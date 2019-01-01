Editorial: The speech from the throne
Antigua Observer

Even that use of the word âthroneâ strikes us as odd. After all, it is a head-scratcher as to why, some 37 years after independence, we still cling to that colonial umbilical cord â that ritual known as the...

0
Minister accuses ABS workers of cheating the system, as strike continues
Antigua Observer

As the protest action taken by workers of the state owned broadcasting station â ABS Radio and Television â continued into the second straight day, Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Telecommunications...

0
Throne Speech Promises Higher Cost Of Living With More New Taxes — Richard Lewis’ response
Antigua Observer

The ABLP Administrationâs December 2018 Throne Speech delivered no hope of curbing the rising cost of living which is suffocating our people. Instead, we can only look forward to new taxes on top of those we are...

0
Portuguese defender has cancer diagnosis
Antigua Observer

Portuguese defender Nuno Pinto has put his career on hold after being diagnosed with cancer.

0
Workers at state media stage all out strike
Antigua Observer

The top managers at the state-owned Antigua & Barbuda Broadcasting Services (ABS), as well as junior members of staff were called in on Thursday to man the operations as a core group of workers staged industrial...

0
Gov’t completes purchase of Deluxe Cinema
Antigua Observer

The property which formerly housed one of the two movie theatres operating in Antigua, Deluxe Cinema, has been officially purchased by the government. The news was revealed following the weekly Cabinet meeting on...

0
Editorial: Something stinks!
Antigua Observer

The news came as quite a shock to a number of Antiguans and Barbudans. The employees at the government mouthpiece, the state-owned media service, are on strike! Gasp! Seemed they were good and fed up with the conditions...

0
Thomas, Percival Get Sports Awards Nominations
Antigua Observer

At least three associations have made public their male and female nominees for next yearâs National Sports Awards slated for February 19.

0
Health ministry recognises workers, trainees et al at centre for persons with disabilities
Antigua Observer

It was a time of celebration for persons living with disabilities this past Monday, as family and friends of the differently-abled attended an award ceremony at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium

0
Editorial: And on earth, peace and goodwill
Antigua Observer

It is the timeless message, the hope of the ages â that on earth, there will be âPeace and goodwill toward men!âÂ  It is referred to as the annunciation to the shepherds, and it is one of the most...

0
Editorial: Out of the mouths
Antigua Observer

There is a saying in our creole vernacular that describes perfectly that which was reported in our Daily Observer and Observer radio newscasts yesterday. It is, âMout open, toary jump out!â It means that someone...

0
Prices and Consumer Affairs monitors shelves for recalled canned corn
Antigua Observer

Staff at the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division are combing supermarkets and dialoguing with local merchants as a precautionary measure to ascertain whether a particular batch of Del Monte canned corn is in Antigua and...

0
Repair work on Barbuda slows temporarily
Antigua Observer

The rebuilding process on Barbuda has slowed down significantly as officials from the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) work out the administrative details to clear the way for more donor agency contributions to...

0
Construction of temporary homes for Booby Alley residents to commence shortly
Antigua Observer

The government is getting ready to begin the construction of temporary homes for residents of Booby Alley who will be asked to move in order to make way for a major development project. Chief of Staff Lionel Max Hurst...

0
ENTERTAINMENT more
Antiguan family affair

Heavy promotion ahead of Carnival 2019

Dovey Magnum heads to Antigua

Kanabis drops 'red-hot' mixtape

Carnival Cruise executives visit Antigua

Matthew: I was not aware it wasn’t an indoor facility

Dominican found guilty of fraud in Antigua

SPORTS more
Man Utd caretaker boss will ‘get players enjoying football’ again

23 potential candidates for Free Kick Foundation Tryouts

Jaguars Romp To 2nd Straight Win – Shillingford stars in Volcanoes victory over Red Force

Windies Pair Bowl Pride To Dramatic Comeback Win Over Scorpions

English Harbour record impressive first win, Bolans jump to top spot

Further delays for ABNA Village League

Regional 4-day Cricket in Antigua Singh leads Jaguars to first innings lead over Volcanoes

POLITICS more
Lovell, Lewis react to Throne Speech

Police destroy millions of dollars’ worth of drugs

Digicel denies claims made by PM

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

Family says setting Medical Disciplinary Committee is just the first step

PM faults Social Security for not giving timely notice of revenue shortfall

Gov’t moves ahead with plans to implement number portability

BUSINESS more
Digicel denies claims made by PM

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

Walker: Cruise tourism is crippling the economy

Efforts continue to improve air access to Dominica

Saint Lucia honours Universal Children’s Day with adoption of new Child Protection Bills

Republic Holdings paying US$123m for nine Scotia operations

Scotiabank to sell nine operations in Caribbean

TECH more
PM Skerrit endorses Baroness Scotland for top Commonwealth position

LIAT grounds aircraft in Antigua

Dominica’s Next Super Model to “rip the runway” in Antigua

Entrepreneur hopes to obtain 12 million dollars selling 55 million pixels

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

Apple to release iPhone 4s in Dominica next week

CRIME more
Police destroy millions of dollars’ worth of drugs

Family demands: #JusticeforShawn

Prison authorities still grappling with smuggling

Acting commissioner calls on gov’t to fix police stations in Christmas message

Labour Dep’t investigates reports of illegal acts by businesses

Digicel denies claims made by PM

Culture minister welcomes ‘motion picture diplomacy’ with China

MISCELLANEOUS more
Editorial: The speech from the throne

Minister accuses ABS workers of cheating the system, as strike continues

Throne Speech Promises Higher Cost Of Living With More New Taxes — Richard Lewis’ response

Portuguese defender has cancer diagnosis

Workers at state media stage all out strike

Gov’t completes purchase of Deluxe Cinema

Editorial: Something stinks!

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

RECENT COMMENTS
Errazuriz lands feature
DAVID: James IS AN hacker who offer best quality professional hacking services that can’t be matched with other hackers. I am a professional hacker with the most advanced hacking technique to hack...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
jacepool6: I have used Jeajamhacker@gmail.com for a very long time till yesterday i wanted to rent a house through an online site before i went on with the whole thing i contacted my hacker (jeajamhacker)...

Russia may have hacked British visa system to gain documents for agents who poisoned Skripals, investigation claims
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

BA customer details hacked
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Teenager who hacked governments worldwide is spared jail
ISAAC AUTHUR: hi, when you have lost a lot of money trying to get the best hacker to work with? it gets tiring but at the end of the day, you get what you want as i have when i finally worked with...

Local students design floor tile that turns sunlight into clean energy
Dr daniel: WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
agent mark: Hi. We are a best of hackers called international Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

GM invites 18,000 workers to quit
JEREMY: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Heavy screen time appears to impact childrens' brains
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...

Education Commissioner: Schools Will Open
bradley cooper: My girlfriend has been cheating on me for months and I had no idea, I searched online to get help spying her iphone. I finally found a recommendation post about a reliable PI to help and I...