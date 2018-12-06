Digicel denies claims made by PM
Antigua Observer

Regional telecommunications giant Digicel has publicly denied allegations made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne over the weekend that it is taking advantage of local customers. Browne, who was speaking on his radio...

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China
Antigua Observer

The film industry inÂ  Antigua and Barbuda is set to receive a major shot in the arm from a Chinese private sector film group. The agreement cementing the partnership was presented Tuesday evening during an exchange of...

Walker: Cruise tourism is crippling the economy
Antigua Observer

The parliamentary representative for Barbuda, Trevor Walker, is advising the government to shift its focus from cruise tourism because, according to him, it is too expensive to maintain. Walker said the focus should...

Efforts continue to improve air access to Dominica
Dominica News Online

A team from Dominica was expected to meet with LIAT officials in Antigua today, Thursday December 6, 2018, to discuss the improvement of air access to this country. Tourism minister, senator Robert Tonge, said this was an...

Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills
Dominica News Online

On Universal Childrenâs Day this year,Â November 20th 2018, Saint Lucia joined its sister islands of Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda in the passage of theÂ Child Justice BillÂ and...

Republic Holdings paying US$123m for nine Scotia operations
Jamaica Gleaner

Republic Holdings paying US$123m for nine Scotia operationsAntigua plans to block transactionScotiabank Canada announced an agreement Tuesday to sell its banking operations in nine markets in the Caribbean to Republic...

Scotiabank to sell nine operations in Caribbean
Jamaica Gleaner

Scotiabank yesterday announced an agreementÂ to sell its banking operations in nineÂ non-core markets in theÂ CaribbeanÂ to Trinidad-based Republic Financial Holdings Limited. The countries included...

Minister Jonas in Kenya for Blue Economy conference
Antigua Observer

The countryâs fisheries minister is among over 4,000 participants currently gathered in Nairobi Kenya discussing Blue Economy opportunities.

Pilots move
Nation News

Fed up with what they term biased treatment and the widening rift between Antigua and Barbados, locally-based LIAT pilots have joined the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW). Traditionally, LIAT...

CAC selected for redevelopment project in Barbuda
Jamaica Observer

As the redevelopment of the island of Barbuda continues since its devastation more than a year ago by Hurricane Irma, Jamaican-based company CAC 2000 Ltd has been selected to join an international engineering team...

EDITORIAL: Investing in ourselves
Antigua Observer

Prime Minister Gaston Browne reported an impressive statistic during his Independence Day address.Â He stated that private sector savings had increased from EC$1.1 billion in December 2013 to EC$1.6 billion in December...

LIAT holding talks with regional trade unions
Antigua Observer

ST. JOHNâS, Antigua, Oct 30, CMC â The cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, is proposing a salary freeze for the next three years for its employees as well as agree on a proposal that future salary increases...

Stakeholders meet to discuss tourism marketing strategies for Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua Observer

Tourism stakeholders, who are responsible for marketing the twin island destination, from beach safety to accommodation, and other private sector partners, are meeting this week to examine the strategies used to market...

Young business owners show off their talent
Antigua Observer

Young entrepreneurs, 35 years old and under, took full advantage of the opportunity to promote their businesses on Thursday during the annual Youth Exhibition and Health Expo hosted at the Multi-Purpose Cultural Centre by...

Flight operations worker gets more drug charges
Antigua Observer

Daren Leslie Dunnah, a LIAT flight operations supervisor, is facing more charges as the police wrap up their probe into the importation of cannabis into Antigua and Barbuda.

Colombia search for missing Antiguan called off
Antigua Observer

A reward has been offered by Colombian authorities for anyone who can locate the body or whereabouts of an Antigua man who went missing while vacationing with his aunt in the South American country. On Wednesday the...

Liat travel advisory #2
Antigua Observer

Voice of the People Live Radio Click station logos to pop out players. Observer Online Observer Radio Observer Media Group Connect with Us 2016 The Daily Observer Ltd. Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 6.0.1; SM-J700H...

Drug bust, LIAT supervisor charged
Dominica Vibes

(Antigua Observer) A flight operations supervisor at LIAT has been busted for the alleged importation and possession of drugs. Daren Leslie Dunnah, the airline employee, was arrested some time this week after the police...

Drug charges for airline worker
Antigua Observer

The LIAT fight operations supervisor accused of smuggling drugs into the country is expected in court before a magistrate this morning.

Caricom leaders want protection for depositors against failed financial institutions
Jamaica Observer

Caribbean finance ministers have agreed on the urgent need for a deposit insurance system, to provide some protection for depositors against losses due to the failure of financial institutions.According to Antigua and...

Drug bust, LIAT supervisor charged
Antigua Observer

A flight operations supervisor at LIAT has been busted for the alleged importation and possession of drugs. Daren Leslie Dunnah, the airline employee, was arrested some time this week after the police and Customs...

B-H Paints parent company acquires Antigua paint company
Jamaica Observer

Harris Paints Group, the parent company of Jamaican company B-H Paints, has acquired the assets of Antigua-based Lee Wind Paints.The acquisition gives Harris Paints Group sole manufacturing rights in Antigua in addition...

Local Entrepreneurs Learn the Importance of Branding
Antigua Observer

Two of the countryâs leading business personalities participated in the third annual Bubbles Beyond Borders (Antigua) development workshop.

Honey Bun gets toehold in Cayman, Antigua
Jamaica Observer

Jamaican baking company Honey Bun has secured clients in Antigua and the Cayman Islands for distribution of its Buccaneer Jamaica pocket-size rum cakes.The product, which is the latest addition to Honey Bun's portfolio,...

Country Boasts Four Selections at NBA Jumpstart Camp
Antigua Observer

Antigua and Barbuda had much to celebrate over the weekend as four of the six youth basketballers were selected for the final leg of the Digicel NBA Jumpstart program where they will travel to the U.S. for an...

Team Antigua and Barbuda gear up for NBA Jumpstart Clinic
Antigua Observer

The six-member contingent that will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Digicel NBA Elite camp in Trinidad and Tobago was geared up and ready to go on Friday. Shamar Joseph, Jevonte Valerie, Jabari Williams, Nia Coates,...

