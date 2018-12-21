Strictly Local Christmas Village hosted at the Roseau Market
Dominica Vibes

The three day event Strictly Local Christmas Village continues until 21 December 2018. The Village which is featuring local goods and services is being held at the Roseau Market. General Manager of the Dominica Import...

Business In Focus: Entrepreneur with a natural focus
Dominica News Online

Ronnie Harper age 53, who resides in Marigot is the owner of a small business which focuses on using herbs and spices to create oils and creams that can be used for medical purposes which he refers to as ânatural...

Bike accident near the port
Dominica News Online

Information reaching DNO indicates that there was an accident at the port involving a motorbike. DNO will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Regional manufacturer says manufacturing should be backbone of Dominica’s economy
Dominica News Online

C.E.O of the Caribbean Agra Producers Association (CAPA), Dr. Gail Defoe, says a number ofÂ  steps need to be taken in order for Dominicaâs manufacturing association to grow. Speaking at a conference held at...

Dominica Represented at Entrepreneurship Summit
Dominica Vibes

With speakers of the likes of OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules and entrepreneurs and industry leaders; Patria Kaye-Aarons, Orlando Romain, Chok Ooi, Kimon Corion and Javette Nixon among others, the 2018...

New opportunities for women’s entrepreneurs
Dominica Vibes

Women entrepreneurs in Dominica will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from international business persons. This initiative is organized by the National Development Foundation and the Caribbean Climate Innovation...

Opportunity for international mentorship for women entrepreneurs
Dominica News Online

The National Development Foundation of Dominica Ltd (NDFD) in collaboration with the Caribbean Climate Innovation Center is offering the opportunity for women entrepreneurs in Dominica to gain valuable mentorship from...

Dominica represented at 2018 Caribbean Entrepreneurship Summit
Dominica News Online

Dominicaâs representative at the 2018 Entrepreneurship Summit Organized by the Grenada Association of US Exchange Alumni, Kerdisha St. Louis, has described the event as an excellent networking opportunity for...

Today is International Anti-Corruption Day
Dominica News Online

Corruption costs the world economy $2.6 trillion each year, according to the United Nations, which is marking International Anti-Corruption Day today, Sunday, December 9 according to a VOA news report. The United Nations...

Efforts continue to improve air access to Dominica
Dominica News Online

A team from Dominica was expected to meet with LIAT officials in Antigua today, Thursday December 6, 2018, to discuss the improvement of air access to this country. Tourism minister, senator Robert Tonge, said this was an...

Local products to be showcased in the Strictly Local Christmas Village
Dominica Vibes

Entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to showcase their goods and services in the Strictly Local Christmas Village. The Strictly Local Christmas Village is organized by Dominica Import and Export Agency (DEXIA) in...

Church told to speak out against corruption
Dominica News Online

The church has been reminded to speak out against corruption in the country. Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce Dwight Sutherland made the call at the Central Bank Church Village for the Michael...

DYBT hosts symposium on ‘the impact of community tourism on the local economy’
Dominica News Online

The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT), in collaboration with the Dominica State College (DSC), hosted a symposium and panel discussion on âthe impact of community tourism on the local economy âon Tuesday, Nov...

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel heats up the Christmas Season
Dominica News Online

Friday, November 23, 2018:Â  Roseau, Dominica â Christmas is fast approaching and Digicel is heating things up with sales on handsets, free plan upgrades and lots of data, in addition to prizes all Christmas long....

IN PICTURES: DYBT Global Entrepreneurship Week Exhibition
Dominica News Online

As part of Global As part of activities for the observance of Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), an initiativeÂ which is designed toÂ explore the potential of aspiring entrepreneurs, the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT)...

DYBT holds exhibition for entrepreneurs
Dominica Vibes

An Exhibition is being held for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services. The exhibition forms part of Global Entrepreneur Week (GEW) and is being held under the theme âLocally Crafted Resilience At Its...

Youth Minister says that DYBT Training should be form of empowerment for young persons
Dominica Vibes

Minister responsible for Youth Affairs, Sports, and Constituency Empowerment, Justina Charles has stated training offered by the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT), empowers young people. Mrs. Charles was addressing the...

Dominica Bar Association displeased about state of disrepair of Dominica’s courts
Dominica News Online

The Dominica Bar Association (DBA) says itâs âfed-upâ, enough is enough and is calling on the Government to get the court system in Dominica back and running as it was before the passage of Hurricane Maria...

Marine Life important to climate resilience goals says Fisheries Officer
Dominica Vibes

Chief Fisheries Officer Riviere Sebastien has stated that focus must be place on the oceans and marine life if Dominica is to become the first Climate Resilient Country in the world. In an effort to raise that focus, a...

A career in business is about sacrifice and setting priorities Isaac says
Dominica News Online

Minister for Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac, has told young entrepreneurs that going into business is about sacrifice and setting priorities. Â Isaac, who also...

DYBT to host “12 Days of Christmas” series featuring entrepreneurs
Dominica News Online

The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) plans to host a new series this year dubbed, â12 Days of Christmasâ where twelve entrepreneurs and their business ventures will be highlighted. Enterprise Development...

DYBT launches activities to observe Global Entrepreneurship Week
Dominica News Online

The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) isÂ set to host its activities for Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), which is designed toÂ explore the potential of aspiring entrepreneurs. GEW is an initiative of the...

Skerrit announces national consultation on marijuana; downplays its economic impact
Dominica News Online

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the first national consultation on the decriminalization of marijuana will be held on November 16 but has rejected the notion that such a move could have a positive...

Dominica Manufacturers Association 2018 Independence message
Dominica News Online

âForty Years of Struggle: Manufacturing is still Relevant to the Economyâ The Dominica Manufacturers Association salutes the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of...

Overseas-based Dominicans told their contribution to Dominica’s economy is important
Dominica News Online

Members of the Dominican diaspora have been told that they are making a significant contribution to Dominicaâs economy. Minister responsible for small Business Development told visiting Dominicans attending a...

Dominica among shareholders discussing future of LIAT
Dominica News Online

Dominica is part of a LIAT shareholderâs meeting currently underway in St Vincent to discuss the future of the airline. The meeting started today (Monday, October 22) and it could be a defining moment for the future...

