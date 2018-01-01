Conor ODea has joined the board of directors of BFampM Limited. He joined Butterfield Bank Cayman in 1989, serving as managing director from 1997. After also taking on the positions of president and chief operating...
BF&M Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Conor J. OâDea to the Board of Directors of BF&M Limited. Mr. OâDea joined Butterfield Bank [Cayman] in 1989, serving as Managing Director from 1997. After...
ACT OneCloud has taken on its fortieth customer in Bermuda, only three years after setting up. The company states it is the islands largest provider of on-island cloud services. It also has a presence in Cayman Islands,...
The shortest, or as the crow flies, air travel distance between Jamaica and Puerto Rico, according to www.distancefromto.net, is 1,133 kilometres or 704 miles.That island, along with Cuba, The Cayman Islands and...
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (CMC) â The technology-focused special economic zone, (SEZ) Cayman Enterprise City (CEC), says it has welcomed its 250th company into the Cayman Islands.
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (CMC) âTourism practitioners from the public and private sectors will meet here in November to share strategies and best practices on issues affecting the industry, the Barbados-based...
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of XLIT Ltd. [XL, a Cayman Islands subsidiary of XL Group Ltd] and its property/casualty [re]insurance subsidiaries following the completion of the acquisition by AXA SA. âThis...
Kingston Properties Limited, which trades under the symbol KPREIT, has completed the sale of four condo units in South Florida and is setting aside proceeds for acquisitions in Jamaica and Cayman Islands in deals that are...
AM Best has affirmed the credit ratings of island insurer BFampM Ltd. Three of the groups operating companies BFampM General Insurance Company, BFampM Life Insurance Company and Cayman-based Island Heritage Insurance...
Proven Investments Limited confirmed completion of the full acquisition of shares in International Financial Planning (Cayman) Limited, IFP, paying US$14.2 million ($1.95 billion) for the company.The deal closed on August...
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â The Cayman Islands has shipped more than 200 pounds of iguana meat to the United States, a move that the private sector says could help in tackling the problems posed by the invasive...
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) â The Cayman Islands has shipped over two hundred pounds of iguana meat to the United States, a move that the private sector says could help in tackling the problems posed by the...
Proven Investments Limited (Proven) has been granted regulatory approval from various applicable jurisdictions to acquire 100 per cent of the common equity of a licensed security dealer with offices in the Cayman Islands...
Jamaican baking company Honey Bun has secured clients in Antigua and the Cayman Islands for distribution of its Buccaneer Jamaica pocket-size rum cakes.The product, which is the latest addition to Honey Bun's portfolio,...
Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) announced yesterday that it is in discussions with Cayman National, the parent of Cayman National Bank Ltd, for potential acquisition of a majority stakeâat least 51 per...
Butterfield has confirmed a ârestructuringâ has resulted in 23 jobs being lost, with thirteen of those in Bermuda.Â The other six jobs are in the Cayman Islands, while four are in Guernsey. âCustomer...
Seven lawyers from across Applebys global network have been recognised in the Chambers Global High Net Worth Guide 2018. Carlos de Serpa Pimentel, a partner and head of Applebys Private Client and Trusts team who is based...
Conyers Dill & Pearmanâs Private Client & Trust practice has been ranked Band 1 in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands in Chambers & Partnersâ High Net Worth guide. Conyers is the only firm in Bermuda...
In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange [BSX] LOM Financial Limited announced 2018 Half Year Financial Results. In a letter to shareholders, the Companyâs CEO stated: To our Shareholders: The first half of 2018...
The Private Client Global Elite list, which names the worldâs top lawyers advising ultra-high net worth clients, this year includes six lawyers from Conyers Dill & Pearman. Those listed are Alec Anderson, Ben...
Conyers Dill and Pearmans Private Client and Trust practice has been ranked Band 1 in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands in Chambers amp Partners High Net Worth guide. Conyers is the only firm in Bermuda ranked Band 1 for...
The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands is partnering with development company Rivi Gardner...
At age 21, Damayo Riley supervises five other persons at a salon in Grand Cayman. On Tuesdays, which are his days off, he reads books about leadership and business management.An avid reader, he is quick to point out that...
At age 21, Damayo Riley supervises five other persons at a salon in Grand Cayman. On Tuesdays, which are his days off, he reads books about leadership and business management.An avid reader, he is quick to point out that...
Conyers Dill & PearmanÂ announced that Justine Blakesley has been promoted to the newly created role of Global Head of Client Services. Mrs Blakesley will be responsible for the strategy and development of...
Justine Blakesley has been promoted to the newly created role of global head of client services at Conyers Dill and Pearman. She will be responsible for the strategy and development of Conyers client services business in...