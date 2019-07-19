'I don't have a racist bone in my body,' Trump says

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, July 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â US President Donald Trump strongly denied accusations of racism on Tuesday after launching a xenophobic attack on a group of ethnic minority Democratic congresswomen."Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don't have a Racist bone in my body!" tweeted Trump, as...read more

