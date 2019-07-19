Construction worker hospitalised after metal rod hits power lines

Kaieteur News - Friday, July 19, 2019

A 30-year-old father of three is currently hospitalised in an unconscious state at the Emergency Unit of the New Amsterdam Hospital after he came into contact with power lines on his job at Arch Road, Rose Hall Town. Critical is Fazeer Hassan of Lot 5 D Persaud Street, Rose Hall Town....read more

