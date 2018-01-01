A Suicide Attempt Ends with a House Fire on Cleghorn Street
Eleven persons who occupied a two storey building on Cleghorn Street, Belize City, are left to pick up the pieces just before the Christmas. This morning one of the tenants [...]

Belizean-American Kendis Gibson Says Goodbye to ABC World News Now
Kendis Gibson is one of the Belizeans who have moved up the ranks in U.S. networks. This morning, the forty-year-old announced to his viewers that he is leaving ABC World [...]

A Christmas Party for the Mentally Ill
This morning, Welcome Resource Center held its annual Christmas party for its many guests.Â  The partygoers included the homeless, the mentally ill, as well as the elderly.Â  This year, the [...]

$13,000 in Shopping Spree at Courts
The Christmas season for the family of Marjorie Carter just got a lot better. This morning, the Belize City resident cheerfully picked up ten thousand dollars worth of prizes from [...]

President Jimmy Morales Orders CICIG Agents to Leave Guatemala
On Tuesday, Guatemala announced that they have withdrawn diplomatic immunity from eleven officials who have investigated alleged corruption, including cases involving the son and brother of President Jimmy Morales....

Rum Popo – a Recipe Tested by Generations for 55 Years
The Christmas holiday in Belize is synonymous with family get-togethers. And at the heart of the celebrations are the delicacies like the ham, Christmas cakes and the rum popo. To [...]

B.N.T.U. Calls Managements the Grinch who Stole Christmas
The Belize National Teachers Union is calling some school managements the âGrinch who stole Christmas.â Â The powerful union fired off a press statement this evening in which it expresses its [...]

Golden Tree Reopens
Golden Tree, the newly renovated hotel here on Coney Drive, is back in business. Earlier this week, the Belize Tourism Board closed it down for infractions to hotel regulations contained [...]

Belizeans Prepare for Christmas 2018
Its four days until Christmas and people are busy with their preparations for their own version of a Christmas dinner. Downtown Belize City was extra busy today with shoppers from [...]

Fire Department Says Cleghorn Street Blaze was Deliberately Set
Station Manager Orin Smith provided details of the firefighting effort to extinguish the blaze, however, he was not able to confirm the suggestion that the tenant who started the fire [...]

A Guided Search for Anisha Young
As Christmas Day approaches, the family of Anisha Young grows more resolute in locating her. The young woman has been missing for almost two weeks now and there has been [...]

Benson Jerry Butler is Reported Missing
Fifty-three-year-old Benson Jerry Butler is also missing. The resident of West Lake Area of Western Paradise Village left home en route to Belize City to run some errands around eight [...]

Ivor Neal – Gone Without a Trace
There is also very little progress to report on the disappearance of Ivor âIversonâ Neal.Â  The whereabouts of the KBH security guard is unknown since he was last seen a [...]

Search along Old Northern Highway is Fruitless, Still No Signs of Annie
Another futile attempt at locating the remains of twenty-three-year-old Anisha Young, despite investigators following all leads forwarded to the C.I.B. office in Belize City.Â  On Wednesday, officers combed an area [...]

