HAVANA (AP):Cuban entrepreneurs and artists are welcoming a series of government decisions to soften laws that they said would have sharply limited private enterprise and artistic expression.The partial rollbacks...
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Cuba's impressive baseball talent will no longer have to risk defection and human trafficking to play for American clubs under a deal announced Wednesday after three years of...
Are you a start-up seeking to accelerate the growth of your business in its early years? Are you an early stage entrepreneur looking for a nurturing...
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised last Friday to continue investing in Cuba on the second day of his historic visit to the island nation, the first by a Spanish leader in 32 years.
TORONTO, Canada (AP) â Canada is considering all options regarding its embassy in Cuba after another diplomat was found to have fallen mysteriously ill.A senior Canadian government official said yesterday that the...
MADRID, Spain (AFP) â Pedro Sanchez yesterday kicked off the first official visit by a Spanish leader to Cuba in 32 years, as Havana seeks closer ties with the European Union faced with a hardline United States.
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â The first of more than 6,000 Cuban doctors working in Brazil arrived back on the Communist-run island yesterday after Havana announced it was withdrawing from a medical aid programme over a spat...
One of France's largest banks, Societe Generale, has agreed to pay US$1.3 billion in penalties for violating United States trade sanctions on Cuba, authorities announced Monday.US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman in New York...
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â In shorts and wearing shoes but no socks, Mauricio Garcia could pass for a tourist as he strolls around Old Havana. But he's as Cuban as a Cohiba cigar, and his return after 16 years abroad is...
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â Cuba announced Wednesday it will pull thousands of its doctors out of Brazil in response to president-elect Jair Bolsonaro's âdirect, contemptuous and threateningâ remarks about its...
A JetBlue flight from Boston landed in Havana on Saturday, as the United States airline expanded its routes to Cuba despite a drop in American visitors amid tensions between the countries.The plane with more than 120...
Â The leaders of Vietnam and Cuba on Friday pledged to deepen relations between two of the world's few remaining communist countries. President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel witnessed the...
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) â As the second anniversary of Fidel Castro's death approaches, Cuban authorities are working on a centre for the study and promotion of his ideas, the official newspaper Granma reported...
BEIJING, China (AFP) â Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel in Beijing yesterday as he pledged âcontinued supportâ for the fellow Communist regime.Diaz-Canel was on...
Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Planning for the University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor Densil Williams is describing as incubatory plans to offer shares in the institution via an initial public offering (IPO) that would...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel - both hoping to get out from under United States economic sanctions - have agreed to expand and strengthen their strategic relations, North Korea's...
The leaders of Russia and Cuba vowed Friday to expand what they called their "strategic" ties and urged the United States to lift its blockade of Cuba.In a joint statement issued after their talks, Russian President...
MIAMI, United States (AFP) â The White House imposed âtoughâ new sanctions against Venezuela yesterday, denouncing Caracas as being part of a âtroika of tyrannyâ that also includes Cuba and...
UNITED NATIONS (AFP) â The UN General Assembly yesterday called for an end to the decades-old US embargo on Cuba, adopting a resolution by an overwhelming majority and rejecting US moves to criticise Havana's human...
Â Diplomats representing more than 135 countries spoke against the American economic embargo of Cuba ahead of votes Thursday on a United Nations resolution condemning the policy and proposed US amendments criticising...
The Ecuadorean Government is hoping to ink a deal that will deepen trade relations with Jamaica, according to trade commissioner of Ecuador in Cuba Marlon Banegas Andrade.
