In Guadeloupe, going green means going bananas
Jamaica Observer

CAPESTERRE-BELLE-EAU, France (AFP) â Yellow is the new green in the French Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe.Bananas are the island group's top agricultural export, and there is growing awareness that farming...

Airline alliance promises lower fares, easier travel
Nation News

Three Caribbean airlines have formed an alliance which promises to make it easier and cheaper for travellers to move between 32 countries. Antigua-based LIAT, Air Antilles of Guadeloupe and St Maartenâs...

T&T signs deal with European travel group
Trinidad Guardian

BERLINâTrinidad and Tobago has signed an agreement with DER Touristik Group, the third largest European travel group following initial discussions in November last year. Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, who is...

Hurricane damage put at 2bn euros on two French islands
Jamaica Observer

PARIS, France (AFP) â Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused some 2 billion euros (US$2.4 billion) in damage on the French islands of St Martin and Guadeloupe as they ravaged the Caribbean in September, French officials...

Central FC, Jabloteh kick-off CFU title quest
Trinidad Guardian

Two-time reigning champion Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh, a former winner will both be looking for positive starts when the 2017 Caribbean Football Union Club Championship six-team finals kicks off with a double-header...

Charles heads Jabloteh to CFU six-team finals
Trinidad Guardian

Tyrone Charles scored off his head to seal San Juan Jablotehâs place in the six-team final round of the 2017 Caribbean Football Union Club Championship with a 1-0 win over Group E host team System 3 Sport Academy at...

Jabloteh closes in on CFU finals group
Trinidad Guardian

T&Tâs San Juan Jabloteh will go into its final round-robin match against host club System 3 Sport Academy needing only a draw to top its Caribbean Football Union Club Championship Group E series at Victoria Park,...

Jabloteh blows out Flames 9-0 in CFU opener
Trinidad Guardian

Jamaica Keithy Simpson and T&T international Nathan Lewis both netted hat-tricks as a rampant San Juan Jabloteh doused Flames United of Sint Maarten 9-0 in their 2017 Caribbean Football Union Club Championship Group E...

Jabloteh leaves for tricky CFU Club qualifiers
Trinidad Guardian

T&T internationals Tyrone Charles and Nathan Lewis spear-headed a 20-man San Juan Jabloteh squad which left here yesterday for St Vincent and The Grenadines to contest its tricky first round group series in the 2017...

Travel between Guadeloupe & Dominica remains in spite of LIAT’s impending cancellation
Dominica Vibes

Press Release Roseau, Dominica â (February 10, 2017) On Wednesday February 8, 2017, regional airline, LIAT announced the cancellation of its three (3) times weekly service between Guadeloupeâs Pointe-A-Pitre Le...

Piper responds to LIAT decision to cut Dominica/Guadeloupe flights
Dominica News Online

Director of Tourism and CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority Colin Piper has reacted to an announcement by Regional Airline LIAT that it will no longer be making flights available between Guadeloupe and Dominica. The...

LIAT drops Guadeloupe/Dominica flights
Dominica News Online

Regional airline LIAT, has announced that it will no longer be made available flights between Guadeloupe and Dominica. Flights between the two islands will end on March 2, the company said earlier this week. LIAT said the...

Regional airline cuts unprofitable routes
Trinidad Guardian

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua, In a statement, the Antigua-based airline said it would stop servicing the USVI from March 1, when it ends flights to St Croix. Service to St Thomas will end on June 14, it said. LIAT said it would...

Brown to assist in staging of Grenada Invitational
Nassau Guardian

Chris Brown is taking his act on the road. With the Chris Brown Bahamas Invitational cancelled for 2017, Bahamian legendary competitor Brown is deciding to take his talents to Grenada. He will assist with the planning and...

LIAT passenger fined for bomb threat
Antigua Observer

A Guadeloupe man is back at home having been convicted in Antigua for making a false report, to wit, a bomb threat.

Wortley Home for Girls reconstruction to begin
Jamaica Observer

ST ANDREW, Jamaica â Ground will be broken on Wednesday for the reconstruction of the Wortley Home for Girls on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew, after a large section of the facility was destroyed by fire last...

Parish councils frequently audited, says Brown Burke
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Head of the Peopleâs National Party's national caucus of councillors Dr Angela Brown Burke says parish councils, which have come under scrutiny after recent raids by the Major Organised Crime...

#ReadySetRio: PHOTOS — Bolt steals show at Rio press conference
Jamaica Observer

Bolt confirmed that this would indeed be his last Olympics, was rapped to by a Norwegian reporter and eventually danced the samba with Brazilian girls after the conference. (Photos: AFP) Local News Mon, 08 Aug 2016...

Expectant mothers in MoBay receive weekly supply of milk
Jamaica Observer

ST JAMES, Jamaica (JIS) â Scores of expectant mothers, who attend the Type V Health Centre in Montego Bay, St James, will receive a weekly supply of fresh cowâs milk from Island Dairies Limited. Local News Mon,...

#ReadySetRio: Athletics on right track — Usain Bolt
Jamaica Observer

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AFP) â Usain Bolt believes he will retire from track and field with the scandal-tainted sport heading in the right direction as he prepares for his final Olympic campaign in Rio. Local News...

Snapchat version of TV show "The Voice" being created
Jamaica Observer

SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) â Media giant NBC Universal on Monday said that it is making a Snapchat version of its singing competition show "The Voice." Local News Mon, 08 Aug 2016 19:55:56 GMT #ReadySetRio:...

Female entrepreneurs to benefit from regional crowd-funding campaign
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Female entrepreneurs in Jamaica are to benefit from a Caribbean-wide funding campaign aimed at assisting them to raise capital for their business ventures. Local News Mon, 08 Aug 2016...

50 Republican national security officials reject Trump
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Fifty senior Republican national security officials issued a stinging rejection of their party's White House nominee Donald Trump on Monday, warning he would be "the most reckless...

More cruises coming to T&T
Trinidad Guardian

Princess Cruises has announced that it will include T&T on its itinerary roster for 2017-18.Â  The cruise line will launch a new 14-day Circle Caribbean itinerary out of Fort Lauderdale that includes stops in...

Bolt wins first race of season, Asafa take 100m in Gaudeloupe
Jamaica Observer

World Record holder Usain Bolt and former World Record holder Asafa Powell both opened their 100m seasons with wins at low-keyed meets in the Cayman Islands and Guadeloupe respectively tonight. Local News Sat, 14 May 2016...

