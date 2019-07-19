Western diplomats urge actors to abide by CCJ’s rulings expeditiously

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, July 19, 2019

Three of the western communities are calling on stakeholders to move expeditiously by abiding on the recently orders by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). The court had been approached after a number of legal challenges starting with the High Court on the December 21 no-confidence motion...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CCJ and the Consequential Orders… APNU+AFC’s caretaker status is a view, not an order of the CCJ-Govt. Lawyer

CCJ lauds local courts for speedy handling of No-Confidence motion cases

Granger: We respect the CCJ’s decision – President says as many as 200,000 incorrect entries on current voters’ list – will name...

CCJ rules No-Confidence Motion is valid – Lawyers to make submissions to Court next Monday on consequential orders

Honour the CCJ’s Rulings

No-Confidence motion appeals… CCJ dismisses petition to hear new evidence on Charrandass Persaud

No-Confidence Motion appeal… CCJ petitioned to hear new evidence on Charrandass Persaud



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sandz in trouble again

Dharma's 17-year wait

Kenya receives the Cure

Kudos to Campion Dance Society

Gunshots erupt at Sandz Toronto party

Minor injuries after fight erupts, shots fired at Sandz Toronto

Sumfest up and running with fabulous Mawnin MEDZ

SPORTS more
DOS Jones happy with standard of Schools’ basketball

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship – Group A… ‘Lady Jags’ maintain hold at the top with victory over ‘The Benna Girls’...

Under-20 women lose to St Lucia

Delray Rawlins Scores Century For Sussex

Delray Rawlins Scores Century For Sussex

Lawrence Stickers Hendrickson Regatta Results

Waldron Wins Twice In Quebec Horse Racing

POLITICS more
Western diplomats urge Guyana politicians to follow CCJ ruling

PM Rowley warns of continued threats posed by globalisation

Phillips issues stern warning to Comrades

Big battle for delegates in Manchester NW

Educator receives PM's Medal for 37 years of service

No second challenge for Bunting

K.H.M.H C.E.O, Michelle Cox-Hoare, Mum on Pension Issue

BUSINESS more
Markets slightly firmer after doubts over slowing Chinese economy

C&W celebrates MSME day

About half of China’s loans to developing countries are ‘hidden,’ — new study finds

Citigroup profits rise, helped by higher interest rates

JMMB Real Estate Fund offers up to 78% return (Advertorial)

One and Ascendant trade on BSX

Minimax Takes Over Island Shippers Client Base

TECH more
Pichelin villagers protest move to replace Marva Williams

PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

CRIME more
Accused baby thief goes back to court Thursday

Salvadoran accused of abortion faces retrial, hefty sentence

'The only gun mi use a mi spray gun'

Sandz in trouble again

Dharma's 17-year wait

Will Guatemala Request Budna’s Extradition?

Budna Explains His Arrest and Release in Belize

RELATED STORIES
CCJ and the Consequential Orders… APNU+AFC’s caretaker status is a view, not an order of the CCJ-Govt. Lawyer

CCJ lauds local courts for speedy handling of No-Confidence motion cases

Granger: We respect the CCJ’s decision – President says as many as 200,000 incorrect entries on current voters’ list – will name...

CCJ rules No-Confidence Motion is valid – Lawyers to make submissions to Court next Monday on consequential orders

Honour the CCJ’s Rulings

No-Confidence motion appeals… CCJ dismisses petition to hear new evidence on Charrandass Persaud

No-Confidence Motion appeal… CCJ petitioned to hear new evidence on Charrandass Persaud

RECENT COMMENTS
Mikhail Morris - street dancer to lecturer
Roberta: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker. I recommend (BETAHACKING2) on Gmail or text/whatsApp : +1(925)309-5045. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

UK High Commission strengthens ties with Portland police
Roberta: Phonespector disappointed me... But Thanks to BETAHACKING2 services, I got complete and full access to the files on my husband iphone XR and wow was I shocked to see that he's been messaging out...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
patrice davis: Just wanna say a big thank you patrice cythia for introducing me to Dr Idedia the great HERBALIST that helped me prepare home remedies that cured my herpes simplex virus (HSV1&2) I was...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mikhail Morris - street dancer to lecturer
Roberta: Hello. Are you in need of a Hacker. I recommend (BETAHACKING2) on Gmail or text/whatsApp : +1(925)309-5045. I have used them and they are the best. They render services such as: -Facebook hack ...

UK High Commission strengthens ties with Portland police
Roberta: Phonespector disappointed me... But Thanks to BETAHACKING2 services, I got complete and full access to the files on my husband iphone XR and wow was I shocked to see that he's been messaging out...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

Reduction in crime in St Catherine North — security minister
Roberta: Phonespector didn't work well.. But I believe there are people that can help you these days. One is BETAHACKING2 (at) gmailcom. He did a hack into my husband's Facebook messenger and wow. I saw a...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
patrice davis: Just wanna say a big thank you patrice cythia for introducing me to Dr Idedia the great HERBALIST that helped me prepare home remedies that cured my herpes simplex virus (HSV1&2) I was...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
sarah rita: Good day to all viewer online am so happy sharing this great testimony on how i was checking for solution in the internet then miraculously i came Across Dr.Obudu the powerful herbalist that Cure...

Jamaicans arrested in drug seizure at sea
Dana Krum: Say no to fake hackers my pals I got a very trustworthy hacker. I have tried him and he delivered to me 100% trusted. You need his contact details? (JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM) Tell him Dana Krum...

Charlie Sheen tweets 'Trump next please' after death of Debbie Reynolds
Joyce Benson: Natural herbs have cured so many illness that drugs and injection cant cure. I''ve seen the great importance of natural herbs and the wonderful work they have done in people lives. i read...

Small plane crashes in Suriname; four injured
Kaylee Spoelstra: Men are really useless. I can’t believe my man has been sleeping with my best friend since I and my man got married till date. Well I was really hurt seeing this, my brother contacted me just...