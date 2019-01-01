There is good news for motorists tonight. The price per gallon of regular fuel is expected to decrease at midnight tonight. The price will go down by thirty-five cents, from [...]
In the months before Guatemalaâs referendum in April this year, a number of non-governmental agencies took the lead in a âYESâ vote campaign.Â One private sector group, however, had to [...]
The cost of living dipped marginally in November, as consumers prices went down by point zero two percent.Â Thatâs according to the Statistical Institute of Belize which has released the [...]
Like the Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill, it was necessary for the International Business Companies Amendment Bill to be passed before the year ends. That bill seeks to eliminate [...]
The Senate also passed the Income and Business Tax Amendment Bill which seeks not only to create a tax regime for companies engaged in certain business activities but also to [...]
The Peopleâs United Party calls the hike a shameful act of duplicity on the part of both the Government of Belize and the state-owned B.E.L. Â A release states that just [...]
Brace up, because the first order of business in the New Year is an increase in the cost of electricity beginning, January first, 2019. If approved, it will be the [...]
This coming Saturday, the Belize City Council will be launching its first ever tree lighting ceremony at the Battlefield Park in downtown Belize City.Â A forty-foot Christmas tree will be [...]
The sixth edition of BELTRADEâs Investment magazine was launched this morning with the theme, âOur Green Economy, Your Trade Opportunity.âÂ As the name suggests, the magazine is geared towards...
Fuel consumers across the country are rejoicing tonight at a decrease in fuel prices. Premium gasoline went down by eighteen cents from eleven dollars and fifty cents to eleven dollars [...]
The Financial Secretary also offered comment about the state of the countryâs economy. Â Earlier this year, an internal memo issued by Joseph Waight was leaked. In that memo, Waight pointedly [...]
Belize Trade and Investment Development Service, in collaboration with the European Union, hosted a one-day workshop on financing options available through the Angel Investment methodology. Belize is one of four [...]
On Monday, the Belize Credit Union League signed a project with the Inter-American Development Bank Lab to boost climate resilience for farmers and fisherfolk through green microfinance in Belize. Under [...]
Cabinet has approved a national trade policy that will be officially launched in January. While some entrepreneurs have been able to sell their products to the region and elsewhere, many [...]
Millions of dollars were scammed from persons who invested heavily in securing a prime parcel of land in Sanctuary Bay, by a convict carrying out the operation from behind bars [...]
Small and micro business owners converged today in Belize City at the annual entrepreneurship convention. The event provides the sector with information on how to tap into opportunities and grow [...]
Figures were released today in respect of the performance of the economy; they show that the gross domestic product grew by more than three percent and that the cost of [...]
Belize is one of three countries participating in a three-year pilot project which aims to contribute towards developing an enabling national policy and regulatory frameworks for the sustainable management of [...]
Orange Walk Town is known for its tacos and tacos lovers from across the country can attest that the tacos of âShuga Cityâ are the best.Â This is why Dillon [...]
PLACENCIA, Belize (CMC) â A leading Caribbean academic says that while Venezuela's PetroCaribe initiative helped participating Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries get through a difficult patch, it also deterred...
FOR years, Jamaica has tried to reconnect its ginger to the world market with little success, but as the country fights the Ginger rhizome Rot disease that has stunted its progress, the Food and Agriculture Organization...
In October, the Caribbean Court of Justice ordered the Government of Belize to repay businessman David Gegg more than half a million dollars. Gegg is the owner of Cruise Solutions [...]
BELTRAIDE held the final pitch for its Business Hackathon today in Belize City. Three four-member teams of I.C.T. professionals and students are the finalists having competed against other teams to [...]
âtis the season for giving and while Belizeans across the country are preparing their annual wish list, government has also put together its budget for the Christmas Cheer program.Â This [...]
The Belize Training and Employment Centre, BTEC, was created to prepare individuals with skills in different disciplines so as to provide them a higher chance of being employed. Today, forty [...]
Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner announced today that the council has been able to collect significantly more income due to the councilâs efficiency in revenue collection, hard stance against political [...]