The Haiti operation of the Jamaica Broilers Group are substantial enough to now be classified as its own geographic segment.That decision was put into effect over seven months ago, and now the poultry company has followed...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â After deadly weekend protests calling for his resignation, followed by a general strike, Haitian President Jovenel Moise emerged late Wednesday to reaffirm his legitimacy and appeal for...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â A general strike shut down most of Haiti yesterday as tension and uncertainty gripped the country following deadly protests over the weekend and the president's unexplained absence from...
Jamaica Manufacturers and Exportersâ Association (JMEA) President Metry Seaga is encouraging local manufacturers and exporters to explore untapped markets that exist in the neighbouring state of Haiti. âJamaica...
Jamaicans have been encouraged to get their businesses in order to tap into the huge export potential when Haiti opens up for duty-free trading less than a year from now.President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and...
KINGSTON, Jamaica â Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (JMEA) President, Metry Seaga, is encouraging local manufacturers and exporters to explore untapped markets that exist in neighbouring Haiti.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â Chile's military on Wednesday returned a first group of destitute Haitian migrants to their home country as part of a broader repatriation plan.The 184 migrants that landed in...
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Oct 29, CMC â Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is to hold talks with Haitiâs president, Jovenel Moise here on Tuesday on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Single Market and Economy...
GB-Texacoto invest $2b in cement plant, clears $1b debtThe fight for local cement market share is about to get more intense.That's if the Haiti-based Gilbert Bigio Group, GB, follows through on a plan to build out a...
A protest by tens of thousands of people across Haiti turned violent Wednesday as anger grows over the alleged misuse of funds from an oil assistance programme sponsored by Venezuela.Gunshots rang out while protesters...
PORT DE PAIX, Haiti (AFP) â Quake-hit Port-de-Paix was back to its daily routines Monday, but in poor neighbourhoods like l'Hopital, on a steep hill that looks out to the sea beyond the Haitian city, people's...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â Hundreds of Haitians protested in the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince on Sunday, demanding an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds marked for a cheap oil programme run by...
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â President Jovenel Moise has called on newly installed Prime Minister Jean-Henry CÃÂ©ant to ensure that there's total transparency in the investigation regarding the use of funds...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) â Changlair Aristide has made his living in a smouldering, hellish landscape, the stinking refuse of an impoverished land.Like thousands of others, the father of nine survives by hunting...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â A new Haitian government was unveiled Wednesday night, two months after the prime minister resigned over deadly riots triggered by planned fuel price hikes.The new administration's main...
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said there was no major damage experienced in Port-of-Spain in the aftermath of Tuesdayâs earthquake. âDespite the prolonged...
For many Jamaican companies, it's not the diaspora in the north that is the new frontier, but our neighbours to the south in the Caribbean and Central America that are shaping up to provide investment opportunities....
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) â Haitians will have increased access to small business loans as the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Inter-American Development Bank, Global Affairs Canada and Desjardins International...
