Cubans welcome softer laws on business and art
Jamaica Gleaner

HAVANA (AP):Cuban entrepreneurs and artists are welcoming a series of government decisions to soften laws that they said would have sharply limited private enterprise and artistic expression.The partial rollbacks...

0
Historic deal allows Cuban talent to sign with Major League Baseball clubs
Jamaica Observer

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Cuba's impressive baseball talent will no longer have to risk defection and human trafficking to play for American clubs under a deal announced Wednesday after three years of...

0
Applications Now Open For Enterprise Incubator
Bernews

Are you a start-up seeking to accelerate the growth of your business in its early years? Are you an early stage entrepreneur looking for a nurturing...

0
Applications Now Open For Enterprise Incubator
Bernews

Are you a start-up seeking to accelerate the growth of your business in its early years? Are you an early stage entrepreneur looking for a nurturing environment to validate your business idea? If so, then submit your...

0
Cubans welcome softer laws on business and art
Jamaica Observer

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) â Cuban entrepreneurs and artists are welcoming a series of government decisions to soften laws that they said would have sharply limited private enterprise and artistic expression.The partial...

0
Cuba scraps some private sector restrictions after backlash
Jamaica Observer

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â Havana on Wednesday announced it was scrapping some tough new restrictions on the private sector that had been set to take effect at the end of this week and had caused concerns among...

0
Cuba modifies some regulations unpopular with private sector
Jamaica Gleaner

Cuba's government has modified a series of measures unpopular with the country's private sector, including lifting restrictions on the number of business permits a person can have and the...

0
Spanish PM promises to keep investing in Cuba on historic visit
Jamaica Observer

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised last Friday to continue investing in Cuba on the second day of his historic visit to the island nation, the first by a Spanish leader in 32 years.

0
Canada weighing all options with Cuban embassy in Havana
Jamaica Observer

TORONTO, Canada (AP) â Canada is considering all options regarding its embassy in Cuba after another diplomat was found to have fallen mysteriously ill.A senior Canadian government official said yesterday that the...

0
Sanchez on first official trip by Spanish leader to Cuba in 32 years
Jamaica Observer

MADRID, Spain (AFP) â Pedro Sanchez yesterday kicked off the first official visit by a Spanish leader to Cuba in 32 years, as Havana seeks closer ties with the European Union faced with a hardline United States.

0
First Cuban doctors return over spat with Brazil's
Jamaica Observer

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â The first of more than 6,000 Cuban doctors working in Brazil arrived back on the Communist-run island yesterday after Havana announced it was withdrawing from a medical aid programme over a spat...

0
Bank fined US$1.3b over dealings with Cubans
Jamaica Gleaner

One of France's largest banks, Societe Generale, has agreed to pay US$1.3 billion in penalties for violating United States trade sanctions on Cuba, authorities announced Monday.US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman in New York...

0
Returning Cubans boost island's real estate market
Jamaica Observer

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â In shorts and wearing shoes but no socks, Mauricio Garcia could pass for a tourist as he strolls around Old Havana. But he's as Cuban as a Cohiba cigar, and his return after 16 years abroad is...

0
Cuba to pull thousands of doctors from Brazil in Bolsonaro row
Jamaica Observer

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â Cuba announced Wednesday it will pull thousands of its doctors out of Brazil in response to president-elect Jair Bolsonaro's âdirect, contemptuous and threateningâ remarks about its...

0
JetBlue inaugurates flights from Boston to Cuban capital
Jamaica Gleaner

A JetBlue flight from Boston landed in Havana on Saturday, as the United States airline expanded its routes to Cuba despite a drop in American visitors amid tensions between the countries.The plane with more than 120...

0
Vietnam and Cuba sign trade agreement
Jamaica Gleaner

Â  The leaders of Vietnam and Cuba on Friday pledged to deepen relations between two of the world's few remaining communist countries. President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel witnessed the...

0
Cuba plans a centre devoted to study of Fidel Castro — Granma
Jamaica Observer

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â As the second anniversary of Fidel Castro's death approaches, Cuban authorities are working on a centre for the study and promotion of his ideas, the official newspaper Granma reported...

0
China leader Xi welcomes Diaz-Canel
Jamaica Observer

BEIJING, China (AFP) â Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel in Beijing yesterday as he pledged âcontinued supportâ for the fellow Communist regime.Diaz-Canel was on...

0
UWI ponders IPO as assets roll in
Jamaica Gleaner

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Planning for the University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor Densil Williams is describing as incubatory plans to offer shares in the institution via an initial public offering (IPO) that would...

