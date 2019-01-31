Scotiabank to sell nine operations in Caribbean
Jamaica Gleaner

Scotiabank yesterday announced an agreementÂ to sell its banking operations in nineÂ non-core markets in theÂ CaribbeanÂ to Trinidad-based Republic Financial Holdings Limited. The countries included...

0
CIBC FirstCaribbean shutters Anguilla operation
Jamaica Observer

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank will close its Anguilla office on Thursday, 31 January 2019.The announcement, which came by way of a press release, follows on economic downturn in the Caribbean island resulting in...

0
Anguilla to receive US$5.6-m loan from CDB
Jamaica Observer

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada â The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) says its board has approved a loan of US$5.6 million to assist the Government of Anguilla in meeting its fiscal obligations after the destruction caused by...

0
Smith earns Windies recall
Trinidad Guardian

Windward Islands batsman Devon Smith has been recalled to the Windies team for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in the Caribbean. The left-handed Smith and Leewards wicketkeeper/batsman, Devon Smith and Leewards...

0
Caricom concern over money laundering law
Trinidad Guardian

GEORGETOWN, GuyanaâThe 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) grouping said it is âdeeply concernedâ about the potential impact on the economies of some of its associate members as Britain lawmakers get...

0
ECCB Governor says hurricane reversed significant strides in 2017
Trinidad Guardian

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts â Hurricanes Irma and Maria that swept through the Lesser Antilles in September ârudely interrupted and reversedâ the significant stride that had been made by the Eastern Caribbean...

0
Police investigate mid-morning shooting incident in George Hill
Anguilla Life

The Royal Anguilla Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred in George Hill in the area of the DIGICEL Cooperate

0
St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other Caribbean countries
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) â St Vincent and the Grenadines' tourism sector is expected to benefit as a result of the damage caused to other Caribbean islands by hurricanes Irma and Maria last month, Prime Minister...

0
Trade minister Gopee-Scoon: Govt to crack down on profiteering
Trinidad Guardian

Government will closely monitor post-budget price adjustments to address any profiteering since businesses must also be part of the 2018 burden-sharing, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said yesterday. Speaking in the...

0
SOTIC opens against the backdrop of devastation caused by hurricanes
Trinidad Guardian

Chairman of the Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), Dionisio DâAguilar, who is also the Bahamas Tourism and Aviation Minister, told the opening ceremony of the annual State of Tourism Industry...

0
World Council of Credit Unions activates Caribbean Relief Fund
Trinidad Guardian

BRIDGETOWN â The World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) has activated a Caribbean Relief Fund to support credit unions that have been affected by Hurricane Irma that recently devastated sections of the Caribbean ....

0
Govt to renegotiate hurricane insurance scheme
Nassau Guardian

The Bahamas government is in talks with the CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) to split The Bahamas into three regions in order to get the most out of the countryâs tropical...

0
CCRIF SPC to give Bahamas $234K payout after Irma
Nassau Guardian

Hurricane Irma has triggered payments from CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) of approximately US$29.6 million, with The Bahamas receiving $234,000. A release from CCRIF SPC yesterday...

0
Digicel donates to Caribbean countries affected by #Irma
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Digicel Trinidad & Tobago says it has donated crucial supplies to Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, which were severely affected by Hurricane Irma last week.In a release today, the...

0
CHTA ready to assist hurricane-affected islands
Nassau Guardian

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has vowed to begin mobilizing for Hurricane Irma-affected islands as assessments begin to come in to the organization. The CHTA in a release yesterday âexpressed...

0
LIAT announces flight disruptions due to Hurricane Irma
Dominica News Online

LIAT wishes to advise passengers that due to the impending passage of Hurricane Irma that several destinations will be affected. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, St....

0
New CEO appointed for Digicel Anguilla
Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Digicel today announced the appointment of Kerchelle Jn Charles-Hodge as Chief Executive Officer for its Anguilla operations effective August 2017.In this role, Charles-Hodge will have oversight...

0
ECCB offers re-assurance about safety of currency
Trinidad Guardian

BASSETERRE, St Kitts âThe ECCB continues take steps to deter the circulation of counterfeit notes and to protect the stability of the Eastern Caribbean currency,â the ECCB said. The statement by the ECCB, which...

