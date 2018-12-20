Sylvan Richards: Where Is Government’s Plan?
Bernews

âThis Government needs to start communicating with its people about how they are going to address the real issues facing Bermuda,â Shadow Minister of Home Affairs Sylvan Richards said, asking, âWhere is the...

0
Saving tips and how to become a millionaire
Royal Gazette

Can I be honest? Im tired of hearing people make millionaires out to be big, bad wolves. That all wealthy people are evil, greedy, self-centred people who inherited or stole money to get rich. Its as if there were...

0
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting December 22
Bernews

The Department of Marine & Ports Services has released the weekly shipping schedule for ship arrivals commencing on Saturday December 22nd. On Sunday Eco Dominator LPG tanker is expected, and on Monday the Viking Sun...

0
Beware of those return of premium policies
Royal Gazette

Dear Dave,Im thinking about signing up for a return of premium life insurance policy. It costs more per month than other policies, but it allows you to get all your money back after 30 years assuming you live that long....

0
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 21 2018
Bernews

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 21 2018
Bernews

Tonight’s British Airways Flight Is On Schedule
Bernews

Following the recent closure of Gatwick Airportâs runway, British Airways flight 2233 from London departed as scheduled today [Dec 21] and is due to arrive in Bermuda shortly, with the airline saying âall...

0
Ascendant and BFM shares decline
Royal Gazette

Shares of BFampM Ltd fell by 20 cents, or 1. 2 per cent, to 16. 20 after 20,000 traded on The Royal GazetteBSX Index. Also falling was Ascendant Group, which was 10 cents lower, or 0. 6 per cent down, at 16. 90 after...

0
Finance Minister On Economic Substance Act
Bernews

[Written by Minister of Finance Curtis Dickinson] On Monday, December 17, the House of Assembly united to pass the Economic Substance Act 2018. This saw all 36 Parliamentarians united in defence of and support of our...

0
BMA Alternative Capital & Captive Report 2018
Bernews

The Bermuda Monetary Authority today [Dec 21] released its first annual BMA Alternative Capital Report 2018. Information contained in the Alternative Capital Report was extracted from Alternative Capital Schedules and...

0
Burt and Cannonier clash over fintech jobs
Royal Gazette

A total of 161 applicants based in Bermuda have applied for 27 jobs listed on a careers site for financial technology firm Bitcarbon, the companys founder and chief executive said last night. Cormac Kinney, an American...

0
Winning entrepreneurs meet Premier
Royal Gazette

Winners of the eleventh Annual Rocket Pitch competition were welcomed at the Cabinet Office by David Burt. The Premier chatted with the entrepreneurs whose ideas were judged the best in this years contest, which was...

0
Hamilton Re has summer intern slots
Royal Gazette

Bermudian-based Hamilton Re is inviting applications from students entering their junior year of college who are interested in participating in an intern programme during the summer. Reporting into the catastrophe...

0
Paws and Claws opens shop in Hamilton
Royal Gazette

Pet owners are increasingly seeking out healthier food options for their animals, including organic choices. That is one of the reasons why the owner of a new pet and pet supplies shop in Hamilton believes the business...

0
Gas Stations: Opening Hours Over The Holiday
Bernews

The islandâs main gas stations â RUBiS Energy Bermuda and Esso-branded Service Stations â have provided information for the public on their opening hours across their various locations during the Christmas...

0
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 20 2018
Bernews

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Dec 20 2018
Bernews

Apply For Hamilton Re Intern Programme
Bernews

Hamilton Re, the Bermuda platform for Hamilton Insurance Group, is inviting applications from students entering their junior year of college who are interested in participating in an intern programme during the summer of...

0
Abir spreads festive cheer to those in need
Royal Gazette

Insurance and reinsurance companies in Bermuda are doing a little more to make the festive season more enjoyable for Bermudians in need. Many of the companies that make up the Association of Bermuda Insurers and...

0
OTs Expected To Have Public Registers By 2023
Bernews

The United Kingdom âwill prepare draft legislation by the end of 2020, with all Overseas Territories expected to have fully functioning public registers by the end of 2023.â This was stated by Minister of State...

0
TMR Spreads Holiday Cheer At Lefroy House
Bernews

Tokio Millennium Re [TMR] has been spreading holiday cheer to the residents of Lefroy House for the past six years. It all started when TMR supported the Centre on Philanthropyâs Holiday Cheer appeal and picked...

0
Digicel Extend ‘Gift Of More’ Beyond Customers
Bernews

Digicel Extend ‘Gift Of More’ Beyond Customers
Bernews

Column: ‘Time To Come Clean’ On Arbitrade
Bernews

[Opinion column written by Michael Dunkley] After the Premierâs Question period last Friday in Parliament, Premier David Burt was forced to take the seldom used âPersonal Explanationâ period during the next...

0
Marriott breach losses could reach 600m
Royal Gazette

Catastrophe risk modelling firm AIR Worldwide estimates that the direct cyberincident losses for the Marriott breach will be between 200 million and 600 million. AIRs loss estimates are based on the assumption that 500...

0
BHS team leaps to top of investment table
Royal Gazette

A team from Bermuda High School has jumped to the top of the KPMG Investment Challenge leaderboard. The Business. brains team improved the value of its virtual stock portfolio by 2. 6 per cent in December, to 104,135....

0
