Minister On Bermudiana Beach Resort Launch

Bernews - Friday, July 19, 2019

Phase 1 which comprises â70 of the 111 keys will come online in July next year with the remaining 41 units in 2021,â Minister of Tourism...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Minister On Bermudiana Beach Resort Launch

Bill For Tax Relief For Bermudiana Beach Resort

Video: Update On Plans For Grand Atlantic

Firms bid to turn Grand Atlantic in to a luxury resort

Bermudiana Beach Resort Submits Application

Bermudiana Beach Resort Submits Application

Minister Outlines Plans For Grand Atlantic Site



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Germany’s Warrior Sound capture ‘World Sound Clash’ title

Germany's Warrior Sound wins sound clash ... Trooper was first to be eliminated

Bridgez releases two new videos

Tifa gets ‘boasty’ on new single

Gizmo876 dreams of stardom

‘McKada, yu win!’ - St Catherine-singer fancies her chances with Love Jamaica

Dancing delight as Hotta Rice celebrates another ‘earthstrong’

SPORTS more
Pavilion at world's oldest cricket green protected, as council awards it new status

Five years in jail for killer punch man

Women’s Football: Bermuda Defeat Suriname

Kwasi James Named Cricket Player Of Week

Women’s Football: Bermuda Defeat Suriname

Kwasi James Named Cricket Player Of Week

Basketball: Bermuda Loses To Cayman Islands

POLITICS more
Minister On Bermudiana Beach Resort Launch

House: Public service retirement age upped

Video: July 19th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Column: Are You Better Off Under The PLP?

Bill omits legal advice for children – Cooper

He sacrificed so that we could have

Parliament: Order Of Business For July 19th

BUSINESS more
Minister: Michele Bean Earns CP3P Certification

Seminar Helps Entrepreneurs Fail Fast & Pivot

Fairmont Southampton All-Inclusive Package

Seminar Helps Entrepreneurs Fail Fast & Pivot

Tourism Minister Visits Small Vacation Properties

KBRA Assigns Ratings To Bank Of Butterfield

Landscape of Bermuda financial sanctions

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Warning over uploading copies of passport online as Government launches trial scheme to reduce identify theft

House: Public service retirement age upped

Five years in jail for killer punch man

Man Arrested In Connection With ‘Drill Video’

Man arrested over 'drill music' video

Transport Authority decries conduct of driver in viral police chase

Beenie, Bounty promise friendly Sumfest clash - Entertainers say their performance will be entertaining

RELATED STORIES
Minister On Bermudiana Beach Resort Launch

Bill For Tax Relief For Bermudiana Beach Resort

Video: Update On Plans For Grand Atlantic

Firms bid to turn Grand Atlantic in to a luxury resort

Bermudiana Beach Resort Submits Application

Bermudiana Beach Resort Submits Application

Minister Outlines Plans For Grand Atlantic Site

RECENT COMMENTS
Man arrested over murder of 80-year-old Desmond Wooding
James: I got complete and full access to the files on my Wife's phone without touching it and wow was I shocked to see that she's been talking to other men recently ever since I moved out to Tampa Bay....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Briggs: Thanks to Dr Ofua for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get rid of it,all to no avail, until I...

Mikhail Morris - street dancer to lecturer
Roberta: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker. I recommend (BETAHACKING2) on Gmail or text/whatsApp : +1(925)309-5045. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

UK High Commission strengthens ties with Portland police
Roberta: Phonespector disappointed me... But Thanks to BETAHACKING2 services, I got complete and full access to the files on my husband iphone XR and wow was I shocked to see that he's been messaging out...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...

RECENT COMMENTS
Man arrested over murder of 80-year-old Desmond Wooding
James: I got complete and full access to the files on my Wife's phone without touching it and wow was I shocked to see that she's been talking to other men recently ever since I moved out to Tampa Bay....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Briggs: Thanks to Dr Ofua for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get rid of it,all to no avail, until I...

Mikhail Morris - street dancer to lecturer
Roberta: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker. I recommend (BETAHACKING2) on Gmail or text/whatsApp : +1(925)309-5045. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

UK High Commission strengthens ties with Portland police
Roberta: Phonespector disappointed me... But Thanks to BETAHACKING2 services, I got complete and full access to the files on my husband iphone XR and wow was I shocked to see that he's been messaging out...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...