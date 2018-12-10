BLACK Ink, a Jamaican marketing agency, was one of 50 companies around the world that won the Best Quality Leadership Award 2018 at a recent presentation ceremony on Monday, December 10, 2018 at Caesars Palace hotel in...
BEIJING, China (Xinhua) â The annual Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Wednesday, December 19 to Friday, December 21 as Chinese leaders charted a course for the economy in 2019, a key year for...
US President Donald Trump tends to portray migrants as a foreign problem that has suddenly and unfairly - been "dumped" at America's doorstep.Migration "is a way they get certain people out of their...
What should one make of the recent announcement by the US president's national security adviser, John Bolton, outlining a new 'America First' policy towards Africa?If taken at face value it suggests that the US...
Following the recent closure of Gatwick Airportâs runway, British Airways flight 2233 from London departed as scheduled today [Dec 21] and is due to arrive in Bermuda shortly, with the airline saying âall...
A total of 161 applicants based in Bermuda have applied for 27 jobs listed on a careers site for financial technology firm Bitcarbon, the companys founder and chief executive said last night. Cormac Kinney, an American...
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Cuba's impressive baseball talent will no longer have to risk defection and human trafficking to play for American clubs under a deal announced Wednesday after three years of...
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AFP) -- Costa Rica has generated more than 98 per cent of its power through renewable sources for the fourth year in a row, the state energy body said yesterday.In 2018, just 1.44 per cent of the...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) â Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday he hopes to negotiate more US work visas for Central American migrants as well as those from his own country, and his...
Bank of England warns of intensified Brexit uncertaintiesThe Bank of England warned Thursday that uncertainties related to Brexit have "intensified considerably" since early November and are increasingly weighing on the...
Bondholders sue Venezuela over defaulted debtA trust representing holders of Venezuelan bonds filed suit in New York federal court on Tuesday demanding payment on more than US$34 million in unpaid debt.The lawsuit is...
Butterfield Bank shares continued to slide, and were down 2, or 6. 2 per cent, to 30. 50 after 900 traded on The Royal GazetteBSX Index. On the New York Stock Exchange, the banks shares were down 95 cents, or 3. 03 per...
AXIS Capital HoldingsÂ announced a preliminary pre-tax loss estimate for California wildfires in the range of $125 million to $150 million, net of estimated recoveries from reinsurance and retrocessional covers and...
The film industry inÂ Antigua and Barbuda is set to receive a major shot in the arm from a Chinese private sector film group. The agreement cementing the partnership was presented Tuesday evening during an exchange of...
The United States Federal Reserve is raising its key interest rate for the fourth time this year to reflect the US economy's continued strength but signalling that it expects to slow hikes next year.The quarter-point...
Shares of Butterfield Bank fell by 1, or 3 per cent, to 32. 50 on The Royal GazetteBSX Index after 307 traded. On the New York Stock Exchange, the banks shares were down 79 cents, or 2. 46 per cent, at 31. 35. The Royal...
âThe European Union plans to update its year-old blacklist of tax havens to include new criteria and an expanded geographic reachâpossibly all the way to the U.S,â according to a story in the Bloomberg Tax....
Argo Group International HoldingsÂ announced the appointment of Matt Harris to lead the companyâs international insurance operations, including the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Bermuda. He will...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) â Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador detailed plans Saturday to ârescueâ the national oil industry by boosting crude production at the state-owned oil company by 45 per...
MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) â Canadian cannabis grower Tilray announced yesterday it has entered a global framework agreement with Sandoz, a generic drug arm of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis.Investors welcomed the...
PARIS, France (AFP) âFrance will push ahead with its own tax on large Internet and technology companies from January 1, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday, as the European Union struggles to finalise a new...
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) â Switzerland and Britain signed an agreement Monday guaranteeing that flights between the two countries can continue uninterrupted even if London opts to leave the European Union without a...
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) â British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a dwindling number of options over Brexit after EU leaders at a summit last week rebuffed her attempts to tweak a Brexit deal she struck with...
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) â British ministers agreed yesterday to make no-deal Brexit planning âan operational priorityâ amid continued opposition to Prime Minister Theresa's May draft divorce deal, just...
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â The US Surgeon General yesterday called for âaggressiveâ action against e-cigarette use, which he said has exploded to epidemic proportions among youth and puts their...
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) ÃÂâ Britain unveiled a radical overhaul of the nation's accountancy sector yesterday in a bid to fix âdeep-seated problemsâ after a series of major scandals, regulators...