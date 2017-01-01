BVI premier to lead trade mission to Africa
Jamaica Observer

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) â Premier Dr D Orlando Smith is to lead a British Virgin Islands (BVI) trade mission to Africa in November.The November 5 -15 event will cover three countries and four of...

B-H Paints parent company acquires Antigua paint company
Jamaica Observer

Harris Paints Group, the parent company of Jamaican company B-H Paints, has acquired the assets of Antigua-based Lee Wind Paints.The acquisition gives Harris Paints Group sole manufacturing rights in Antigua in addition...

Tortuga eyes airports for visibility of tiny rum cakes
Jamaica Gleaner

Tortuga Holdings Limited is positioning its rum cakes at airports in both North America and the Caribbean, to deepen its penetration of the travel market, according to marketing manager Natalia Garcia.The company has...

Erica Raymond drives sales and growth at Yello Media
Jamaica Observer

Erica Raymond may not be the best known female executive in the Caribbean at the moment, but she is certainly highly respected for helping to chip away at that glass ceiling that had blocked the advancement of her sex for...

High demand for T&T’s cocoa beans
Trinidad Guardian

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon wants cocoa industry stakeholders to place more emphasis on developing a range of value added products. In an interview at the Cocoa Food Festival hosted by the Montserrat...

JP to package fried snacks for clients, smaller Tortuga cakes
Jamaica Gleaner

Jeffrey Hall, managing director of food and logistics conglomerate Jamaica Producers Group Limited, says for this year and beyond the company would place itself at the centre of major trends that fuel demand within the...

Conyers Dill & Pearman Promote Blakesley
Bernews

Conyers Dill & PearmanÂ announced that Justine Blakesley has been promoted to the newly created role of Global Head of Client Services. Mrs Blakesley will be responsible for the strategy and development of...

Blakesley promoted at law firm Conyers
Royal Gazette

Justine Blakesley has been promoted to the newly created role of global head of client services at Conyers Dill and Pearman. She will be responsible for the strategy and development of Conyers client services business in...

Caricom concern over money laundering law
Trinidad Guardian

GEORGETOWN, GuyanaâThe 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) grouping said it is âdeeply concernedâ about the potential impact on the economies of some of its associate members as Britain lawmakers get...

Hollywood-style soundtracks in the Caribbean
Jamaica Observer

So where do you go to get the background music for advertisements and other electronic media? If you want something more than the free tracks off the Internet, yet you want a professional approach to music, then the...

ECCB Governor says hurricane reversed significant strides in 2017
Trinidad Guardian

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts â Hurricanes Irma and Maria that swept through the Lesser Antilles in September ârudely interrupted and reversedâ the significant stride that had been made by the Eastern Caribbean...

Rum cake market on the rise
Jamaica Gleaner

More companies are seeking a slice of the rum cake market dominated by Tortuga International, which makes roughly US$18 million in sales, regionally.The makers of Kiss cakes launched a rum fruitcake for Christmas, while...

Tortuga Rum Cakes — born in Cayman, grown in Jamaica
Jamaica Observer

A flu virus and a heart transplant are an unlikely combination to inspire something meaningful. But at Tortuga International Holdings Limited â the company that produces Tortuga Rum Cakes â it has helped to...

Recognition grows for Conyers
Royal Gazette

Conyers Dill amp Pearman has once again been recognised as a leading law firm by The Legal 500 2018 Caribbean, Asia-Pacific and UK directories. The firm has 40 ranked lawyers in Bermuda, up 18 per cent on a year ago, and...

Trini honoured for ICT initiati
Trinidad Guardian

Long before Dr Didacus Jules was Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, heâd already decided to get in touch with Bevil Wooding. Jules, then the Registrar and CEO of the Caribbean...

Tortuga and Home Shopping Network celebrate 10-year partnership
Jamaica Observer

Tortuga , the Caribbean's leading rum cake and rum-based confectionery brand, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of partnership with the Home Shopping Network.

Steven Napier Joins EY Bermuda TAS Practice
Bernews

EY Bermuda Ltd. announced that Steven Napier has joined its Transaction Advisory Services [TAS] practice as an executive director in the Hamilton, Bermuda office. In this role, he will oversee valuation and business...

St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other Caribbean countries
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â St Vincent and the Grenadines' tourism sector is expected to benefit as a result of the damage caused to other Caribbean islands by hurricanes Irma and Maria last month, Prime Minister...

Trade minister Gopee-Scoon: Govt to crack down on profiteering
Trinidad Guardian

Government will closely monitor post-budget price adjustments to address any profiteering since businesses must also be part of the 2018 burden-sharing, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said yesterday. Speaking in the...

Estera Raises Over $10K For BVI Employees
Bernews

Estera has raised more than $10,000 to donate to colleagues in its British Virgin Islands [BVI] office following the devastation of hurricanes Maria and Irma, with employees in Esteraâs Bermuda office also...

Estera staff raise funds for BVI colleagues
Royal Gazette

Employees of administration services company Estera have raised more than 10,000 to donate to colleagues in its British Virgin Islands BVI office following the devastation of hurricanes Maria and Irma. Staff from Esteras...

SOTIC opens against the backdrop of devastation caused by hurricanes
Trinidad Guardian

Chairman of the Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), Dionisio DâAguilar, who is also the Bahamas Tourism and Aviation Minister, told the opening ceremony of the annual State of Tourism Industry...

EY Named 2017 Accounting Firm Of The Year
Bernews

EY was recently honored as âAccounting Firm of the Yearâ at the Reactions North America Awards. David Brown, Senior Partner of EY Bermuda Ltd. and Regional Insurance Leader for Bermuda, Bahamas, the Cayman...

LIAT announces limited service to hurricane affected countries
Jamaica Observer

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) â The Antigua-based regional airline, LIAT, on Sunday announced limited operations to several of the hurricane-battered countries, including Dominica and the British Virgin Islands (BVI).The...

LIAT announces limited service to hurricane battered countries
Nation News

ST JOHNâS â The Antigua-based regional airline, LIAT, Sunday announced limited operations to several of the hurricane battered countries, including Dominica and the British Virgin islands (BVI). The...

Firms Move Staff To Bermuda Due To Hurricane
Bernews

[Written byÂ Don Burgess] Hurricane Irma has forced law and accounting firms to uproot some of their employees to Bermuda from the British Virgin Islands. Conyers Dill & Pearman, Appleby, EY, and Deloitte are just...

