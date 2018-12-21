The three day event Strictly Local Christmas Village continues until 21 December 2018. The Village which is featuring local goods and services is being held at the Roseau Market. General Manager of the Dominica Import...
Ronnie Harper age 53, who resides in Marigot is the owner of a small business which focuses on using herbs and spices to create oils and creams that can be used for medical purposes which he refers to as ânatural...
Information reaching DNO indicates that there was an accident at the port involving a motorbike. DNO will provide additional information when it becomes available.
C.E.O of the Caribbean Agra Producers Association (CAPA), Dr. Gail Defoe, says a number ofÂ steps need to be taken in order for Dominicaâs manufacturing association to grow. Speaking at a conference held at...
With speakers of the likes of OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules and entrepreneurs and industry leaders; Patria Kaye-Aarons, Orlando Romain, Chok Ooi, Kimon Corion and Javette Nixon among others, the 2018...
Women entrepreneurs in Dominica will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from international business persons. This initiative is organized by the National Development Foundation and the Caribbean Climate Innovation...
Dominicaâs representative at the 2018 Entrepreneurship Summit Organized by the Grenada Association of US Exchange Alumni, Kerdisha St. Louis, has described the event as an excellent networking opportunity for...
Corruption costs the world economy $2.6 trillion each year, according to the United Nations, which is marking International Anti-Corruption Day today, Sunday, December 9 according to a VOA news report. The United Nations...
A team from Dominica was expected to meet with LIAT officials in Antigua today, Thursday December 6, 2018, to discuss the improvement of air access to this country. Tourism minister, senator Robert Tonge, said this was an...
Entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to showcase their goods and services in the Strictly Local Christmas Village. The Strictly Local Christmas Village is organized by Dominica Import and Export Agency (DEXIA) in...
The church has been reminded to speak out against corruption in the country. Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce Dwight Sutherland made the call at the Central Bank Church Village for the Michael...
The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT), in collaboration with the Dominica State College (DSC), hosted a symposium and panel discussion on âthe impact of community tourism on the local economy âon Tuesday, Nov...
Friday, November 23, 2018:Â Roseau, Dominica â Christmas is fast approaching and Digicel is heating things up with sales on handsets, free plan upgrades and lots of data, in addition to prizes all Christmas long....
An Exhibition is being held for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services. The exhibition forms part of Global Entrepreneur Week (GEW) and is being held under the theme âLocally Crafted Resilience At Its...
Minister responsible for Youth Affairs, Sports, and Constituency Empowerment, Justina Charles has stated training offered by the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT), empowers young people. Mrs. Charles was addressing the...
The Dominica Bar Association (DBA) says itâs âfed-upâ, enough is enough and is calling on the Government to get the court system in Dominica back and running as it was before the passage of Hurricane Maria...
Chief Fisheries Officer Riviere Sebastien has stated that focus must be place on the oceans and marine life if Dominica is to become the first Climate Resilient Country in the world. In an effort to raise that focus, a...
Minister for Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac, has told young entrepreneurs that going into business is about sacrifice and setting priorities. Â Isaac, who also...
The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) plans to host a new series this year dubbed, â12 Days of Christmasâ where twelve entrepreneurs and their business ventures will be highlighted. Enterprise Development...
The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) isÂ set to host its activities for Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), which is designed toÂ explore the potential of aspiring entrepreneurs. GEW is an initiative of the...
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the first national consultation on the decriminalization of marijuana will be held on November 16 but has rejected the notion that such a move could have a positive...
âForty Years of Struggle: Manufacturing is still Relevant to the Economyâ The Dominica Manufacturers Association salutes the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of...
Members of the Dominican diaspora have been told that they are making a significant contribution to Dominicaâs economy. Minister responsible for small Business Development told visiting Dominicans attending a...
Dominica is part of a LIAT shareholderâs meeting currently underway in St Vincent to discuss the future of the airline. The meeting started today (Monday, October 22) and it could be a defining moment for the future...