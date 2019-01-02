‘Real’ upswing
Nation News

Barbadosâ luxury real estate market is set for a boom. âI think you will see construction flying in Barbados next year; you will see new investment coming in and new purchases in second homes, which...

0
Few turn out for French ‘yellow vest’ protests, driver dies at road block
Nation News

TOULOUSE/PARIS â Franceâs anti-government âyellow vestâ protest was losing steam on Saturday but caused traffic disruption through road blocks across the country, leading to the death of a 10th...

0
House fire in Bibby’s Gap
Nation News

Fire officials are currently fighting a house fire in Bibbyâs Gap, Halls Road, St Michael. Three fire tenders responded to the blaze. (NATIONNEWS)

0
Caribbean examines policies for a resilient and secure region
Jamaica Observer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) says climate change, development and security issues require commitment to improving sustainable policy...

0
Committee Room named after Dame Edna
Nation News

Barbados has honoured its first female parliamentary representative, Dame Edna Ermyntrude âErmyâ Bourne by naming the Committee Room of the East Wing of Parliament after her. A plaque at the entrance...

0
More SSA overtime
Nation News

Staff at the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) will be able to earn overtime after all. At least for the next two weeks. But in the new year a proper work week would have to be determined, says the...

0
Hyatt’s a go in 2019
Nation News

Construction on the 237-room, 15-storey controversial Hyatt Hotel at Bay Street, St Michael, is expected to begin next year. In July, one of the developers, Mark Maloney, said work on the hotel would begin...

0
Technical difficulties at Ellerton Pumping Station
Nation News

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform residents and businesses who are experiencing low pressure or intermittent outages that it is due to technical problems at its Ellerton Pumping Station....

0
King wants joint effort
Nation News

Team work makes the dream work. So says Minister of Sports John King, who wants to see a greater collaborative effort between Barbadosâ stakeholders to advance local sports. King made the call while...

0
Pope urges predator priests to turn themselves in
Nation News

VATICAN CITY â Pope Francis on Friday urged predator priests who have sexually abused minors to turn themselves in, making one of his strongest comments ever on the crisis sweeping the Roman Catholic Church....

0
SJPI to close temporarily from Christmas Eve
Nation News

The Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) will be temporarily closed for environmental maintenance from Monday, December 24. It will re-open on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Additionally,...

0
Decades living in a shambles
Nation News

For more than 30 years, Jeffrey Nightengale has been living in a house which was crumbling around him. Nightengale lives in 3rd Avenue Licorish Village, My Lordâs Hill, St Michael, and his pleasant...

0
UPDATE: Man found hanging
Nation News

The brother of the man found hanging from a tree in Campaign Castle, St George, said his brother was suffering from intense pain before his death. Joseph Liverpool, 60, said his 70-year-old brother...

0
18 years for manslaughter
Nation News

Two years and six months after he was expected to be sentenced, Terry Cassius Seale was sentenced to 18 years in jail for manslaughter on Wednesday. The 54-year-old tractor operator of 27 Groves Crescent,...

0
