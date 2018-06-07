FOR years, Jamaica has tried to reconnect its ginger to the world market with little success, but as the country fights the Ginger rhizome Rot disease that has stunted its progress, the Food and Agriculture Organization...
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) â Several Caribbean countries, including The Bahamas and Jamaica, have recorded improvements in absolute terms on the ease of doing business, indicating that they are getting closer to...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â The Bahamas government says it âstrongly refutesâ media reports that the country has been blacklisted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has been listed in the top ten best resorts in the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Turks & Caicos in the 2018 CondÃ© Nast Traveler Readersâ Choice Awards, and was ranked the best...
Nassau, Bahamas:With marked reduction from its main source market, the United States, and only a marginal increase out of Europe, tourist arrivals into the region in the last six months has been a mixed bag.Indications...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â Regional tourism officials attended a three-day conference aimed at exploring the possibilities and opportunities to rejuvenate, recreate and reconnect for new directions in Caribbean...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â The former United States President, Bill Clinton, Wednesday urged the Caribbean to continue to expand efforts to rejuvenate the regional tourist industry and guide the countries towards a...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â The Bahamas g overnment has welcomed the rating given to the country by the United States-based rating agency, Moody's Investors Services, saying it reflects stabilisation in t he Bahamas'...
As T&T gears up for the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Port-of-Spain this November, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the growth of the local manufacturing sector relies heavily on the success of the Caricom...
Garfield Sinclair joined the embattled Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) this month with an explicit mission to grow revenues in the affluent Caribbean territory.BTC owner Liberty is attempting to turn around the...
Anthony Pierre, a Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of T&T (ICATT), has been re-elected as head of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC). At ICACâs 30th Annual...
The Reefs has been awarded #14 in the Travel & Leisure Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Bahamas, with hotels being rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. A Reefs...
NASSAU, The Bahamas (CMC) â The Bahamas has no intention of signing on to the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has told citizens.He made his country's position clear on his...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â The Central Bank of The Bahamas has announced plans to introduce a pilot digital currency for the country.This is according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest,...
MIAMI, United States (AP) â Royal Caribbean has invested US$120 million in a 15-year-old ship as part of a plan to attract younger travellers with shorter cruises.A company news release says the Mariner of the Seas...
CFA Societies in The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago have joined forces to encourage investment professionals across the region to place clients' interest above their own. The...
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) â The Government of The Bahamas will be increasing Value Added Tax (VAT) by 12 per cent as of July 1.This was revealed in the Government's 2018/2019 Budget Communication implementing the Policy...
BRUSSELSâThe Council of the European Union (EU) has announced the removal of The Bahamas and St Kitts Nevis from the EUâs list of non-co-operative tax jurisdictions. However, T&T remains on the list along...
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AFP) â The European Union (EU) on Friday removed the Caribbean nations of The Bahamas and Saint Kitts and Nevis from a blacklist of tax havens, bringing the number of jurisdictions to seven. The...
BRUSSELSâTwo Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries are likely to be removed from the European Union list of tax havens next week, when European finance ministers meet here. The Bahamas and St Kitts-Nevis had in the...
Craig Barley [pictured] has joined Butterfield Trust [Bahamas] Limited as Managing Director, where he will have overall responsibility for the management and development of Butterfieldâs Bahamas-based trust business,...