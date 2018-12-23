Jamaica Broilers increases stake in Haiti operation
Jamaica Gleaner

The Haiti operation of the Jamaica Broilers Group are substantial enough to now be classified as its own geographic segment.That decision was put into effect over seven months ago, and now the poultry company has followed...

Yellow vests protests are 'a catastrophe for our economy' warns French finance minister
Telegraph UK

Yellow vests protests are 'a catastrophe for our economy' warns French finance minister elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Yellow vests protests are 'a catastrophe for our economy' warns...

Haiti president emerges, appeals for calm after deadly protests
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â After deadly weekend protests calling for his resignation, followed by a general strike, Haitian President Jovenel Moise emerged late Wednesday to reaffirm his legitimacy and appeal for...

Haiti gripped by tension as president stays out of sight
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â A general strike shut down most of Haiti yesterday as tension and uncertainty gripped the country following deadly protests over the weekend and the president's unexplained absence from...

Manufacturers, exporters encouraged to explore markets in Haiti
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica Manufacturers and Exportersâ Association (JMEA) President Metry Seaga is encouraging local manufacturers and exporters to explore untapped markets that exist in the neighbouring state of Haiti. âJamaica...

Jamaicans urged to prepare for duty-free trading
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaicans have been encouraged to get their businesses in order to tap into the huge export potential when Haiti opens up for duty-free trading less than a year from now.President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and...

Jamaicans urged to prepare for duty-free trading
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaicans have been encouraged to get their businesses in order to tap into the huge export potential when Haiti opens up for duty-free trading less than a year from now.President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and...

JMEA head urges local manufacturers to explore markets in Haiti
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (JMEA) President, Metry Seaga, is encouraging local manufacturers and exporters to explore untapped markets that exist in neighbouring Haiti.

Disappointed Haitian migrants return home from Chile
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â Chile's military on Wednesday returned a first group of destitute Haitian migrants to their home country as part of a broader repatriation plan.The 184 migrants that landed in...

Haiti discussing CSME ahead of special summit in Trinidad
Antigua Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Oct 29, CMC â Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is to hold talks with Haitiâs president, Jovenel Moise here on Tuesday on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Single Market and Economy...

GB-Texaco to invest $2b in cement plant, clears $1b debt
Jamaica Gleaner

GB-Texacoto invest $2b in cement plant, clears $1b debtThe fight for local cement market share is about to get more intense.That's if the Haiti-based Gilbert Bigio Group, GB, follows through on a plan to build out a...

Haitians protest alleged misuse of PetroCaribe funds
Jamaica Gleaner

A protest by tens of thousands of people across Haiti turned violent Wednesday as anger grows over the alleged misuse of funds from an oil assistance programme sponsored by Venezuela.Gunshots rang out while protesters...

Haiti quake upends lives already stressed by poverty
Jamaica Observer

PORT DE PAIX, Haiti (AFP) â Quake-hit Port-de-Paix was back to its daily routines Monday, but in poor neighbourhoods like l'Hopital, on a steep hill that looks out to the sea beyond the Haitian city, people's...

Haitian anti-graft protesters demand probe into oil fund scandal
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â Hundreds of Haitians protested in the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince on Sunday, demanding an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds marked for a cheap oil programme run by...

President Moise wants full transparency in PetroCaribe probe
Jamaica Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â President Jovenel Moise has called on newly installed Prime Minister Jean-Henry CÃÂ©ant to ensure that there's total transparency in the investigation regarding the use of funds...

Haitians scour the country's largest trash dump
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) â Changlair Aristide has made his living in a smouldering, hellish landscape, the stinking refuse of an impoverished land.Like thousands of others, the father of nine survives by hunting...

North Korea stages huge parade but holds back on top missiles to focus on the economy 
Telegraph UK

North Korea stages huge parade but holds back on top missiles to focus on the economy elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More North Korea stages huge parade but holds back on top missiles to...

Haiti unveils new government after riots
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â A new Haitian government was unveiled Wednesday night, two months after the prime minister resigned over deadly riots triggered by planned fuel price hikes.The new administration's main...

Ruth Davidson tells Nicola Sturgeon to abandon indyref2 and concentrate on education and the economy
Telegraph UK

Ruth Davidson tells Nicola Sturgeon to abandon indyref2 and concentrate on education and the economy elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Ruth Davidson tells Nicola Sturgeon to abandon...

Rouhani under pressure as Iranian MPs reject his reassurances on economy
Telegraph UK

Rouhani under pressure as Iranian MPs reject his reassurances on economy elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Rouhani under pressure as Iranian MPs reject his reassurances on economy Save MPs...

Donald Trump says economy would 'crash' if he were impeached
Telegraph UK

Donald Trump says economy would 'crash' if he were impeached elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Donald Trump says economy would 'crash' if he were impeached Save Donald Trump has come under...

Don’t be complacent, warns business groups
Trinidad Guardian

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said there was no major damage experienced in Port-of-Spain in the aftermath of Tuesdayâs earthquake. âDespite the prolonged...

SSL subsidiary Dolla Financial looks to Haiti and Guyana to boost growth
Jamaica Observer

For many Jamaican companies, it's not the diaspora in the north that is the new frontier, but our neighbours to the south in the Caribbean and Central America that are shaping up to provide investment opportunities....

Increased access to small business loans through new project in Haiti
Jamaica Observer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Haitians will have increased access to small business loans as the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Inter-American Development Bank, Global Affairs Canada and Desjardins International...

Barcelona FC sparks outcry after female players spotted sitting in economy while men were in first class
Telegraph UK

Barcelona FC sparks outcry after female players spotted sitting in economy while men were in first class elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Barcelona FC sparks outcry after female players...

Parasite spread by cats drives entrepreneurial brilliance in humans
Telegraph UK

Parasite spread by cats drives entrepreneurial brilliance in humans elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Parasite spread by cats drives entrepreneurial brilliance in humans Save Sorry, that...