0
IMF study on Caribbean: VAT can yield more revenue
Trinidad Guardian

WASHINGTONâ The IMF has released a Working Paper that reviewed the tax administration reforms that have been undertaken by 20 Caribbean countries with the support of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the...

1
Bloomberg: Princess One Of Best New Resorts
Bernews

Bloomberg has highlighted the Hamilton Princess as one of the âBest New Resorts in the Caribbean,â saying that their â$100 million investment has breathed new life into this grand dame.â Saying that...

1
Chris, Romain for Moonsplash fest
Jamaica Observer

FORMER winners of the televised talent show Digicel Rising Stars, Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo have been announced as the headliners for this yearâs staging of the Moonsplash Festival on the Caribbean island...

1
Fitch upgrades TCL
Trinidad Guardian

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Trinidad Cement Limitedâs (TCL) local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to B+ from B-. The ratings upgrade reflects Cemexâs increased ownership of TCL to at least 70...

1
Fitch: Cemex buyout good for TCL
Trinidad Guardian

International ratings agency Fitch says a meaningful increase in Cemexâs current indirect 39.5 per cent ownership of Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) would be a positive ratings trigger. The Mexican company recently...

1
LIAT discontinues service to Anguilla and Nevis
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER Â  ST. JOHNâS , Antigua, Nov. 20, CMC â Regional carrier LIAT, has opted not to continue service to the islands of Anguilla and Nevis, following the expiration of a short tern arrangement with...

1
LIAT sever ties with Caribbean Helicopters
Antigua Observer

Regional carrier Liat said it will be severing its short-term relationship with Caribbean Helicopters which had been facilitating airlift to and from Anguilla.

1
Lifeguard killed in Negril collision
Jamaica Observer

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica â Thirty-four-year-old Weldon White, lifeguard of Nampriel Heights, Negril, Westmoreland, died as a result of injuries sustained during a motorcycle collision along the Norman Manley Boulevard...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Miss Anguilla, Dee-Ann Rogers wins Miss Universe Great Britain

Jamaica's BATV to expand regionally

Rebuilding after Irma

Three crowns in one week for King Zacari

Omari’s walking on Sunshine

Chris, Romain for Moonsplash fest

A-Math comes up with with new formula

SPORTS more
Two veteran players back on Dominica football team for St. Martin leg

Devon Smith back in the West Indies test team

Smith earns Windies recall

‘the Dream’ Delivers Gold

Liam Sheppard…rising tennis star

T&T, regional boxers clash in CAC warm-up

T&T, regional boxers clash in CAC warm-up

POLITICS more
Devon Smith back in the West Indies test team

Smith earns Windies recall

Six Caribbean territories and states eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis

St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other Caribbean countries

St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other countries

Rebuilding after Irma

PM promotes ‘Caribbean-type evacuations’

BUSINESS more
Scotiabank to sell nine operations in Caribbean

CIBC FirstCaribbean shutters Anguilla operation

Anguilla to receive US$5.6-m loan from CDB

Smith earns Windies recall

Caricom concern over money laundering law

ECCB Governor says hurricane reversed significant strides in 2017

Police investigate mid-morning shooting incident in George Hill

TECH more
Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

While I am Alive My Awake.

Anguilla tourist board launches new web site

CRIME more
Police in Anguilla investigate 5th murder for 2018

Anguilla records 4th murder for 2018

Three nationals of Dominican Republic arrested and charged for drug offences

Two arrested for and charged with murder of Lofton Foreman

Kittian is Anguilla's 3rd murder victim of 2018; two assisting police with their investigation

23 year old arrested for possession of Cocaine - Police Reports

Anguillan hotelier sentenced to five months, slapped with fine

MISCELLANEOUS more
Editorial: Apparently, it will not be that easy

Dominica among several Scotiabank operations in the Caribbean to be sold

FAO/UWI Sargassum Symposium to Discuss Sustainable Management and Solutions

Anguilla represented at Open-source Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Workshop

Still displaced by Hurricane Irma - ASD's Commemoration of Statistics Day 2018 focuses on Anguilla's Primary School

IDB and NTT Data partner to promote open innovation and digital transformation

A tale of two islands: Brexit blues hit Caribbean cousins

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...