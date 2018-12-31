Though Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey was unable to say just how many will be getting wages again, he promised the number will be noteworthy. âIn our conversation with...
Cabinet has approved the policy on decriminalizing illegal vending.This was revealed by Minister of Small Business Entrepreneurship and Commerce Dwight Sutherland, as he spoke to media representatives...
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) likes the way the Barbados economy is being fixed, calling it an âexcellent startâ. But as IMF mission leader Dr Bert van Selm lauded the implementation of this...
So far, so good. That, essentially, is the International Monetary Fundâs (IMF) verdict on Barbadosâ efforts to fix its ailing economy. The commendation came from IMF economist Bert van Selm, who...
Barbados has been applauded for the positive steps it is taking to fix its ailing economy by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The commendation came from IMF economist Bert van Selm, who conducted...
Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation, the Canadian entity seeking to acquire Sagicor Financial Corporation, has negotiated initial three-year contracts with the country heads in Barbados...
Blue Dot Data Intelligence Ltd, one of the three companies to receive an injection of capital from SSL Ventures, has expanded its service offerings to Barbados and is close to signing off on another agreement in Trinidad...
The Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce has advised that the Trust Loan Fund Unit, located at Building #4 Suite 102, Harbour Road, St Michael, will be closed today, December 6, and...
Jameela Hollingsworth is currently in the United Sates participating on the US Department of Stateâs International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). She is taking part in a three-week project on Women...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell says he was not surprised at the decision by Scotiabank to sell its operations in nine Caribbean countries, saying he was also happy to see a...
Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd (Sagicor), which is listed on the Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and London stock exchanges, announced today that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Alignvest...
Â Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited, which is listed on the Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and London Stock Exchanges, announced today that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement...
The Ministry of Small Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship has advised that the Trust Loan Fund Unit, located at Building #4 Suite 102, Harbour Road, St Michael, will be closed on Wednesday, November...
Fed up with what they term biased treatment and the widening rift between Antigua and Barbados, locally-based LIAT pilots have joined the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW). Traditionally, LIAT...
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The Barbados Government Tuesday announced plans to provide a hefty reduction in corporation taxes for businesses and urged them to share the benefits with citizens.Prime Minister Mia...
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) last week opened another 50 of the most over-the-top luxury suites in Barbados, bringing to 552 the total number of rooms and suites offered by the resort chain and establishing it as...
The children at Grantley Adams Memorial School have gone silent, but the noise isnât over yet. Alistair Alexander, president of the Barbados Association of Retailers, Vendors and Entrepreneurs (BARVEN),...
The desire to try something new helped Nazinga Henry fuel her entrepreneurial drive. Though Henry enjoyed making fine handcrafted jewellery, she wanted to express her artistic ability through a different...
The state of Barbadosâ struggling economy sits at the top of Bishop-designate Senator Reverend Michael Maxwellâs list of concerns. As the Anglican Bishop of Barbados-elect prepares for his new role,...
Barbados has received its first credit rating upgrade in several years as Governmentâs efforts to fix the economy take root. On Friday, international rating agency Standard & Poorâs (S&P) raised its...
Barbados has signalled that as of December 31, 2018, the country will no longer be issuing licences for International Business Companies (IBC) and International Societies with Restricted Liability (ISRL) entities....
The air was charged with excitement when ministers of Government, leaders in the small business sector, prospective entrepreneurs and a host of other guests gathered at the Harbour Road premises for the...
The air was charged with excitement when ministers of Government, leaders in the small business sector, prospective entrepreneurs and a host of other guests gathered at the Harbour Road premises for the...
A major case related to the collapse of CLICO has finally been settled, releasing millions of dollars for the benefit of policyholders. In a victory for the attorneys of the judicial manager, Deloitte...
Emerging and established fashion designers across the Caribbean are being urged to dig deeper into the region's cultures in creating styles that appeal to the global market. Last month, fashion influencers, bloggers,...
Vice President (Operations) at the Barbados based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Monia La Bennett , says the region could transform its energy sector and diversify economic activity by exploring marine renewable energy...