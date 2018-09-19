Anguilla News

Editorial: Apparently, it will not be that easy
Antigua Observer

An interesting stew is brewing after the announcement that the Bank of Nova Scotia, also known as Scotiabank, is divesting its interests in several territories in the Caribbean including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda,...

Dominica among several Scotiabank operations in the Caribbean to be sold
Dominica News Online

Dominica is among nine Scotia Bank operations in the Caribbean which are being sold to Trinidad and Tobago-based Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. (RFHL) The others are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and...

FAO/UWI Sargassum Symposium to Discuss Sustainable Management and Solutions
Anguilla Life

Meeting will focus on improving inter-sectoral cooperation, coordination and collaboration for progress.

Anguilla represented at Open-source Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Workshop
Anguilla Life

Anguilla participated in aint Luciathe recently concluded open-source Geographic Information Systems (GIS) workshop sponsored by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in collaboration with

Still displaced by Hurricane Irma - ASD's Commemoration of Statistics Day 2018 focuses on Anguilla's Primary School
Anguilla Life

The Anguilla Statistics Department (ASD) over the past years has used the week in October in which October 15th â Caribbean Statistics Day, to commemorate

IDB and NTT Data partner to promote open innovation and digital transformation
Antigua Observer

BARRANGUILLA, Colombia, Nov 1, CMC â The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and NTT Data say they will work together on topics related to open innovation and digital transformation in Latin America and the...

A tale of two islands: Brexit blues hit Caribbean cousins
Jamaica Observer

THE VALLEY, United Kingdom (AFP) â The tiny Caribbean island of Anguilla lives in harmony with neighbouring Saint Martin but the borders could soon be going up in this sun-soaked paradise due to Brexit.Five miles...

Brexit blues hit Anguilla, Saint Martin
Jamaica Observer

THE VALLEY,ÃÂ United KingdomÃÂ (AFP) â The tiny Caribbean island of Anguilla lives in harmony with neighbouring Saint Martin but the borders could soon be going up in this sun-soaked paradise due to...

Anguilla Gets the "All Clear" for ZIKA
Anguilla News

The Anguilla Tourist Board is pleased to announce that the World Health Organization (WHO) has removed its ZIKA virus country classification scheme, which categorized most

One year later, Chief Minister pleased with progress after Hurricane Irma
Montserrat Reporter

By Kenton X. Chance THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Sept 24, CMC â Chief Minister Victor Banks says he is pleased with the progress this British Overseas Territory has made in the year since it was impacted by Hurricane Irma...

Antigua & Barbuda and Montserrat top LICB 50 Overs Tournament Standings
Montserrat Reporter

Adapted from LICB: Vincie Bowenâs report September 19, 2018 â Salem Park Montserrat Orlando Petersâ 98 ball 75 helped pilot Antigua and Barbuda to the winning total of 244 all out and secure a 28 run...

Lack of British hurricane support is telling
Royal Gazette

As the peak of the 2018 hurricane season progresses, Britain is on standby as its Caribbean territories remain vulnerable after the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria a year earlier. In the British Virgin Islands,...

CIBC FirstCaribbean to close Anguilla branch
Montserrat Reporter

By STAFF WRITER THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Sep. 13, CMC â The Anguilla branch of CIBC FirstCaribbean Intenrational Bank will be closed early in the new year. This was announced on Wednesday byÂ  Donnal Wellington,...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Anguilla operations to close
Anguilla Life

(PRESS RELEASE) â CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank today announced that it has taken a decision to close its Anguilla office early in the new year. Managing

