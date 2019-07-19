Berbice hotel remains in limbo over wind turbine

Kaieteur News - Thursday, July 19, 2019

A Berbice hotel says it is continuing to be held in limbo over approvals for a wind turbine that would be used for electricity. Officials of the Classic International Hotel and Suites disclosed, yesterday, it has submitted a project documents, and even had personnel of the Guyana Power and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre Badal targets 80 permanent staff, September 2020 completion-facilities to boast 30,000 sq. feet of...

The Classic Hotel Wind Turbine

Delay in hotel’s wind turbine permit… GPL was not aware of acquisition, shipment – Minister Patterson

Delay in permission…Berbice hotel threatens to dismantle wind turbine, ship it back to India

Sugrim family brings movie theaters back to Berbice

High Court rules Berbice Cricket Board election illegal

Cinemas returning to Berbice… Classic Int’l Hotel unveils state-of-the-art movie theatre



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lady Bond has Jamaican roots

MoBay-based entertainers raring to go at Sumfest

Orthodox Issachar gives Praises

Fire still burns within Prince Alla

'Greats' to get due

Bermuda target title in Cayman

Summa Sizzle presents ‘hot’ line-up - Organisers promise event will benefit all Clarendonians

SPORTS more
Student athletes who sat PEP share winning formula

Berlin tarmac to host Guinness football matches on Saturday

Sport Scoreboard, July 18, 2019

Under-19s return to regional competition

Bermuda target title in Cayman

Leseur finishes tied for second

Football: Bermuda U-20′s Lose To Saint Lucia

POLITICS more
Equity and justice: The elusive crime factor

Gov't facilitates inclusive education for all, says PM

Local oil and gas sector piques Japan’s interest

Nuff people sorry Dr. Steve ain’t deh

Alexander, others chide opposition-appointed commissioners’ attempt to “intimidate” GECOM Secretariat

Granger, Opposition Leader meet on GECOM chair…Jagdeo rejects two names proposed by President Granger –submits another four nominees

GECOM to begin house-to-house registration Saturday -Opposition Leader says it is illegal according to CCJ orders

BUSINESS more
Scrap metal exports earned $766 million last year – Ministry of Business

Conyers To Hold Open House On Aug 7th

Somers Ltd shares improve 7.1%

IMF to monitor Jamaica's economy for two additional years

Impact of beauty industry on UK economy 'outstrips motor manufacturing'

MJM announces four new hires

Carmilani leaves Allied to take Fairfax role

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Equity and justice: The elusive crime factor

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison

This Day in History - July 18

Another gang busted; 24 members head to court today

Post-mortem takes place 40 days after man shot dead in Half-Way-Tree

Lady Bond has Jamaican roots

“Wild Buck” Remanded for Possession of Unlicensed Gun

RELATED STORIES
Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre Badal targets 80 permanent staff, September 2020 completion-facilities to boast 30,000 sq. feet of...

The Classic Hotel Wind Turbine

Delay in hotel’s wind turbine permit… GPL was not aware of acquisition, shipment – Minister Patterson

Delay in permission…Berbice hotel threatens to dismantle wind turbine, ship it back to India

Sugrim family brings movie theaters back to Berbice

High Court rules Berbice Cricket Board election illegal

Cinemas returning to Berbice… Classic Int’l Hotel unveils state-of-the-art movie theatre

RECENT COMMENTS
Mikhail Morris - street dancer to lecturer
Roberta: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker. I recommend (BETAHACKING2) on Gmail or text/whatsApp : +1(925)309-5045. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

UK High Commission strengthens ties with Portland police
Roberta: Phonespector disappointed me... But Thanks to BETAHACKING2 services, I got complete and full access to the files on my husband iphone XR and wow was I shocked to see that he's been messaging out...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
patrice davis: Just wanna say a big thank you patrice cythia for introducing me to Dr Idedia the great HERBALIST that helped me prepare home remedies that cured my herpes simplex virus (HSV1&2) I was...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mikhail Morris - street dancer to lecturer
Roberta: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker. I recommend (BETAHACKING2) on Gmail or text/whatsApp : +1(925)309-5045. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

UK High Commission strengthens ties with Portland police
Roberta: Phonespector disappointed me... But Thanks to BETAHACKING2 services, I got complete and full access to the files on my husband iphone XR and wow was I shocked to see that he's been messaging out...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
patrice davis: Just wanna say a big thank you patrice cythia for introducing me to Dr Idedia the great HERBALIST that helped me prepare home remedies that cured my herpes simplex virus (HSV1&2) I was...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...