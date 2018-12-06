Regional telecommunications giant Digicel has publicly denied allegations made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne over the weekend that it is taking advantage of local customers. Browne, who was speaking on his radio...
The film industry inÂ Antigua and Barbuda is set to receive a major shot in the arm from a Chinese private sector film group. The agreement cementing the partnership was presented Tuesday evening during an exchange of...
The parliamentary representative for Barbuda, Trevor Walker, is advising the government to shift its focus from cruise tourism because, according to him, it is too expensive to maintain. Walker said the focus should...
A team from Dominica was expected to meet with LIAT officials in Antigua today, Thursday December 6, 2018, to discuss the improvement of air access to this country. Tourism minister, senator Robert Tonge, said this was an...
On Universal Childrenâs Day this year,Â November 20th 2018, Saint Lucia joined its sister islands of Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda in the passage of theÂ Child Justice BillÂ and...
Republic Holdings paying US$123m for nine Scotia operationsAntigua plans to block transactionScotiabank Canada announced an agreement Tuesday to sell its banking operations in nine markets in the Caribbean to Republic...
Scotiabank yesterday announced an agreementÂ to sell its banking operations in nineÂ non-core markets in theÂ CaribbeanÂ to Trinidad-based Republic Financial Holdings Limited. The countries included...
The countryâs fisheries minister is among over 4,000 participants currently gathered in Nairobi Kenya discussing Blue Economy opportunities.
Fed up with what they term biased treatment and the widening rift between Antigua and Barbados, locally-based LIAT pilots have joined the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW). Traditionally, LIAT...
As the redevelopment of the island of Barbuda continues since its devastation more than a year ago by Hurricane Irma, Jamaican-based company CAC 2000 Ltd has been selected to join an international engineering team...
Prime Minister Gaston Browne reported an impressive statistic during his Independence Day address.Â He stated that private sector savings had increased from EC$1.1 billion in December 2013 to EC$1.6 billion in December...
ST. JOHNâS, Antigua, Oct 30, CMC â The cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, is proposing a salary freeze for the next three years for its employees as well as agree on a proposal that future salary increases...
Tourism stakeholders, who are responsible for marketing the twin island destination, from beach safety to accommodation, and other private sector partners, are meeting this week to examine the strategies used to market...
Young entrepreneurs, 35 years old and under, took full advantage of the opportunity to promote their businesses on Thursday during the annual Youth Exhibition and Health Expo hosted at the Multi-Purpose Cultural Centre by...
Daren Leslie Dunnah, a LIAT flight operations supervisor, is facing more charges as the police wrap up their probe into the importation of cannabis into Antigua and Barbuda.
A reward has been offered by Colombian authorities for anyone who can locate the body or whereabouts of an Antigua man who went missing while vacationing with his aunt in the South American country. On Wednesday the...
(Antigua Observer) A flight operations supervisor at LIAT has been busted for the alleged importation and possession of drugs. Daren Leslie Dunnah, the airline employee, was arrested some time this week after the police...
The LIAT fight operations supervisor accused of smuggling drugs into the country is expected in court before a magistrate this morning.
Caribbean finance ministers have agreed on the urgent need for a deposit insurance system, to provide some protection for depositors against losses due to the failure of financial institutions.According to Antigua and...
A flight operations supervisor at LIAT has been busted for the alleged importation and possession of drugs. Daren Leslie Dunnah, the airline employee, was arrested some time this week after the police and Customs...
Harris Paints Group, the parent company of Jamaican company B-H Paints, has acquired the assets of Antigua-based Lee Wind Paints.The acquisition gives Harris Paints Group sole manufacturing rights in Antigua in addition...
Two of the countryâs leading business personalities participated in the third annual Bubbles Beyond Borders (Antigua) development workshop.
Jamaican baking company Honey Bun has secured clients in Antigua and the Cayman Islands for distribution of its Buccaneer Jamaica pocket-size rum cakes.The product, which is the latest addition to Honey Bun's portfolio,...
Antigua and Barbuda had much to celebrate over the weekend as four of the six youth basketballers were selected for the final leg of the Digicel NBA Jumpstart program where they will travel to the U.S. for an...
The six-member contingent that will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Digicel NBA Elite camp in Trinidad and Tobago was geared up and ready to go on Friday. Shamar Joseph, Jevonte Valerie, Jabari Williams, Nia Coates,...