AG recalls “dark time” of killings and lawlessness during no-confidence debate
Kaieteur News

The APNU+AFC Government has accomplished a lot during its relatively short time in office. It has already begun âto remove the muck of narcotics trafficking, corruption and other serious offences, to clean our...

0
Horrible incidents in this country that should sicken you
Kaieteur News

These horror stories are real occurrences about a country named Guyana that in my opinion should not be allowed to continue on Planet Earth because it is an embarrassment to modern civilization. My sister arrived with...

0
Port Georgetown to be modernized through partnership with private sector – Finance Minister
Kaieteur News

By Kiana Wilburg After taking into account the concerns by shippers and port handlers, with regard to wharf facilities and the dredging of the Demerara River, the government has committed to preparing for the...

0
Stranded Fly Jamaica customers seek refund
Jamaica Observer

SOME Fly Jamaica Airways customers who had planned to spend Christmas with their family overseas say they were robbed of the opportunity, as fares paid to the airline have not been returned.Thirty-five days after Fly...

0
LIAT signs agreement allowing more Europe linkages to Guyana
Kaieteur News

Â  Travellers from Europe can now enjoy an easier and more comfortable connection to Guyana. This is thanks to a cooperative agreement recently signed between the German airline Condor (Thomas Cook Group) and LIAT...

0
Over 1,000 gain from income generating projects …unemployment rate at 12%
Kaieteur News

Just over 1,000 citizens are now benefitting from the Ministry of Social Protectionâs Sustainable Livelihood Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme. This is according to the Minister of the said ministry, Amna...

0
Govt. should review whether $5M rent paid by GRA is fair to NIS or sell building – Auditors
Kaieteur News

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is still reeling from a number of bad investments it made under the rule of the Peopleâs Progressive Party/Civic administration. In fact, if the scheme...

0
No doom and gloom exist in banking sector …Jordan highlights glowing performance of other banks …Says Govt. knew since April of Baroda’s intention to exit market
Kaieteur News

By Kiana Wilburg Contrary to the views of the political opposition, Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, made it pellucid during his wrap up of the 2019 budget debates that Bank of Barodaâs decision to sell its...

0
Caricom Committee of Ambassadors charting enhanced role
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Caricom Committee of Ambassadors opened their eighth meeting here yesterday, with heightened expectations of the group following the ground-breaking Special Meeting of Caricom Heads of...

0
SVL to take Jamaican horse racing to Guyana in iBet roll-out
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaica's lottery company, Supreme Ventures Limited, SVL, has converted the Satro building in Georgetown, Guyana, into space for its video-gaming operation, which debuts in that market next...

0
Stephen Summers to head SVL's Guyana operation
Jamaica Observer

Jamaican gaming and entertainment company, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has appointed Stephen Summers as General Manager of its Guyana Company â Supreme Ventures Enterprise.SVL begun a phased operations roll-out in...

0
Business Briefs
Jamaica Gleaner

Jamaican gaming and lottery company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has kicked off a phased roll-out of operations in Guyana.The new subsidiary Supreme Ventures Guyana Holdings Inc will begin the implementation of...

0
Business Briefs for Dec 5
Jamaica Gleaner

SVL kicks off operations in GuyanaJamaican gaming and lottery company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has kicked off a phased roll-out of operations in Guyana.The new subsidiary Supreme Ventures Guyana Holdings Inc will...

0
SVL to open Guyana lounge next week
Jamaica Observer

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) will open the doors to its Betting Shop Lounge in Georgetown, Guyana, during the week of December 8 to 16, before opening a second location in 2019. The update on the company's planned...

0
GK faces new tax liability in Guyana, appeals assessment
Jamaica Gleaner

Come month end, GraceKennedy Remittance Services Limited, GKRS, is headed to court to challenge a decision by the tax authorities in Guyana that it underpaid taxes there by more than $240...

0
GK faces new tax liability in Guyana, appeals assessment
Jamaica Gleaner

GK faces new tax liability inGuyana, appeals assessmentCome month end, GraceKennedy Remittance Services Limited, GKRS, is headed to court to challenge a decision by the tax authorities in Guyana that it underpaid taxes...

0
First UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum to take place in Dubai
Dominica News Online

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana)Â Â Â Â  The First UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum will take place in Dubai from 24-26 November 2018. The UAE is expected to host key government...

0
Berbice Bridge Company responds to takeover
Jamaica Observer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBC) Tuesday said it would comply with the âunlawfulâ decision by the Guyana Government to take control of the operations of the Berbice Bridge...

0
Finance Minister stands by earlier statements on “drug fuelled” economy
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writerÂ  GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 31, CMC â Finance Minister Winston Jordan Wednesday maintained that the Guyana economy was partly fuelled by drugs under the previous administration and brushed aside a...

