Airlines Reporting Corp (ARC) has ranked Jamaica as one of the top five international Christmas-New Year seasonal flight destinations in 2018.The country placed fourth behind the Dominican Republic, United Kingdom and...
Dominican Republic is challenging the jurisdiction of an arbitration panel to hear the dispute with regional investor Michael Lee-Chin, who has accused the government of "unlawful expropriation of multimillion-dollar...
Two weeks ago, El Salvador recognised China, breaking off its long-standing relationship with Taiwan.Its decision to do so enhanced further China's standing in the hemisphere and followed similar actions by Panama and the...
JMMB Group, has recorded a 56 per cent growth in its net profit, year-over-year, totalling Jamaican $956.6 million, for the three-month period ending June 30. Additionally, the group posted a net operating revenue of...
KINGSTON, JamaicaâRegional financial entity, JMMB Group, has recorded 56 per cent growth in its net profit, year-over-year, totaling J$956.6 million, for the three-month period ending June 30. Additionally, the Group...
For the year ended March 31, the JMMB Groupâs net profit and operating revenue increased by 8.1 per cent to J$3.6 billion and J$15.84 billion over the prior year, while earnings per share stood at J$2.18. Group...
T&Tâs trade relations with the United States just got sweeter. A container of confectionary products will soon be leaving this country, as a US buyer has cemented ties with a local manufacturer following the...
OUANAMINTHE, Haiti (AFP) â Chaos reigns at the Ouanaminthe bridge that separates Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where haphazard checks by border agents and the sight of people avoiding the gate by crossing a river...
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AFP) â The Dominican Republic appointed its first ambassador to China on Tuesday, after switching diplomatic ties from Taiwan in April.The envoy is Briunny Garabito Segura, who has...
The Government of Bermudas Department of Energy Director, Jeane Nikolai has been invited, as a guest, to speak on a panel at the 2018 Resilient Infrastructure Forum RIF. The RIF takes place June 26 28, 2018 in the...
The Government of Bermudaâs Department of Energy Director, Jeane Nikolai has been invited, as a guest, to speak on a panel at the 2018 Resilient Infrastructure Forum [RIF]. The RIF takes place June 26 â 28, 2018...
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CMC) â The government of the Dominican Republic says trade with neighbouring Haiti has surpassed last year's figure of US$800 million.This was disclosed by Foreign Minister Miguel...
Cargo ports in Kingston ranked first in the Caribbean and eighth in Latin America for cargo movements in 2017 despite flat performance, according to data released by a United Nations regional body.The port in Caucedo,...
Sagicor Group Jamaica yesterday announced that its $39- billion assets combination transaction with Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is now complete, and will result in the the properties being run under the agreement...
FOND PARISIEN, Haiti (AP) â Two Haitian brothers came back to their homeland to build a livelihood on Lake Azuei, a turbulent expanse of water that has often been cruel to those living along its shore, flooding homes...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) â Haiti confirmed Wednesday it would maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, a day after the neighbouring Dominican Republic established relations with China.âEvery country is moving in...
In blow to Taiwan, Dom Rep forgesties with ChinaThe Dominican Republic established diplomatic relations with China on Tuesday, breaking ties with Beijing's rival Taiwan in the latest blow to the self-ruled island...
BEIJING, China (AP) â The Dominican Republic established diplomatic relations with China yesterday, breaking ties with Beijing's rival Taiwan in the latest blow to the self-ruled island democracy China has been...
Lee-Chin seeks US$300min arbitration fight overDom Rep investmentMichael Lee-Chin, an investor with significant regional holdings, served the government of the Dominican Republic with a notice of arbitration on April 6...
Caricom Secretary General, Irwin La Rocque says while the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) continues to be a work in progress, it is sufficiently advanced to be used more effectively by the regional private...
On Wednesday evening, the Inter-American Development Bank Belize office hosted the economic principal specialist for Central America, Mexico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Doctor Jordi Prat presented to attendees at...
Soapmaker Blue Power has now won over sales in the Dominican Republic, St Lucia and Guyana, but in doing so was forced to slash profit margins.
WASHINGTON â While remittance flows decreased worldwide for a second consecutive year in 2016 â remittances to Latin America and the Caribbean, however, rose to a record high. This is based on recently released...
The 2018 installment of the Energy Chamber's annual Energy Conference begins today at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port-Of-Spain. The conference will run from the 22nd January to 24th January and attract leaders from across...
The 2018 installment of the Energy Chamber's annual Energy Conference begins today at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port-Of-Spain. The conference will run from the 22nd January to 24th January and attract leaders from across...
A comprehensive live-in boxing camp designed to take local boxers to the Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan 2020 and other international events, has been put in place and the T&T Boxing Association wants government and...