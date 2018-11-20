FLOW files lawsuit against regulators
Antigua Observer

GEORGEâS, Grenada, CMC â The telecommunications company FLOW has filed a lawsuit against the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL), in a bid to revoke the 700-spectrum license granted to the...

Dominica Represented at Entrepreneurship Summit
Dominica Vibes

With speakers of the likes of OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules and entrepreneurs and industry leaders; Patria Kaye-Aarons, Orlando Romain, Chok Ooi, Kimon Corion and Javette Nixon among others, the 2018...

Dominica represented at 2018 Caribbean Entrepreneurship Summit
Dominica News Online

Dominicaâs representative at the 2018 Entrepreneurship Summit Organized by the Grenada Association of US Exchange Alumni, Kerdisha St. Louis, has described the event as an excellent networking opportunity for...

Grenada PM not surprised by Scotiabank sale
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell says he was not surprised at the decision by Scotiabank to sell its operations in nine Caribbean countries, saying he was also happy to see a...

Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills
Dominica News Online

On Universal Childrenâs Day this year,Â November 20th 2018, Saint Lucia joined its sister islands of Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda in the passage of theÂ Child Justice BillÂ and...

Grenada on target to meet visitor arrivals figure
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Grenada says it is gearing to welcome half-a-million visitors to the island with tourism officials backing its âmarketing beyond the main hubâ campaign.

Grenada Looks to 5.2 % Growth
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Grenada is expected to maintain economic growth for the sixth-consecutive year, based on prelimiary data for the first half of this year.

Digicel wins 15-year contract in St Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent
Jamaica Observer

Telecommunications company, Digicel, has been awarded a 15-year ICT-managed services contract by the governments of St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines. Digicel will be working with partners, Cisco and...

Digicel signs 15-year ICT agreement with three C'bean countries
Jamaica Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Telecommunications company, Digicel, has signed a multi-million dollar information communication technology (ICT) contract with three Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries as part of...

Cayman Islands exports iguana meat to US
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â The Cayman Islands has shipped more than 200 pounds of iguana meat to the United States, a move that the private sector says could help in tackling the problems posed by the invasive...

RFHL makes offer for Cayman bank
Trinidad Guardian

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) announced yesterday that it is in discussions with Cayman National, the parent of Cayman National Bank Ltd, for potential acquisition of a majority stakeâat least 51 per...

IMF projects more economic growth in 2018 and 2019
Antigua Observer

ST GEORGEâS, Grenada, July 25, CMC â The Grenada economy is projected to grow by 3.5 per cent this year as well as next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

Benoit: Tobago in intensive care
Trinidad Guardian

âTobago is in intensive care and needs help urgently,â says Chairman of the Tobago Division of T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Claude Benoit. He said although the Central Bank has reported a turnaround...

Antigua PM urges financial support for cash-strapped LIAT
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer By Linda Straker ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, CMC âThe Antigua and Barbuda government Wednesday urged regional governments to provide a subvention to the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, so as to...

Study finds Caribbean countries still lacking in implementing blue economy initiatives
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer ST. GEORGEâS, Grenada, Jun 1, CMC â Caribbean countries are yet to fully leverage the blue economy as a driver or growth, despite the fact that the ocean plays a significant role in the lives of...

Anguilla to receive US$5.6-m loan from CDB
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada â The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) says its board has approved a loan of US$5.6 million to assist the Government of Anguilla in meeting its fiscal obligations after the destruction caused by...

Calls to improve LIAT
Antigua Observer

Fresh concerns have been raised over the operations of regional carrier, LIAT and it is coming from Dr. Keith Mitchell, the director of the Board of Directors of the caribbean Development Bank. Dr. Mitchell, who was...

ANSA McAL achieves highest revenue in history of company
Trinidad Guardian

The ANSA McAL Group recorded a four per cent increase in revenue, up from from $6.001 billion in 2016 to $6.244 billion for the 2017 financial year. However, profit before tax was $986 millionâless than the $1.107...

IMF says Grenada’s economy grew by nearly five per cent in 2017
Nation News

WASHINGTON â The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Monday said the Grenada economy grew by 4.5 per cent last year, driven by strong activity in construction, tourism, and education sectors. In a statement...

T&T still on tax haven blacklist
Trinidad Guardian

BRUSSELSâTwo Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries are likely to be removed from the European Union list of tax havens next week, when European finance ministers meet here. The Bahamas and St Kitts-Nevis had in the...

Bermuda insurer gets stake in Beacon
Trinidad Guardian

Bermuda-based insurerâs Colonial Group International Limited has acquired a minority stake in the Beacon Insurance Company Limited. The partnership agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval by the Central...

King expects upbeat budget review
Trinidad Guardian

Economist Mary King expects an upbeat mid-year budget review to be delivered by Finance Minister Colm Imbert because of developments in the energy sector. âOil company bpTT has more gas, the Dragon field will be...

THTI CEO: Market Tobago
Trinidad Guardian

Aggressive international marketing is needed to attract tourists to Tobago, says Stephen Sheppard, CEO of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Institute (THTI). Speaking at a special dinner for industry stakeholders at...

Higher prices boost NGC’s profit
Trinidad Guardian

The NGC Group recorded a profit after tax of $989 million for 2017âa 37.3 per cent or $269 million increase above the profit after tax of $721 million for the previous year. Revenue increased by $2.977 billion from...

NGC signs major energy deal with Grenada’s GPG
Trinidad Guardian

The National Gas Company (NGC) has finalised a commercial agreement with the Global Petroleum Group (GPG) operating in Grenada. In a release, NGC said the agreement marks a major development in the collaboration and...

Trinidad benefits from Tobago loss
Trinidad Guardian

The problems of the seabridge between Trinidad and Tobago has led some local vacationers to explore other vacation options in other countries said Brian Frontin, CEO, Trinidad Hotel Restaurants and Tourism Association...