0
Svl Readies To Roll In Guyana
Jamaica Observer

Lotteries company Supreme Ventures Ltd (SVL) has announced that it has entered the build-out phase of its gaming operation in Guyana, with plans to roll out the initiative âin the coming monthsâ.

0
Fireminds brings cloud services to Guyana
Royal Gazette

Fireminds, the Bermudian-based technology consulting firm, has teamed up with GTT to introduce cloud services in Guyana. Through this partnership the Guyana Data Centre has been launched, offering GTT clients cloud...

0
Guyana to sign economic cooperation agreement with Barbados
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Guyana is to sign a framework agreement for economic cooperation with Barbados, President David Granger of Guyana has announced.The announcement comes on the heels of the country signing...

0
CAL launches inflight snacks and beverages
Trinidad Guardian

Caribbean Airlines yesterday launched Caribbean CafÃ©, an inflight snack and beverage catalogue featuring only locally made products from Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica as well as premium blends produced in Guyana,...

0
Guyana’s economy sees growth of 4.5 per cent
Nation News

GEORGETOWN â Minister of Finance Winston Jordon says the countryâs economy grew by 4.5 per cent during the first half of the year. Jordan made the revelation as he presented the Mid-Year Report in...

0
Guyana oil find quadruples FDI flows - Signs on to China's Belt and Road initiative
Jamaica Gleaner

Regional commission ECLAC is reporting that foreign direct investments, FDI, in Guyana increased to US$212 million last year in part as a result of the oil and gas sector preparing for First Oil.The flows nearly...

0
Guyana oil find quadruples FDI flows - Signs on to China's Belt and Road initiative
Jamaica Gleaner

Regional commission ECLAC is reporting that foreign direct investments, FDI, in Guyana increased to US$212 million last year in part as a result of the oil and gas sector preparing for First Oil.The flows nearly...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
GFF/ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival Sixteen shortlisted to represent Guyana in inaugural tournament

Letter to the Sports Editor K&S responds to Christopher Matthias

Mohamed’s Enterprise supports GFF/Exxonmobil International Futsal Tourney

Another corporate partner supports GFF-Exxonmobil International Futsal Festival

Camex Restaurants on board with the GFF-Exxonmobil International Futsal Festival

Suriname names 13-man squad for GFF-ExxonMobil International Futsal Festival

GFF issues statement on the organisation of the international futsal festival

SPORTS more
Malteenoes Awards Ceremony Barker is Senior Cricketer of the Year, Scott Junior Cricketer

Trophy Stall supports Kennard Memorial Boxing Day horserace meet

Trophy Stall Port Mourant/UCCA U-19 50-Overs No. 72 Cut & Load undefeated after round 3, No. 73 Young Warriors with Massive win

Skywest Charter Service on board with MSC Annual Football

Atkinson Brothers Football West Rockers and Young Guns among winners on opening night

Everest Masters host Media XI in ‘December to Remember’ grudge match today

GBTI backs Matarkai Sports Committee annual football

POLITICS more
Guyana Government falls, as backbencher supports Opposition motion

GECOM kicks into high gear for early General Elections

Dem boys seh Charranrass mek nuff people can’t sleep

Govt. has itself to blame; it was drunk on power –Dr. Hinds …Says WPA to discuss breaking ranks for 2019 elections

Guyana government falls in no-confidence vote

Guyana heads to polls after gov't loses one-vote majority

PM Nagamootoo appeals for calm after government falls

BUSINESS more
AG recalls “dark time” of killings and lawlessness during no-confidence debate

Horrible incidents in this country that should sicken you

Port Georgetown to be modernized through partnership with private sector – Finance Minister

Stranded Fly Jamaica customers seek refund

LIAT signs agreement allowing more Europe linkages to Guyana

Over 1,000 gain from income generating projects …unemployment rate at 12%

Govt. should review whether $5M rent paid by GRA is fair to NIS or sell building – Auditors

TECH more
Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do

EZjet responds to Knews on Facebook

We recommend you support this business

My friend found his wife on Facebook

The Internet Freedom Battle

Minister of Communication Works and Labour to attend ILO Meeting in Guyana

Guyana's president says Facebook profile is fake

CRIME more
Convicted wife killer appeals 78-year sentence

After more than a decade … Mother still to receive civil award for children killed in accident

West Watooka man fatally stabbed over spilled alcohol

Six arrested, three guns, ammo seized

Woman offers bribe to falsify police clearance

One year for man who jumped from balcony

AG recalls “dark time” of killings and lawlessness during no-confidence debate

MISCELLANEOUS more
Charles Huston, a shaper of Guyana’s aviation sector, is a ‘Special Person’

Govt will abide by constitutional requirements — President Granger

Comments in the wake of the no-confidence vote

The outcome of the no-confidence motion

Taxi fares double this festive season

Santa visits Wakenaam Island

Three months after fare hike… Ministry of Business still to implement minibus code of conduct

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...