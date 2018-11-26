The APNU+AFC Government has accomplished a lot during its relatively short time in office. It has already begun âto remove the muck of narcotics trafficking, corruption and other serious offences, to clean our...
These horror stories are real occurrences about a country named Guyana that in my opinion should not be allowed to continue on Planet Earth because it is an embarrassment to modern civilization. My sister arrived with...
By Kiana Wilburg After taking into account the concerns by shippers and port handlers, with regard to wharf facilities and the dredging of the Demerara River, the government has committed to preparing for the...
SOME Fly Jamaica Airways customers who had planned to spend Christmas with their family overseas say they were robbed of the opportunity, as fares paid to the airline have not been returned.Thirty-five days after Fly...
Â Travellers from Europe can now enjoy an easier and more comfortable connection to Guyana. This is thanks to a cooperative agreement recently signed between the German airline Condor (Thomas Cook Group) and LIAT...
Just over 1,000 citizens are now benefitting from the Ministry of Social Protectionâs Sustainable Livelihood Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme. This is according to the Minister of the said ministry, Amna...
By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is still reeling from a number of bad investments it made under the rule of the Peopleâs Progressive Party/Civic administration. In fact, if the scheme...
By Kiana Wilburg Contrary to the views of the political opposition, Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, made it pellucid during his wrap up of the 2019 budget debates that Bank of Barodaâs decision to sell its...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Caricom Committee of Ambassadors opened their eighth meeting here yesterday, with heightened expectations of the group following the ground-breaking Special Meeting of Caricom Heads of...
Jamaica's lottery company, Supreme Ventures Limited, SVL, has converted the Satro building in Georgetown, Guyana, into space for its video-gaming operation, which debuts in that market next...
Jamaican gaming and entertainment company, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has appointed Stephen Summers as General Manager of its Guyana Company â Supreme Ventures Enterprise.SVL begun a phased operations roll-out in...
Jamaican gaming and lottery company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has kicked off a phased roll-out of operations in Guyana.The new subsidiary Supreme Ventures Guyana Holdings Inc will begin the implementation of...
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) will open the doors to its Betting Shop Lounge in Georgetown, Guyana, during the week of December 8 to 16, before opening a second location in 2019. The update on the company's planned...
Come month end, GraceKennedy Remittance Services Limited, GKRS, is headed to court to challenge a decision by the tax authorities in Guyana that it underpaid taxes there by more than $240...
(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana)Â Â Â Â The First UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum will take place in Dubai from 24-26 November 2018. The UAE is expected to host key government...
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBC) Tuesday said it would comply with the âunlawfulâ decision by the Guyana Government to take control of the operations of the Berbice Bridge...
By staff writerÂ GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 31, CMC â Finance Minister Winston Jordan Wednesday maintained that the Guyana economy was partly fuelled by drugs under the previous administration and brushed aside a...
Lotteries company Supreme Ventures Ltd (SVL) has announced that it has entered the build-out phase of its gaming operation in Guyana, with plans to roll out the initiative âin the coming monthsâ.
Fireminds, the Bermudian-based technology consulting firm, has teamed up with GTT to introduce cloud services in Guyana. Through this partnership the Guyana Data Centre has been launched, offering GTT clients cloud...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Guyana is to sign a framework agreement for economic cooperation with Barbados, President David Granger of Guyana has announced.The announcement comes on the heels of the country signing...
Caribbean Airlines yesterday launched Caribbean CafÃ©, an inflight snack and beverage catalogue featuring only locally made products from Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica as well as premium blends produced in Guyana,...
GEORGETOWN â Minister of Finance Winston Jordon says the countryâs economy grew by 4.5 per cent during the first half of the year. Jordan made the revelation as he presented the Mid-Year Report in...
Regional commission ECLAC is reporting that foreign direct investments, FDI, in Guyana increased to US$212 million last year in part as a result of the oil and gas sector preparing for First Oil.The flows nearly...
