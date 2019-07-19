OUR to make decision on NWC’s tariff review by September

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, July 19, 2019

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting that it will publish its decision on the 2019-2021 tariff application submitted by the National Water Commission (NWC) by the end of September. The OUR received the application last year October...read more

