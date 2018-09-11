US Coast Guard rescue Jamaicans on disabled boat near Haiti
Jamaica Gleaner

MIAMI, CMC â Six Jamaicans were rescued by the United States Coast Guard after they were found adrift Friday about 76 miles south west of Tortuga, Haiti. The US Coast Guard yesterday identified the Jamaicans as:...

BVI: UK Govt Should Do Constitutional Review
Bernews

âGiven the seriousness of recent decisions by the UK Parliament in relation to the OTs, the UK Government should undertake a constitutional...

J'can teacher fined, given suspended sentence for beating child in BVI
Jamaica Gleaner

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, CMC â A Jamaican teacher was slapped with a fine and given suspended sentence in court today forÂ  reportedly inflicting 11 lashes on a two-year-old for soiling the schoolâs...

BVI institutes policy to protect public officers in the workplace
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 28, CMC â The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) says a policy is now in place to protect the health, safety and welfare of the Territoryâs...

UWI to honour two outstanding regionalists this weekend
Jamaica Observer

ST LUCIA â THE University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus will at its upcoming graduation ceremony confer honorary degrees of Doctor of Laws (LLD) on two Caribbean citizens â Dame Janice Mesadis Pereira...

#SOTIC2018: BVI cruise arrivals rebounding
Jamaica Gleaner

The British Virgin Islands (BVI's)Â tourism director Sharon Flax BrutusÂ says cruise arrivals are rebounding following last year's battering by Hurricane Irma. According to Flax Brutus, a number of strategies have...

Lack of British hurricane support is telling
Royal Gazette

As the peak of the 2018 hurricane season progresses, Britain is on standby as its Caribbean territories remain vulnerable after the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria a year earlier. In the British Virgin Islands,...

Tropical Storm Isaac (Update)
Montserrat Reporter

By Bennette Roach The National Disaster Preparedness Response Advisory Committee (NDPRAC) met today, Tuesday September 11th, 2018 to review Montserratâs preparedness for Tropical Storm Isaac, which is expected to...

New Barbuda ferry suspended
Antigua Observer

The new ferry service between Antigua and Barbuda, which was launched on July 21 has stopped operating as of Saturday August 11. On Friday, a notice on the facebook page of the Lady Carolina ferry service informed...

RFA Mounts Bay visits to provide support in the event of hurricanes
Montserrat Reporter

During the media visit aboard the British naval ship RFA Mounts Bay which last year was very involved in rescues and support to Anguilla and British Virgin Islands during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the...

UK Foreign Office Minister for Overseas Territories to visit BVI
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jul. 29, Â  CMC â The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office Minister for the Overseas Territories, Lord Tariq Ahmad, of Wimbledon will visit the territory between July...

Pilot dies in plane crash at Terrance Lettsome Airport
Anguilla Life

BEEF ISLAND, BVI - The body of a pilot was pulled from the waters off Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, after his

Team Antigua still in the running for Under-20 Pan Am Championships
Antigua Observer

The Under-20 female national volleyball team now find themselves one win away from advancing to the 2019 Under-20 Pan American Championships after defeating the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in a must-win game on Sunday...

Earthquake jolts BVI
Montserrat Reporter

EARTHQUAKE TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jun. 25, CMC â Sections of the British Virgin Islands were rocked by a minor earthquake shortly after 7:00 am (local) time onÂ  Monday. The Department of Disaster...

