consumer health businesses into what will be the world leader in sales of non-prescription medicines such as pain relievers, vitamins...
NCB Financial Group Limited has reverted to its original plan to grow its stake in Guardian Holdings to 62 per cent, and is willing to pay a higher price...
Golar expects to generate US$22m from Jamaica projectNatural gas supplier New Fortress Energy has erected its new floating regasification vessel called the Golar Freeze offshore Old Harbour, under a long-...
It's that time of year again when we celebrate Christmas, spend time with family and friends, and burn a hole in our wallets in the name of love.However, even though we are willing, it can sometimes be hard to decide what...
Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) projects that the demand for Jamaican notes and coins will increase by approximately $18.1 billion or 16.5 per cent during the festive period, creating an estimated total of $128. 1 billion in local...
At the recent close-out Ceremony of the Social Enterprise Boost Initiative (SEBI) held at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston, Chairman of the JN Foundation Parris Lyew-Ayee encouraged Jamaicans to support the social...
Altria strides into vape market with stake in JuulAltria, one of the world's biggest tobacco companies, is spending nearly US$13 billion to buy a huge stake in the vape company Juul as cigarette use continues to...
Jamaica needsa special industrial zoneIn last week's column, I argued that a country like Jamaica can only escape poverty through industrialisation. This is a long process of rapid growth in emerging manufacturing...
