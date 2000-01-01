NCBCM offers advice to Caribbean contingent of Angel Investors
Jamaica Observer

CORPORATE financiers and economists largely agree that the engine of growth in any economy is the private sector. However, what is not really emphasised is that the private sector's ability to grow is fuelled by a healthy...

Washington's new Africa policy suggests a changed Caribbean relationship
Jamaica Gleaner

What should one make of the recent announcement by the US president's national security adviser, John Bolton, outlining a new 'America First' policy towards Africa?If taken at face value it suggests that the US...

Digital economy could reduce youth unemployment
Jamaica Gleaner

Senior research fellow at the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Dr Indianna Minto-Coy, is urging Jamaicans to look at online entrepreneurship to address the...

Government says economy grew by more than two per cent in 2017
Montserrat Reporter

By staff writer BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Dec 13, CMC â The St. Kitts-Nevis government says the economy grew by 2.1 per cent last year as the twin island Federation continues to demonstrate resilience amidst prevailing...

FLOW files lawsuit against regulators
Antigua Observer

GEORGEâS, Grenada, CMC â The telecommunications company FLOW has filed a lawsuit against the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL), in a bid to revoke the 700-spectrum license granted to the...

Digicel says delivering largest LTE network in English-speaking C'bean
Jamaica Observer

TELECOMMUNICATIONS company Digicel says a multi-billion-dollar investment in bringing high-speed mobile Internet services to everyone, everywhere in the island has resulted in it delivering the largest LTE network in the...

Int'l trade policy issues involving Jamaica and Caribbean partners
Jamaica Observer

As we come to the end of 2018, I wish to provide an update on the international trade policy issues involving Jamaica and Caribbean partners:ÃÂ 1. Caricom/Caribbean Single Market and Economy

Tax as a force for good: can the Caribbean get on board?
Jamaica Observer

Humanity is facing massive environmental challenges. Our societies also face equally important social challenges, including enabling a growing population to develop to their full potential and find decent work....

Building a multimillion-dollar business
Jamaica Observer

THE Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship â Caribbean launched the premier Branson Centre Summit recently at the Spanish Court Hotel under the theme 'Building a multimillion-dollar business'.As the leading non-profit...

24 grants awarded at Caribbean Angel Investor Forum
Jamaica Observer

âDriving Growth Through Private Investmentâ, was the focus of the second Caribbean Angel Investor Forum held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The forum is part of the LINK-Caribbean...

David Jessop | At last, a time for action on the CSME
Jamaica Gleaner

At the conclusion of the recent special summit in Trinidad, Caricom heads of government issued the 'St Ann's Declaration'.It set out in the dusty language of officialese the measures being taken to breathe life into the...

Jamaica says CCJ a critical aspect of regional integration movement
Jamaica Observer

JAMAICA'S Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte says that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is a critical component in the regional integration movement and the functioning of the Caricom Single Market and Economy...

'The Bigger Data Network': Digicel promises to deliver high-speed service
Jamaica Gleaner

A multibillion-dollar invest-ment in bringing high-speed mobile Internet services to everyone everywhere in Jamaica has resulted in Digicel delivering the largest LTE network in the English-speaking Caribbean and bringing...

Regional stakeholders urged to prepare for strong winter tourist season
Jamaica Observer

MIAMI, United States (CMC) â Director General and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), Frank Comito has urged Caribbean's private sector to generate strong profits in the New Year with the...

Regional manufacturer says manufacturing should be backbone of Dominica’s economy
Dominica News Online

C.E.O of the Caribbean Agra Producers Association (CAPA), Dr. Gail Defoe, says a number ofÂ  steps need to be taken in order for Dominicaâs manufacturing association to grow. Speaking at a conference held at...

Caribbean Cement borrows $3b to pay back USD debt
Jamaica Gleaner

Caribbean Cement Company Limited and its mining subsidiary have acquired a five-year loan from National Commercial Bank Jamaica that will be used mainly to repay older debt.The $3.096 billion loan proceeds will be...

Dominica Represented at Entrepreneurship Summit
Dominica Vibes

With speakers of the likes of OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules and entrepreneurs and industry leaders; Patria Kaye-Aarons, Orlando Romain, Chok Ooi, Kimon Corion and Javette Nixon among others, the 2018...

New opportunities for women’s entrepreneurs
Dominica Vibes

Women entrepreneurs in Dominica will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from international business persons. This initiative is organized by the National Development Foundation and the Caribbean Climate Innovation...

Opportunity for international mentorship for women entrepreneurs
Dominica News Online

The National Development Foundation of Dominica Ltd (NDFD) in collaboration with the Caribbean Climate Innovation Center is offering the opportunity for women entrepreneurs in Dominica to gain valuable mentorship from...

BFM posts 16.9m for first nine months
Royal Gazette

BFampM Ltd posted net income of 16. 9 million for the first nine months of the year, helped by an 8 per cent reduction in operating expenses. The profits were up threefold from last years corresponding period, when...

Dominica represented at 2018 Caribbean Entrepreneurship Summit
Dominica News Online

Dominicaâs representative at the 2018 Entrepreneurship Summit Organized by the Grenada Association of US Exchange Alumni, Kerdisha St. Louis, has described the event as an excellent networking opportunity for...

The Caribbean: Confronting its demons
Jamaica Observer

Had the meeting of Caricom governments on the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) been the only event affecting the Caribbean in the first week of December, it would have been a week to celebrate. But, it was also...

Difficulties paying back overdue loan with the SLB
Jamaica Observer

Dear Claudienne,I am writing to you with deep frustration regarding my loan from the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB). I graduated from Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) in 2009. However, due to financial and other...

Strategic plan for Scotia Ja in 2019 ...Buildout of multi-platform, 1 branch to go
Jamaica Observer

With eyes on the proposed sale of Scotiabank's banking asset in nine Caribbean countries, and plans to divest its life insurance business in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to Sagicor, Chief Executive Officer David Noel...

New approach to tourism analysis long overdue
Jamaica Gleaner

Since the mid-2000s, the ability of the Caribbean tourism sector to generate rapid economic growth has been widely accepted by international financial institutions such as the IMF, World Bank and the Inter-American...

Market power abuse
Jamaica Gleaner

Jan Keil is an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at the University of the West Indies. He made his first contribution to this newspaper as guest columnist writing on 'Competition in the Jamaican banking...