0
Cuba, North Korea pledge alliance in Pyongyang
Jamaica Gleaner

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel - both hoping to get out from under United States economic sanctions - have agreed to expand and strengthen their strategic relations, North Korea's...

0
Russia and Cuba vow to expand their strategic ties
Jamaica Gleaner

The leaders of Russia and Cuba vowed Friday to expand what they called their "strategic" ties and urged the United States to lift its blockade of Cuba.In a joint statement issued after their talks, Russian President...

0
US slaps 'tough' sanctions on Venezuela, targets gold sector: Bolton
Jamaica Observer

MIAMI, United States (AFP) â The White House imposed âtoughâ new sanctions against Venezuela yesterday, denouncing Caracas as being part of a âtroika of tyrannyâ that also includes Cuba and...

0
UN rejects US bid to criticise Cuba and calls for end to embargo
Jamaica Observer

UNITED NATIONS (AFP) â The UN General Assembly yesterday called for an end to the decades-old US embargo on Cuba, adopting a resolution by an overwhelming majority and rejecting US moves to criticise Havana's human...

0
Nations stand with Cuba, as US demands individual votes on embargo
Jamaica Gleaner

Â  Diplomats representing more than 135 countries spoke against the American economic embargo of Cuba ahead of votes Thursday on a United Nations resolution condemning the policy and proposed US amendments criticising...

0
Ecuador ready for trade with Jamaica
Jamaica Observer

The Ecuadorean Government is hoping to ink a deal that will deepen trade relations with Jamaica, according to trade commissioner of Ecuador in Cuba Marlon Banegas Andrade.

0
Disaster recovery in the neighbourhood
Jamaica Gleaner

The shortest, or as the crow flies, air travel distance between Jamaica and Puerto Rico, according to www.distancefromto.net, is 1,133 kilometres or 704 miles.That island, along with Cuba, The Cayman Islands and...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Rachels writing dream comes true

Leba Hibbert sings about Jamaica

Reggae Girlz move closer to World Cup dream

Benjy Myaz looks to Havana

Meet the First Ever Miss Scuba Belize

Series called off as Cubans fail to secure flights

Reggae Girlz to play Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba in women's qualifying

SPORTS more
Dialectical issues which hinder Jamaica's prosperity

Reggae Girlz move closer to World Cup dream

Series called off as Cubans fail to secure flights

Bermuda suffer defeat to Trinidad

Bermuda crash out after defeat to Trinidad

Strike hard! - Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship

Strike hard! Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship

POLITICS more
Dominica assures departing Cuban ambassador of its continued opposition to US embargo

Spanish PM promises to keep investing in Cuba on historic visit

Spanish PM promises to keep investing in Cuba on historic visit

Nations stand with Cuba, as US demands individual votes on embargo

PM Barrow Reports on His Health After Back Surgery in Cuba

FM Elrington: Not All Politicians Steep in Belize/Guatemala Dispute

Cuban diplomats disrupt UN meeting called by US on prisoners

BUSINESS more
Cubans welcome softer laws on business and art

Historic deal allows Cuban talent to sign with Major League Baseball clubs

Applications Now Open For Enterprise Incubator

Applications Now Open For Enterprise Incubator

Cubans welcome softer laws on business and art

Cuba scraps some private sector restrictions after backlash

Cuba modifies some regulations unpopular with private sector

TECH more
Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do

Dive gong promotes Little Cayman and marine expert

Cuba's climate change threat prompts new strategy

Sandy heads for Cuba after pounding Jamaica

Death rumours leave Fidel Castro 'laughing'

Cuban-born primate expert to conduct survey of monkey population in St Kitts

Cuba introduces new pineapple variety that triples yield

CRIME more
Ingratitude at the hilt

Family offers reward for info on dad's killers

Two men shot dead in May Pen

Jamaica Library Service driver among two men killed in May Pen

Cuban diplomats disrupt UN meeting called by US on prisoners

US says Cuba's political prisoners are "affront" to democracy

5 Minutes Later, Another Orange Walk Resident is Shot

MISCELLANEOUS more
Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme to be extended

Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme to be extended

Jamaica, Cuba sign agreement to extend eye care programme

Jamaica, Cuba sign agreement to extend eye care programme

Jamaica, Cuba sign agreement to extend eye-care programme

Cuba decides to scrap same-sex marriage law in new constitution despite majority support

Cuba calls medical treatment to President Granger its ‘fraternal duty’

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...